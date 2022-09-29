U.S. markets close in 2 hours 12 minutes

AVA, B. Braun Partnership Continues to Raise Standards for PIV Education and Training with Launch of New Certificate Course on Vascular Access

·6 min read

Collaboration Delivers Robust eLearning Curriculum to Healthcare Schools and Hospitals to Elevate the Standard of Peripheral IV Access and Care 

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today B. Braun Medical Inc. (B. Braun), a leader in smart infusion therapy and pain management, together with the Association for Vascular Access (AVA), announced the launch of The Fundamentals of Peripheral IV Access eLearning Program©. This robust eLearning curriculum consists of multiple comprehensive certificate courses focusing on the basic, intermediate and advanced concepts in vascular access and improving patient outcomes. The curriculum also includes a course focused specifically on pediatric and neonatal peripheral intravenous insertion and care.

AVA / B. Braun A Partnership in Sharing
AVA / B. Braun A Partnership in Sharing

In national surveys of healthcare schools and hospitals, it was identified that foundational education focused on the insertion and care of peripheral intravenous catheters (PIVCs) was inconsistent and deficient.[1],[2] In 2020, AVA and B. Braun formed a long-term collaboration to address the gap in education and help deliver a better patient experience. Together the organizations have developed a comprehensive eLearning curriculum available free of charge to universities and healthcare schools in the U.S. and internationally.

"AVA is committed to providing comprehensive education and training on vascular access to improve patient safety and outcomes," said Judy Thompson, MSNEd, RN, VA-BC™, AVA Director of Clinical Education. "We've been proud to partner with B. Braun in the development of this innovative eLearning curriculum and to make it available to students, faculty and clinicians in keeping with AVA's mission to protect patients and improve lives by creating evidence-based innovations in vascular access."

"As a leader in infusion therapy, we are committed to raising the bar for PIVC care across the healthcare spectrum," said Dr. Stephanie Pitts, DNP, RN, CPN, VA-BC™, NEA-BC, Director, Strategy, Therapy Solutions and Programs at B. Braun. "We're proud of the collaboration with AVA to advance vascular access education and training to help healthcare providers improve the standard of vascular access care for patients."

Peripheral Vascular Access Most Common Invasive Procedure Performed in Healthcare

Peripheral vascular access is the most common invasive procedure performed in healthcare.[3] It is estimated that 380 million PIVCs are sold in the United States annually.[4] However, between 33 and 69 percent of PIVCs fail before the completion of treatment, and more than 50 percent of adults describe insertion as moderately painful or worse.[5] Collectively, this can lead to serious implications for patients in areas such as length of stay and cost.5 Peripheral vascular harm was named to ECRI's top 10 patient safety concerns in 2021.[6] ECRI is an independent non-profit organization focused on healthcare quality, patient safety and evidence-based healthcare guidance.

"The failure rate of PIVC insertions is not acceptable," said David Banko, Director, Health Economics and Outcomes Research, B. Braun. "Something that is unacceptable should be preventable, and B. Braun is committed to doing its part to elevate the standard of IV access care," he added.

Developing the Fundamentals of Peripheral IV Access eLearning Program© was a collaborative effort involving AVA, B. Braun and many subject matter experts who are part of the broader vascular access community. Healthcare professionals, educators and the broader industry worked diligently to create a curriculum to advance the standard of IV access care. In addition, the program production was led by The Clinician Exchange, an organization that brings together a robust community of clinicians and their expertise to support innovation and education.

As part of B. Braun's commitment to infusion therapy leadership, the company recently acquired the innovative Clik-FIX® catheter securement device portfolio from Starboard Medical, Inc. The acquisition provides B. Braun with an industry-leading portfolio of catheter securement solutions. The AVA partnership and Clik-FIX acquisition support B. Braun's Peripheral Advantage® program designed to optimize clinical skills, product performance, clinical outcomes and improve the patient's overall experience with peripheral IV care in hospitals.

About AVA

The Association for Vascular Access (AVA) is the dominant thought leader in the vascular access specialty and has a long-standing commitment to educating clinicians and pre-licensure students who represent a broad spectrum of healthcare professions around the globe. Founded in 1985, AVA is at the forefront of protecting and saving lives by establishing best practices and promoting patient advocacy. AVA's multidisciplinary membership advances research, provides professional and public education to shape practice and enhance patient outcomes, and partners with the device manufacturing community to bring evidence-based innovations in vascular access. To learn more about AVA and the Fundamentals of Peripheral Intravenous Vascular Access, visit avainfo.org.

About B. Braun

B. Braun Medical Inc. (B. Braun) is a leader in smart infusion therapy and safe and effective pharmacy products, patient and provider safety, and sustainable health solutions. Our purpose is to help providers constantly improve patient satisfaction and outcomes. With products and services created to help healthcare professionals focus on what matters most—their patients—we're uniquely positioned to help health systems succeed now and in the future. B. Braun is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and is part of the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S., which includes B. Braun Interventional Systems, Aesculap® and CAPS®. The company employs 8,500 people at over 30 locations across North America.

Globally, the B. Braun Group of Companies employs more than 64,000 employees in 64 countries. Guided by its Sharing Expertise® philosophy, B. Braun continuously exchanges knowledge with customers, partners and clinicians to address the critical issues of improving care and lowering costs. To learn more about B. Braun Medical, explore our website.

  1. Hunter, M., Vandenhouten, C., Raynak, A., Owens, A., Thompson, J. Addressing the Silence: a Need for Peripheral Intravenous Education in North America. JAVA Vol 23 No 3. 2018.

  2. Vandenhouten, C., Owens, A., Hunter, M., Raynak, A. Peripheral Intravenous Education in North American Nursing Schools: A Call to Action. Journal of Nursing Education. Vol 59 No 9. 2020.

  3. Tripathi S, Gladfelter T. Peripheral intravenous catheters in hospitalized patients: Practice, Dwell times, and factors impacting the dwell times: A single center retrospective study. J Vasc Access. 2021 Mar 30:11297298211000874. doi: 10.1177/11297298211000874. Epub ahead of print. PMID: 33784876.

  4. iData Research. (2020). US Market Report Suite for Vascular Access Devices and Accessories.

  5. Cooke, M., Ullman, A., Ray-Barruel, G., Wallis, M., Corley, A., Rickard, C. (2018). Not "just" an intravenous line:  Consumer perspectives on peripheral intravenous cannulation (PIVC). An international cross-sectional survey of 25 countries.  Plos One.  https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0193436

  6. ECRI https://www.ecri.org/press/racial-ethnic-health-disparities-top-patient-safety-concern-for-2021

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ava-b-braun-partnership-continues-to-raise-standards-for-piv-education-and-training-with-launch-of-new-certificate-course-on-vascular-access-301637022.html

SOURCE B. Braun Medical Inc.

SOURCE B. Braun Medical Inc.

