Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY) shareholders are still up 163% over 1 year despite pulling back 13% in the past week

The Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSE:XLY) share price has had a bad week, falling 13%. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been very strong. Indeed, the share price is up an impressive 163% in that time. So it is important to view the recent reduction in price through that lense. More important, going forward, is how the business itself is going.

Although Auxly Cannabis Group has shed CA$5.1m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

Because Auxly Cannabis Group made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually desire strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Auxly Cannabis Group grew its revenue by 7.0% last year. That's not great considering the company is losing money. So we wouldn't have expected the share price to rise by 163%. We're happy that investors have made money, though we wonder if the increase will be sustained. It's quite likely that the market is considering other factors, not just revenue growth.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Auxly Cannabis Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 163% over the last year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 14% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Auxly Cannabis Group (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Canadian exchanges.

