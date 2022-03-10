U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,259.52
    -18.36 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,174.07
    -112.18 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,129.96
    -125.58 (-0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,011.67
    -4.62 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.04
    +1.02 (+0.96%)
     

  • Gold

    2,002.80
    +2.40 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    26.25
    -0.01 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1000
    -0.0074 (-0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0110
    +0.0630 (+3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3088
    -0.0095 (-0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.1630
    +0.3040 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,462.94
    -2,475.09 (-5.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    884.06
    +3.54 (+0.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,099.09
    -91.63 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,690.40
    +972.87 (+3.94%)
     

AUVSI Commends Safety Focused UAS Beyond Visual Line of Sight Aviation Rulemaking Committee Report

Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International
·2 min read

Leading drone association praises new standard of airspace safety

Arlington, Va., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI), applauded the publication of the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) Aviation Rulemaking Committee (ARC) report. The report sets the stage for the FAA to begin its process to publish a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that will significantly advance the uncrewed systems industry, including drones and advanced air mobility (AAM), while also maintaining the highest levels of aviation safety for all airspace users.

“By adhering to a transparent and deliberative process, the ARC put forward a safety focused plan to welcome new users into the airspace and foster innovation,” said AUVSI President and CEO Brian Wynne, a member of the BVLOS ARC. “ARC members set out to simultaneously raise the standard of safety in the airspace to unprecedented levels and unlock new benefits of aviation, and this report accomplishes that goal and should be applauded by all aviation stakeholders.”

With an increasing number of industries relying on drones for their operations – and significant growth expected in the AAM industry in the years ahead – the uncrewed systems industry broadly agrees that enabling routine operations BVLOS is critical for high-value uses. Examples include infrastructure inspections, medical supply and package delivery, public safety missions, wildfire mitigation and disaster response, wireless internet and cell connectivity, agriculture surveying, and more.

Michael Robbins, Executive Vice President of Government and Public Affairs at AUVSI, said: “Commercial drone operations provide essential services to the American public, including delivering life-saving medicines and conducting critical infrastructure inspection.” He added: “To fully realize these benefits, the FAA must continue to the momentum of the BVLOS ARC Report by advancing a rulemaking process and updating the regulatory framework to provide a pathway for these operations – and the economic, societal, workforce, and environmental benefits that will follow.”

CONTACT: Chelsie Jeppson Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International 2028765204 cjeppson@auvsi.org


Recommended Stories

  • Samsung, Whirlpool, HP, and more visit the White House to talk 'essential' semiconductors

    Samsung, Whirlpool (WHR), HP (HPQ), Medtronic (MDT), Micron (MU), and Cummins (CMI) came to the White House Wednesday along with two governors to address the semiconductor shortage.

  • Oil Executives Meet With Biden Officials on Texas Home Turf

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil industry executives are meeting with U.S. officials this week as surging energy prices and mounting national security concerns bring together two groups that have had a distant relationship since President Joe Biden’s inauguration.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Neutrality, Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory A

  • Janet Yellen Inadvertently Reveals Content of Biden's Crypto Order

    Yellen says Biden's order 'calls for a coordinated and comprehensive approach to digital asset policy.'

  • 30,000 borrowers to get student loans forgiven

    The Education Department has identified a total of 100,000 student loan borrowers eligible to have their debt canceled since the Biden administration made changes to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program.

  • Raskin’s Nomination Takes a Hit as Manchin Backs Separate Fed Votes

    (Bloomberg) -- Sarah Bloom Raskin’s nomination to be Federal Reserve vice chair of supervision has taken another hit as key Senate Democrat Joe Manchin suggests President Joe Biden’s other four central bank nominees move forward without her. Most Read from BloombergRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says 40

  • Bitcoin: What Biden’s new law could mean for crypto investors

    The Biden administration unveiled its long-awaited executive order on cryptocurrency regulation today, but what does it mean for investors?

  • Andy Burnham’s move to bring bus services under public control ‘not unlawful’

    A High Court judge has ruled against two bus companies

  • Highlights of Congress' $1.5 trillion spending package

    Congress is racing to pass a mammoth $1.5 trillion legislative package that would fund the government for the rest of the year and deliver badly needed humanitarian aid to Ukraine. The legislation includes $730 billion for domestic programs, the largest increase in four years, along with $782 billion for defense. At the request of the White House, the bill had initially included $15.6 billion for the federal response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • US misjudged Ukraine's will to fight Russia, officials admit

    Top U.S. intelligence officials admitted Thursday that they underestimated Ukraine’s ability to defend itself against Russia’s invasion, a mistake for intelligence agencies that have otherwise been lauded for accurately predicting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s intention to launch a war. “My view was that, based on a variety of factors, that the Ukrainians were not as ready as I thought they should be,” said Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier, director of the Defense Intelligence Agency. The White House has faced Republican criticism that it isn't providing enough weapons or intelligence to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

  • Finger-pointing ensues after Congress fails to extend universal school meals

    Democrats and a long list of school groups are blaming the Senate minority leader for taking a hardline stance against extending the waivers.

  • U.S. Energy Secretary Urges More Oil Output: CERAWeek

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s the third day of CERAWeek by S&P Global in Houston, one of the energy industry’s biggest annual gatherings and an event that hasn’t taken place in person in three years because of the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Update: Turkey to Host Highest-Level Talks So FarOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From

  • US Department of Labor Urges ‘Extreme Care’ Before Adding Crypto to 401(k) Plans

    The department warned that cryptocurrency investments present “significant risks and challenges to participants’ retirement accounts.”

  • Alabama Rep. David Wheeler dies at 72, cause of death not immediately available

    Rep. David Wheeler, R-Vestavia Hills died on Wednesday morning, according to the Alabama House of Representatives. Wheeler was 72.

  • Russia sanctions vote delayed after White House intervention

    The House delayed a vote on legislation to sanction Russia after the White House intervened to block a key provision of the bill — roiling lawmakers from both parties, Axios has learned.Why it matters: Congress has consistently struggled to come together in its efforts to place economic pressure on Russia to try to force an end to its invasion of Ukraine.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeSenators in both parties failed to strike a

  • Omnibus spending bill allocates $40 million for 'democracy programs' in Venezuela

    The massive $1.5 trillion omnibus bill contains tens of millions of dollars in spending on programs meant to benefit political adversaries abroad and has been widely criticized by conservatives who say that the legislation is packed full of items on the Democrat Party’s progressive wishlist.

  • Disney CEO says he's disappointed with Florida bill limiting LGBTQ discussion

    (Reuters) -Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Bob Chapek voiced disappointment on Wednesday with a Florida bill limiting LGBTQ discussion in schools, saying he called Governor Ron DeSantis to express concern about the legislation becoming law. Disney has been under pressure to take a public stand against the legislation that critics say will harm the lesbian, gay, transgender and queer community. The company employs more than 65,000 people at the sprawling Walt Disney World resort in Orlando.

  • Over Democrats' objections, Florida Senate OKs parts of Gov. Ron DeSantis' Stop WOKE Act

    The Florida Senate voted in favor of the Stop WOKE Act

  • U.S. House approves Ukraine aid, Russia oil ban, funds averting U.S. gov't shutdown

    The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to rush $13.6 billion in aid to Ukraine as it battles invading Russian forces, along with $1.5 trillion to keep U.S. government programs operating through Sept. 30 and avoid agency shutdowns this weekend. The aid for Ukraine is intended to help bolster its military as it battles Russian forces and provide humanitarian assistance to citizens, including an estimated 1.5 million refugees already seeking safety abroad. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi indicated that the $13.6 billion is likely to be just the tip of a much broader aid effort.

  • SC Sen. Tim Scott for years tried to make lynching a federal hate crime. Now, it will be

    In a tweet after the vote, Sen. Scott called the bill’s historic passage “a necessary and long-overdue step toward a more unified and just America.”

  • Madison Cawthorn Calls Zelensky a ‘Thug,’ Accuses Ukrainian Government of ‘Pushing Woke Ideologies’

    The North Carolina representative recently called the Ukrainian president a “thug” and said the Ukrainian government is “evil,” according to a newly surfaced video.