AUXLY ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

TORONTO, June 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX: XLY) (OTCQX: CBWTF) ("Auxly" or the "Company") announced today the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 30, 2022 (the "Meeting").

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Auxly Cannabis Group Inc.)
Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Auxly Cannabis Group Inc.)

A total of 159,835,106 common shares of the Company, representing 17.85% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, were voted in connection with the Meeting by shareholders and proxy holders.

All of the matters put forward before the Company's shareholders for consideration and approval, as set out in the Company's information circular dated May 20, 2022 (the "Circular"), were approved by the requisite majority of the votes cast at the Meeting. The results are set out below.

Each of the directors listed as a nominee in the Circular was elected as a director of the Company at the Meeting. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below:

Name of Nominee

Votes cast FOR

% of votes cast FOR

Votes WITHHELD

% of votes WITHHELD

Genevieve Young

155,640,017

97.42 %

4,124,869

2.58 %

Hugo Alves

155,691,547

97.45 %

4,073,339

2.55 %

Troy Grant

155,525,986

97.35 %

4,238,900

2.65 %

Vikram Bawa

155,487,377

97.32 %

4,277,509

2.68 %

Conrad Tate

156,678,769

98.07 %

3,086,117

1.93 %

Murray McGowan

155,631,456

97.41 %

4,133,430

2.59 %

At the Meeting, Auxly shareholders approved the re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP ("EY") as the Company's auditors for the 2022 fiscal year and authorized the board of directors to fix its remuneration.

A report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Hugo Alves" CEO

About Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX: XLY)

Auxly is a leading Canadian consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company's focus is on developing, manufacturing and distributing branded cannabis products that delight wellness and recreational consumers and deliver on its consumer promise of quality, safety and efficacy.

Learn more at www.auxly.com and stay up to date at Twitter: @AuxlyGroup; Instagram: @auxlygroup; Facebook: @auxlygroup; LinkedIn: company/auxlygroup/.

Neither Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/auxly-announces-results-of-annual-general-meeting-of-shareholders-301579115.html

SOURCE Auxly Cannabis Group Inc.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/30/c5368.html

