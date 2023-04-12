AUXICO ANNOUNCES GRANTING OF ENVIRONMENTAL PERMIT FOR ITS MINASTYC PROJECT IN COLOMBIA

MONTREAL, April 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Auxico Resources Canada Inc. (CSE: AUAG) (OTCQB: AUXIF) (the "Company" or "Auxico") is pleased to announce that the Company has received approval of the Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA") for its Minastyc Property, from the Colombian Environmental Authority, the Regional Autonomous Corporation of the Orinoquía (Corporinoquia). The Minastyc Property is located in Puerto Carreño, Vichada, Colombia, and is a 100% Company-controlled mineral rich project.

The Minastyc Property has been identified by the National Mining Agency ("ANM" or Agencia Nacional de Minería) as a project of national interest for Colombia, positioning the country as a major mining investment destination in Latin America. This approval follows the grant of a small-scale mining permit by the National Mining Agency of Colombia and authorization of the Company's work plan ("PTO" or Programa de trabajo y obras), as announced on May 16th, 2022.

The EIA announcement is the culmination of a scientific process to identify aspects of the project that could be optimized and provide solutions allowing for a responsible mining operation. The approval of the EIA is a key milestone towards allowing the Company to move equipment on site, including heavy machinery for bulk sampling and a processing facility. This approval enables the Company to advance its operation to the next phase and to complete the underlying licences and secondary permits necessary.

The goal of the Company is to produce and export rare-earth elements, transition metals and post-transition metals such as tin from its Minastyc Property. With critical minerals and rare earth elements hosted in monazite sands on the property, at surface, this makes for a very advantageous geological structure which would allow the Company to initiate sales and export near term, with a limited infrastructure requirement. With the granting of the EIA approval, Auxico can commence operations planning to put the Minastyc Property into small-scale mining production with the intention to achieve a volume of up to 300 tonnes per month.

Mark Billings, Chairman of Auxico Resources commented, "The environmental approval of the Minastyc Property is a significant step in the process of taking the project into production. We appreciate the work done by Corporinoquia in their review process, as it validates and recognizes Auxico's high operational standards in Colombia, including the Company's commitment to the Indigenous peoples and other residents of the region. As the Environmental Impact Assessment required for a Colombian mining licence application is now granted, the Company is making consistent progress towards becoming a regional leader in the development and supply of critical minerals and other high-value resources. Field work and sampling confirms that we have a robust mineral resource at Minastyc, including high-value metals, critical minerals, and rare earth surface discoveries, setting the platform for the next stage of growth for the Company. The EIA approval validates that the Company's operations are well-aligned with environmental standards, national interests, and the development of resources required for the energy transition."

A NI-43101 technical report has already been conducted on the Company-controlled Minastyc Property which indicates minerals present including tin, tantalum, niobium, titanium, and rare earth elements. The report further identifies fine concentrates from bulk sampling with results up to 68.25% total rare earth oxide content and includes elements cerium, dysprosium, erbium, gadolinium, hafnium and lanthanum, among others (full report accessible on the Company's website: http://www.auxicoresources.com/reports). Previously announced test results on samples taken from the Area 50, TA Area and two other areas, identified a surface discovery of high-grade gold, tin, tantalum, niobium, platinum, titanium, zirconium, hafnium and iridium (see press releases dated April 7th, 2022, and October 20th, 2021). 72 kilograms of samples collected from the Minastyc Property are currently being tested, pending results, the current NI 43-101 technical report will be updated to include a mineral resource estimate, with a work plan to be formulated thereafter.

Disclaimer – The results are based on concentrate samples, using a selective picking method, therefore the sampling method do not comply with NI 43-101.

Qualified Person

Mr. Ricardo Sierra, B.Sc. of Science a member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (MAusIMM 3078246), is a qualified person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release and in relation to the Minastyc Project in Vichada Colombia. Mr. Ricardo Sierra is an independent technical consultant to Auxico Resources Canada Inc.

About Auxico Resources Canada Inc.

Auxico Resources Canada Inc. ("Auxico") is a Canadian company that was founded in 2014 and based in Montreal, trading on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE) under symbol AUAG and on the OTCQB Market under symbol AUXIF. Auxico is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Colombia, Brazil, Mexico and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Additional information on Auxico can be found on the Company's website (www.auxicoresources.com) or on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under "Auxico Resources Canada Inc."

