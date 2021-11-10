U.S. markets open in 1 hour 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,665.00
    -13.25 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,147.00
    -62.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,128.00
    -84.75 (-0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,419.80
    -7.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.57
    -0.58 (-0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.60
    -3.20 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    24.23
    -0.09 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1554
    -0.0043 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4320
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.26
    +1.04 (+6.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3497
    -0.0063 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.2870
    +0.4070 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    66,704.70
    -1,032.61 (-1.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,638.00
    -33.73 (-2.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,305.26
    +31.22 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.78
    -178.68 (-0.61%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims: Another 260,000 individuals likely filed new claims last week

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Auxly Achieves Key 2021 Target and Launches Exciting Fall Innovation Portfolio

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Auxly Cannabis Group Inc.
·10 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Headset Canadian Insights Sales Data confirms Auxly as the #5 LP in terms of national market share with 7.3% of total sales

Supporting further growth, the Company launches fall innovations including new products, seasonal flavors and new strains and formulations

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX - XLY) (“Auxly” or the “Company”), a leading consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market, today introduces a fall lineup packed with innovative new products, flavours and formulations designed to delight Canadian cannabis consumers. This new lineup is launching as the Company announces that it has achieved one of its key 2021 objectives by achieving the #5 position among Canadian Licensed Producers.

Auxly continues to expand its market share in the Canadian cannabis sector through the Company’s strategic growth of its innovative portfolio of branded products. A strong performance for the month of October has helped Auxly achieve one of its key objectives for the 2021 Fiscal Year – to become a Top 5 Canadian Licensed Producer by national market share. October data has vaulted Auxly into the #5 position among Canadian LPs, with a 7.3% share of the national market, as confirmed by Headset Canadian Insightsi. Auxly has continued to gain market share through continued leadership in the cannabis 2.0 segment - where it maintains #1 position in vapesii and the #1 position in the cannabis 2.0 segment overalliii – and its successful expansion into the 1.0 segment where strong consumer demand for the Company’s Back Forty and Kolab Project branded products has vaulted the Company into the Top 10 producers for both the dried-flower and pre-rolliv categoriesv.

Looking forward, Auxly today unveils a suite of new product offerings designed to excite and delight Back Forty, Kolab Project and Foray consumers. The product launches this fall include: new seasonal confections that evoke the cozy warmth of the holidays; brand-new innovations; extensions of existing product lines that take Auxly brands in new directions; new dried-flower strains; and new flavours & formulations for Auxly’s industry-leading vape portfolio.

“Every member of our team is delighted by the strong response from consumers to our products,” said Andrew MacMillan, Senior Vice President, Commercial, Auxly. “Our iterative process for innovation is rooted in consumer insights, and driven by the tireless execution of product development, sales and marketing. Seasonal trends are very much a part of our formula and this latest round of product innovations convey the coziness and warmth of fall. We’re thrilled with our continued growth and can’t wait to bring more exciting new products to Canadian cannabis consumers.”

Here’s a look at the new products joining Auxly’s core portfolio and launching this fall under the Company’s in-house brands Kolab Project, Back Forty and Foray.

Auxly Fall Innovations: New products launching this fall under Auxly&#x002019;s in-house brands Back Forty, Kolab Project and Foray.
Auxly Fall Innovations: New products launching this fall under Auxly’s in-house brands Back Forty, Kolab Project and Foray.

Dried Flower:

  • Back Forty Big League Milled Sour Kush (7g). For consumers who like the convenience of pre-milled flower, Back Forty introduces a high-quality cross of OG Kush and Sour Diesel, with potencies reaching 21%. Top terpenes are Alpha-Humulene, Beta-Caryophyllene and Myrcene. Available now in Ontario.

  • Back Forty Fruity Pebbles OG (3.5g and 28g). This new Back Forty strain is an indica cross between Green Ribbon and Tahoe Alien, with potencies reaching up to 23% THC. Top terpenes are Terpinolene, Myrcene and Bisabolol. Launching this month in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia.

  • Back Forty Wedding Pie (3.5g). The best-selling ounce at the Ontario Cannabis Store is now launching in a 3.5g format. Wedding Pie is the marriage of Wedding Cake and Grape Pie, reaching potencies of up to 26%. Top terpenes are Limonene, Beta-Caryophyllene and Myrcene. Available now in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick. Launching this month in Ontario and Prince Edward Island.

  • Back Forty Animal Mints (3.5g). Another popular Back Forty cultivar, Animal Mints, is also launching in a 3.5g format. Animal Mints is a cross between Animal Cookies and SinMint Cookies, reaching potencies of up to 25%. Top terpenes are Beta-Caryophyllene, Farnesene and Limonene. Available now in Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick. Launching this month in Prince Edward Island.

  • Kolab Project x Safari Flower Co. Growers Series Slurricane (3.5g). The latest installment of the premium Kolab Project Growers Series is a partnership with Safari Flower Co. on the heavy-hitting Slurricane strain, grown in small-batches to maximize the strain’s natural expression. This cross of Dosidos and Purple Punch reaches potencies of up to a mighty 31% total THC. Top terpenes are Beta-Caryophyllene, Limonene and Alpha-Humulene. Available now in Ontario.

Concentrates:

  • Kolab Project 232 Series Live Terpene Sticks (3 x 0.5g). Canadian consumers haven’t seen anything like Kolab Project Live Terpene Sticks. Called “infused pre-rolls” in States like California where they’re growing in popularity, Live Terpene Sticks are developed using a proprietary process that enables the combination of hydrocarbon-extracted live terp sauce with the best parts of premium cannabis flower; this creates a slow-burning combustible stick, bursting with flavour and potency. The live terpene sticks have potencies reaching up to 34% total THC and up to 4% total terpenes. Available now in Ontario. Launching this month in Alberta and British Columbia.

  • Kolab Project 232 Series Caviar (1g). Caviar is a live-extract made from fresh-frozen Sundae Driver flower that has been put through a hydrocarbon-extraction process. This product is similar to Kolab Project 232 Series Diamonds, but with Caviar the Diamonds are generously coated with flavourful terp sauce. Caviar is highly potent, reaching up to 84% THC and up to 7% total terpenes, and packaged into recyclable and resealable 1g jars to retain freshness. Top terpenes are Terpinolene, Myrcene and Ocimene. Available later this month in Ontario and Alberta.

  • Kolab Project 232 Series Live Rosin Jam (1g). Live Rosin Jam is the result of fresh-frozen Wedding Pie flower that is put through a solventless extraction process, producing a sticky, amber-coloured concentrate speckled with THCA crystals. Wedding Pie is a cross of Grape Pie and Wedding Cake. Top terpenes are Limonene, Beta-Caryophyllene and Myrcene. The total THC potency reaches as high as 73% and up to 7% total terpenes. Available later this month in Alberta and British Columbia.

  • Kolab Project concentrates pair well with the competitively priced Kolab Project 232 Series Concentrate Pen, also new this fall. Concentrates are intimidating for many consumers, partly because of the complicated and often expensive equipment required. Kolab Project is removing this barrier to entry for the category with this high-quality device that combines the control found in a dab rig with the portability, discreetness, and convenience of a vape pen. Available in December in Ontario.

Vapes:

  • Back Forty Sour Apple (1g cartridges). Canada’s top-selling vape brand introduces a new 1g size of this popular vape cartridge that bursts with tart apple and sweet fruity flavour. Top terpenes are Limonene, Linalool and Pinene. Available now in Ontario. Launching later this month in Alberta and British Columbia.

  • Foray Mango Haze (1g cartridges and 0.3g disposables). Mango Haze, already a hit in the 0.5g cart format, is a 1:1 balanced formulation with a fruity, tropical flavour and distinctive burst of orange citrus. Top terpenes are Limonene, Myrcene and Beta-Caryophyllene. Available now in Ontario. Launching later this month in Alberta.

  • Kolab Project 232 Series Black Cherry Punch Live Terpene (1g cartridges). The latest iteration in the Kolab Project 232 Series Live Terpene cartridge lineup uses the flavourful Black Cherry Punch. Top terpenes are Beta-Caryophyllene, Limonene and Linalool. Available in Ontario. Launching later this month in Alberta.

Edibles:

  • Back Forty takes on an iconic holiday flavour with Back Forty Eggnog White Chocolate, with pure, high-quality distillate (10mg THC) in a single piece of delicious creamy white chocolate with notes of warm holiday spices. Available this month in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia.

  • Nothing says home for the holidays quite like apple pie, and with Foray Caramel Apple Pie White Chocolate, Foray takes its signature premium milk chocolate and adds a pinch of sweetness with all-natural caramel and apple flavours. Foray Caramel Apple Pie White Chocolate is a single square with 5 mg of THC and 25 mg of CBD. Available now in Ontario. Launching this month in Alberta and British Columbia.

  • Foray Cinnamon Bun White Chocolate spices up Foray’s signature premium milk chocolate with all-natural cinnamon flavour, and adds a balanced cannabinoid profile of 10mg THC and 10mg of CBD. Available this month in Alberta and British Columbia.

  • Foray CBD Blood Orange Soft Chews. Each one of these vegan soft chews is made with pure CBD isolate and no artificial colours or flavours, with 20mg of CBD and zero THC. Notably sold in packages of 30 for consumers looking to incorporate CBD into a daily ritual. Available this month in Alberta and British Columbia.

About Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX: XLY) (OTCQX: CBWTF)

Auxly is a leading Canadian cannabis company dedicated to bringing innovative, effective, and high-quality cannabis products to the wellness and adult-use markets. Auxly's experienced team of industry first-movers and enterprising visionaries have secured a diversified supply of raw cannabis, strong clinical, scientific and operating capabilities and leading research and development infrastructure in order to create trusted products and brands in an expanding global market.

Learn more at www.auxly.com and stay up to date at Twitter: @AuxlyGroup; Instagram: @auxlygroup; Facebook: @auxlygroup; LinkedIn: company/auxlygroup/.

For more information please contact:
Scott Campbell, 647-402-4957, press@auxly.com

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information:

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or information that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. This information is only a prediction. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking information throughout this news release. Forward-looking information includes but is not limited to: the successful production and launch of current and future Company products; the Company’s execution of its product development, commercialization strategy, and expansion plans; the ability of the Company to maintain and grow its market share; the relevance of the Company’s proposed products; consumer preferences; political change, future legislative and regulatory developments involving cannabis and cannabis products; and competition and other risks affecting Auxly in particular and the cannabis industry generally.

A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from a conclusion, forecast or projection contained in the forward-looking information in this release including, but not limited to whether: there is acceptance and demand for current and future Company products by consumers and provincial purchasers; and general economic, financial market, regulatory and political conditions in which Auxly operates will remain the same. The forward-looking information in this release is based on information currently available and what management believes are reasonable assumptions. Forward-looking information speaks only to such assumptions as of the date of this release. In addition, this release may contain forward-looking information attributed to third party sources, the accuracy of which has not been verified by Auxly. The forward-looking information contained in this release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements and is made as of the date of this release. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Auxly does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise.

Neither Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

i Headset Canadian Insights, Total Canadian Cannabis sales for October, 2021.
ii For the month of October, Auxly is #1 in vape sales, with 25.6% of the national vape market. Source: Headset Canadian Insights.
iii Cannabis 2.0 is generally understood to consist of vapes, edibles, beverages, extracts and topicals. Source: Headset Canadian Insights, October, 2021.
iv For the month of October, Auxly is #7 in dried-flower sales with 4.6% of the national market, and #8 in pre-rolls, with 3.3% of the national market. Source: Headset Canadian Insights, October, 2021.
v Cannabis 2.0 is generally understood to consist of vapes, edibles, beverages, extracts and topicals. Source: Headset Canadian Insights, October, 2021.


Recommended Stories

  • Moderna Stock: Bull vs. Bear

    The good news is that shares of the messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine maker have skyrocketed over 1,100% since the beginning of 2020. The bad news is that Moderna has given up a lot of its gains with the stock plunging close to 50% below its high from earlier this year. Two Motley Fool contributors have different takes on Moderna.

  • PayPal down after its Venmo-Amazon partnership, Palantir sales force expansion

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down earnings reports for PayPal, which took a dip after announcing its Venmo partnership with Amazon, as Palantir Technology is expected to have a strong 2022 after exceptional growth in its staffing.

  • Sundial Growers' CEO Has a Warning for the U.S. Pot Market

    The U.S. pot market remains illegal at the federal level, despite dozens of states passing legislation to permit it for either medical or recreational use. Full legalization could still be years away. Canada legalized marijuana more than three years ago on Oct. 17, 2018, and companies there still struggle with profitability.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With 8% Dividend Yield

    Let’s talk about rising markets, and whether or not to buy in. That’s the question that investors need to consider right now, as the major indexes have hit record highs – but the economy is flashing signs of concern for those who care to look. Inflation continues to rise, and the 10-year Treasury bond yield, which had risen above 1.5%, has slipped to 1.4% and is trending down. Investors are seeking returns, and so are drawn to the stock markets; they’re banking that central banks will keep inter

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About QuantumScape Corporation (QS)?

    Out of thousands of stocks that are currently traded on the market, it is difficult to identify those that will really generate strong returns. Hedge funds and institutional investors spend millions of dollars on analysts with MBAs and PhDs, who are industry experts and well connected to other industry and media insiders on top of that. Individual investors can piggyback […]

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in November

    This past May, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) celebrated its 125th anniversary. The Dow Jones also happens to be home to some serious value stocks. If you're looking for a smart place to put your money to work in November, the following three Dow stocks are screaming buys.

  • Why Shares of Amyris Are Getting Crushed Today

    Failing to deliver on both the top and bottom lines, synthetic-biology specialist Amyris (NASDAQ: AMRS) reported disappointing third-quarter 2021 earnings results yesterday after the market closed. In addition, investors are selling shares after learning that the company is raising capital through the issuance of senior convertible notes. Although the company reported a year-over-year sales increase of 39.7%, it didn't seem to be enough to satisfy investors' appetites.

  • 10 Best Mineral Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best mineral stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Mineral Stocks To Buy Now. Mining stocks have registered incredible year-to-date gains as the demand for minerals outpaces the supply in the post-pandemic economy. According […]

  • Why The Trade Desk Stock Rallied Again on Tuesday

    Shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) climbed sharply higher again on Tuesday, surging as much as 10.6%, though it ended the trading day up 9.4%. The catalyst driving the stock higher was a flurry of activity by Wall Street analysts who scrambled to update their price targets on the heels of The Trade Desk's impressive third-quarter financial results. Before the market open on Monday, The Trade Desk had delivered better-than-expected quarterly results, which came as a surprise to some investors.

  • The CEO of MicroStrategy just predicted that Bitcoin is 'going up forever' — here are 3 other companies with plenty of crypto on the balance sheet

    This CEO is betting big on Bitcoin. But he's not alone.

  • Is Moderna stock finally making its way back down to earth? J.P. Morgan weighs in

    Last week’s Q3 earnings were a sobering event for Moderna (MRNA) investors. The stock had been on a tear throughout the year, but following the release of the quarter’s financials, a two-day selloff ensued, during which shares lost 35% of their value (further exacerbated by Pfizer’s excellent quarterly showing and the announcement of its prospective Covid-19 pill). While Moderna’s Q3 top-and bottom-line results fell short of expectations, the company’s outlook appeared the main concern. The vacc

  • Elon Musk’s fortune plunges by $50bn in two days after controversial Tesla Twitter poll

    Musk’s lead over Jeff Bezos as world’s richest person has narrowed by about $83bn

  • Why BioNTech Is Tumbling Today

    After a spike in price following the release of its latest earnings, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) fell below the waterline on Tuesday. In a combined earnings release and corporate update, BioNTech revealed that it earned just under 6.09 billion euros ($7.05 billion), a giant leap above the less than 68 million euros ($79 million) of the same quarter last year. The reason, it nearly goes without saying by now, is sales of the Comirnaty coronavirus vaccine it developed in partnership with U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer.

  • Rivian Prices Shares at $78 in Highly Anticipated IPO

    The pricing of the electric-vehicle maker’s shares in its initial public offering values the company at more than $77 billion on a fully diluted basis.

  • The 5 Best Bitcoin Stocks And Crypto Plays To Buy And Watch

    The price of Bitcoin keeps rising. A number of Bitcoin stocks — or companies that have business tied to the cryptocurrency — have followed suit. But given the on-a-whim price swings in the crypto world, finding the best stocks out of that bunch can be difficult. For now, based on IBD's analysis, the best crypto stocks and Bitcoin stocks to...

  • Tencent Profits Growth at Standstill After Regulatory Change Dents Games Sector

    Tencent, China’s games, video and social media giant, saw its quarterly profits growth grind to a halt in the three months to September as it adjusted to a series of regulatory crackdowns that particularly crimp its mainland Chinese games business. Revenues in the period grew 13% to RMB142 billion ($22 billion) with net profits attributable […]

  • Why Palantir Technologies Stock Is Down Today

    On Tuesday morning, Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) reported third-quarter results that ranked right up there with the best this period among defense IT companies. Shares of Palantir fell by as much as 10% in morning trading, and were off by 8.8% as of 12:26 p.m. EST. Palantir, best known as the company whose tech helped locate Osama bin Laden, went public about a year ago and immediately shot higher as the market considered the potential commercial-sector applications for its data analytics tools.

  • PayPal Stock Fell More Than 10%. Why It’s Still No Bargain.

    PayPal was the latest payment company to disappoint investors. Despite weak performance this year, PayPal and others in the space still aren't cheap.

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks Worth Taking a Chance on

    The stock market continues to hit new highs, but some growth stocks have not participated in the rally this year. Here's why they believe in fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO), CuriosityStream (NASDAQ: CURI), and DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG). John Ballard (fuboTV): The displacement of traditional TV with streaming video services will no doubt provide outsize rewards for investors who choose the right stocks.

  • Roblox shares soar 31% on Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi discusses Roblox earnings as the company doubled its revenue and has zeroed in on the metaverse.