U.S. markets open in 7 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    3,967.25
    +5.25 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,903.00
    +46.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,536.75
    +12.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,841.10
    +3.30 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.54
    +0.34 (+0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.60
    +4.90 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    21.45
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0357
    +0.0022 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.89
    -0.32 (-1.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1962
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.4640
    -0.1700 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,878.50
    +393.35 (+2.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    400.90
    +12.18 (+3.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,512.00
    +37.98 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,968.99
    -58.85 (-0.21%)
     

AV-Comparatives releases Long-Term Test for 17 Popular Home User Antivirus Internet Security Suites

·2 min read

INNSBRUCK, Austria, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading antivirus test lab releases full test results covering four months of testing of the Real-World Protection Test in July-October 2022

AV-Comparatives Test Results – Real-World Protection 2022
AV-Comparatives Test Results – Real-World Protection 2022

https://www.av-comparatives.org/tests/real-world-protection-test-july-october-2022/

The products tested by AV-Comparatives were:
Avast Free Antivirus, AVG Antivirus Free, Avira Prime, Bitdefender Internet Security, ESET Internet Security, G Data Total Security, K7 Total Security, Kaspersky Internet Security, Malwarebytes Premium, McAfee Total Protection, Microsoft Defender Antivirus, NortonLifeLock Norton 360 Deluxe, Panda Free Antivirus, TotalAV Antivirus Pro, Total Defense Essential Antivirus, Trend Micro Internet Security, and VIPRE Advanced Security.

As part of its ongoing Consumer Main-Test Series, AV-Comparatives has released the results of its July to October 2022 Real-World Protection Test for consumer security solutions. 17 popular anti-malware programs were evaluated to assess their protection against Internet-borne threats.

The Real-World Protection Test conducted by AV-Comparatives mimics real-world conditions as experienced every day by users. The test accurately determined if each threat used was able to make any changes to the test system. To ensure that security programs do not confuse users with false alarms, AV-Comparatives also put all the products through a false-positives test. Programs with high levels of false alarms had their award levels reduced.

A total of 10 products reached the highest award level, ADVANCED+, in this Real-World Protection Test. These were (in alphabetical order): Avast, AVG, Avira, Bitdefender, G Data, K7, Kaspersky, Microsoft, McAfee, VIPRE.

Like all AV-Comparatives' public reports, this Real-World Protection Test report can be read or downloaded free of charge, and without registration, from the lab's website:
https://www.av-comparatives.org/tests/real-world-protection-test-july-october-2022/

About AV-Comparatives

AV-Comparatives is an independent organisation offering systematic testing to examine the efficacy of security software products and mobile security solutions. Using one of the largest sample collection systems worldwide, it has created a real-world environment for truly accurate testing.

AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible av-test results to individuals, news organisations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides a globally recognised official seal of approval for software performance.

Contact: Peter Stelzhammer
E-mail: media@av-comparatives.org
Phone: +43 720115542

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1958122/AV_Comparatives_Test_Results1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1958123/AV_Comparatives_Test_Results2.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1093032/AV_Comparatives_Logo.jpg

AV-Comparatives Test Results – Real-World Protection 2022
AV-Comparatives Test Results – Real-World Protection 2022
AV-Comparatives logo (PRNewsfoto/AV-Comparatives)
AV-Comparatives logo (PRNewsfoto/AV-Comparatives)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/av-comparatives-releases-long-term-test-for-17-popular-home-user-antivirus-internet-security-suites-301689464.html

SOURCE AV-Comparatives

Recommended Stories

  • These 2 High-Growth Stocks Could Power the Bull Market's Next Record Run

    When bear markets strike, it feels like they will never end, but investors that focus on buying stocks of companies that continue to post strong revenue growth will be poised to realize sizable gains in the next bull market. One area to hunt for promising winners is cloud computing. Spending on cloud infrastructure has remained very resilient in 2022, up 30% year over year in the third quarter.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried ‘to break his silence’ over catastrophic FTX collapse

    Fallen crypto tycoon is poised to break his silence and discuss the details behind the dramatic collapse of the FTX exchange, Yahoo Finance can reveal.

  • Solana’s Top Crypto Wallet Phantom Looks to Ethereum, Polygon Next

    Phantom is moving forward with its long-delayed multichain expansion plan.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch As Wall Street Eyes 2023 Corporate Budgets

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Census Bureau chief defends new privacy tool against critics

    The U.S. Census Bureau's chief is defending a new tool meant to protect the privacy of people participating in the statistical agency's questionnaires against calls to abandon it by prominent researchers who claim it jeopardizes the usefulness of numbers that are the foundation of the nation’s data infrastructure. The tool known as differential privacy “was selected as the best solution available" against efforts by outside groups or individuals to piece together the identities of participants in the bureau's censuses and surveys by using third-party data and powerful computers, U.S. Census Bureau Director Robert Santos said in a letter last week. Several prominent state demographers and academic researchers had asked the statistical agency in August to abandon using differential privacy on future annual population estimates, which are used in the distribution of $1.5 trillion in federal funding each year, and future releases of American Community Survey data, which provide the most comprehensive information on how people live in the U.S.

  • Can AI Beat Humans In Understanding Language? Tencent And Alibaba's AI Models Can

    Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) and Tencent Holding Ltd's (OTC: TCEHY) artificial intelligence (AI) models understand the Chinese language better than humans, a study suggested. The two rival models have achieved record-high scores on the Chinese Language Understanding Evaluation (CLUE) benchmark, SCMP reports. Tencent's "Hunyuan AI model" came first with a score of 86.918, followed by Alibaba's AliceMind with a score of 86.685, according to Monday's rankings on CLUE's website. Also R

  • Snap Urges Employees To Resume Full Time Office Starting February

    Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel told employees that he expects them to be in the social media company’s offices in person 80% of the time starting in February. “I believe that spending more time together in person will help us to achieve our full potential,” Bloomberg reports citing his internal memo. That means an average of four or more days per week in the office for full-time employees, with some flexibility allowing for tasks such as client meetings to count as in-office time. Also R

  • Ether Drops as Large Investor Moves 73K ETH to Binance

    On-chain researcher Lookonchain warned of selling pressure in ether after a whale moved large amounts of the cryptocurrency to Binance.

  • Huobi Token Surges After Crypto Exchange Discloses Airdrop of Dominica Coin

    The deal is noteworthy partly because of its connections to the crypto billionaire Justin Sun, founder of the Tron blockchain where the Caribbean island's new token will reside.

  • In the Grand Canyon, the Havasupai Tribe prepares to build better connections to the world

    The Havasupai Tribe, known as the most remote tribal community in the lower 48 states, will soon be less remote thanks to upgraded internet

  • Comcast Business Announces Expanded Services Offering at H5 Data Centers’ Albuquerque Data Center

    Customers can now access Comcast Business’ connectivity, networking and security solutions at New Mexico’s critical interconnection point

  • Privacy Isn’t Just an Edge Case for Crypto

    Financial privacy is useful for dissidents in extreme situations. But nobody should have to justify keeping their personal lives private, says our columnist.

  • Twitter answering privacy concerns 'so far' - lead EU regulator

    DUBLIN (Reuters) -The lead privacy regulator for Twitter in the European Union said it was concerned about the potential impact of layoffs at the social media company on its ability to meet privacy obligations, but said it was so far getting answers to its questions. Twitter has fired top executives and enforced steep job cuts with little warning following billionaire Elon Musk's tumultuous takeover of the company last month. Prior to the cuts, Twitter employed around 500 people at its European headquarters in Dublin where - like many other tech giants - Ireland's Data Privacy Commissioner (DPC) is the social media platform's lead privacy regulator within the EU.

  • Jack Dorsey's TBD Is Looking to Trademark 'Web5' to Deter Its Misuse

    The move is meant to prevent confusion about the meaning of Web5.

  • 2 Auto Replacement Parts Stocks on the Right Track Amid Industry Odds

    In an otherwise gloomy industry, Genuine Parts (GPC) and LKQ Corp (LKQ) appear better-positioned, thanks to their strategic buyouts and investor-friendly moves.

  • Car Makers Face Bumpier Road in China

    Germany’s automotive powerhouses look exposed as the rise of electric vehicles upsets the established order in the world’s largest car market.

  • Vail Resorts Stock Shows Rising Relative Strength Upgrade

    When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength. Is Vail Resorts Stock A Buy? Vail Resorts stock retook its 200-day moving average mid-November and has been rallying.

  • Crypto firm BlockFi files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in New Jersey

    Digital-asset lender BlockFi Inc., a cryptocurrency company that once enjoyed a valuation of $3 billion, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in New Jersey, according to a Monday press release. BlockFi cited the downfall of cryptocurrency exchange FTX and its associated companies for pushing it over the edge into. As a result, representatives of the company said in the press release that BlockFi will focus on recovering all obligations owed to it by FTX and other companies, although it expects these efforts will be “delayed.”

  • Charting the Dow: The Industrials Are Leading the Bulls

    We may not be back in a bull market yet, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average is doing its best to push higher.

  • Three ETFs That Stand Out Amid Market Drops: Morningstar

    Stocks and bonds have slumped in 2022, with the S&P 500 dropping 16% and the Bloomberg bond index sliding 13%.