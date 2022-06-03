Avadel Pharmaceuticals and the American Academy of Sleep Medicine Foundation Announce an Exclusive Collaboration on the 2022 Young Investigators Research Forum

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc

DUBLIN, Ireland, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming medicines to transform lives, announced today that it entered into an exclusive collaboration with the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) Foundation, to support its 2022 Young Investigators Research Forum (YIRF), providing scholarships and research training to early career sleep medicine researchers.

The Young Investigators Research Forum is a unique annual training program that was first launched in 2009, providing guidance, tactics, and strategies to better position early career investigators for a successful career in sleep research. The program aims to provide trainees with the necessary skills for a productive and successful career, including refining research ideas, understanding grant funding opportunities, and establishing extramural networking and mentorship with other early career investigators, established senior investigators, as well as with scientific and program officers from federal funding agencies.

“Our continued partnership with the AASM Foundation on this critical research program supporting up-and-coming sleep scientists represents a shared goal to advance sleep research for the benefit of patients,” said Jennifer Gudeman, PharmD, Vice President, Medical and Clinical Affairs at Avadel. “A natural, restorative sleep-wake cycle is fundamental for good physical and mental health. We understand that having a disordered sleep condition, like narcolepsy, is disruptive to all facets of life, which is why we’re passionate about prioritizing relationships with patients, healthcare professionals and the broader sleep community, to identify the real needs of patients and to find better ways to serve them.”

AASM Foundation President Anita V. Shelgikar, MD, MHPE added, “We thank Avadel for their continued support of early career sleep researchers and their sponsorship of the 2022 Young Investigators Research Forum. Avadel’s contributions to the AASM Foundation support the sleep research community and the patients we serve by allowing us to create new grant programs to work toward healthier lives through better sleep.”

The Young Investigators Research Forum continues in June with a special engagement at the upcoming 36th Annual Meeting of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies (APSS), the joint meeting of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (ASSM) and the Sleep Research Society, also known as SLEEP 2022, being held from June 4-8, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. Avadel’s exclusive sponsorship of YIRF continues with the company’s participation in the 2022 AASM Foundation, YIRF and Sleep Research Program for Advancing Careers (SOAR) Networking Lunch. The lunch will take place on Monday, June 6, 2022 from 12:30 – 1:45pm ET at The Westin Charlotte.

To learn more about the Young Investigators Research Forum, please visit: https://foundation.aasm.org/award-programs/young-investigators-research-forum/

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming medicines to transform lives. Our approach includes applying innovative solutions to the development of medications that address the challenges patients face with current treatment options. Our current lead drug candidate, FT218, is an investigational formulation of sodium oxybate leveraging our proprietary drug delivery technology and designed to be taken once at bedtime for the treatment of EDS and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. For more information, please visit www.avadel.com.

About the American Academy of Sleep Medicine Foundation:

Founded in 1998, the AASM Foundation is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) charitable and scientific organization that was established by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. The AASM Foundation has invested in the future of sleep medicine by supporting more than 270 awards totaling $21 million in funding. The AASM Foundation’s portfolio includes research awards for all career stages, community awards and training awards. For more information, please visit foundation.aasm.org.

