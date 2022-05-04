U.S. markets open in 43 minutes

AVACEN Medical® Welcomes Anthony Shimkin as New Chief Executive Officer

·3 min read

An industry veteran, Shimkin brings more than 25 years of medical and technology commercialization experience to AVACEN.

"As we continue to expand globally, Anthony's knowledge and deep industry expertise will prove instrumental to our strategic growth," said Thomas G. Muehlbauer, Chairman and co-founder of AVACEN Medical.

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AVACEN Medical, an innovator, manufacturer, and marketer of safe, easy to use, noninvasive drug-free alternatives for pain management, today announced the appointment of Anthony Shimkin as CEO. With more than 25 years of medical and technology commercialization experience, Shimkin will be responsible for driving brand awareness, expanding AVACEN's go-to-market strategy and increasing revenue growth.

"We are thrilled to welcome Anthony to the AVACEN Medical team," said Thomas G. Muehlbauer, Chairman and co-founder of AVACEN Medical. "As we continue to expand globally, Anthony's knowledge and deep industry expertise will prove instrumental to our strategic growth."

Throughout his extensive career, Shimkin held key marketing and innovation leadership roles at several notable companies, including Qualcomm, where he served as senior director of marketing and, later, senior director of business development. Before that, he held senior positions at Lantronix, Quidel, Cardinal Health, Alaris Medical Systems and Neoforma. He also led the health care equity research team at Wedbush Securities and consulted for several leading life sciences companies.

Prior to joining AVACEN Medical, Shimkin served as the senior vice president of marketing at Kajeet, a leading managed IoT connectivity service for remote patient monitoring and telehealth. Prior to Kajeet, he was chief marketing officer at ReadySet Surgical, a cloud-based coordination platform that consolidates supply chain logistics and communications for surgical teams. Anthony was also a sales and marketing advisor at Farsight Genome Systems, a provider of an innovative SaaS platform for precision medicine, and a principal at Sciencia Consulting, a consulting and interactive content marketing provider for the life sciences industry.

"I'm excited to join AVACEN Medical and work alongside an impressive and dedicated team of professionals who are mission- and customer-focused on delivering innovative, non-invasive medical device solutions globally to address significant market needs," said Shimkin. "Along my 25-year medical career journey, I've had the pleasure of working with many leading organizations, and I look forward to bringing my experience to AVACEN Medical to support its next phase of global growth."

About AVACEN Medical: AVACEN Medical, a rapidly rising INC. 5000 company for the last 3 years, is dedicated to the innovation and design of safe, easy to use, noninvasive drug-free alternatives for the management of pain associated with numerous chronic and acute conditions including the temporary relief of minor muscle and joint pain and stiffness associated with arthritis and potentially other conditions that can cause joint pain, such as CRPS, Raynaud's, and Lyme disease. Founded in 2009, AVACEN Medical is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA. Contact: Danielle Forsgren at (888) 428-2236 x702 or 335589@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avacen-medical-welcomes-anthony-shimkin-as-new-chief-executive-officer-301539556.html

SOURCE AVACEN Medical

