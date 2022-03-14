Avadel Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Brandi Robinson as Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc

DUBLIN, Ireland, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL), a company focused on transforming medicines to transform lives, today announced the appointment of Brandi Robinson to the newly created position of Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs.



“We are pleased to welcome Brandi to the Avadel team as our Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs as we continue to advance once-at-bedtime FT218 for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy,” said Greg Divis, Chief Executive Officer of Avadel. “Brandi brings a wealth of corporate affairs experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, which will support the company as we expand. We look forward to working alongside Brandi as we continue to strengthen our operational and commercial infrastructure to support our important mission of transforming lives with much-needed therapeutics.”

“It’s an exciting time to join Avadel, as the Company continues to build operational capabilities for the potential launch of FT218,” said Brandi Robinson. “People living with narcolepsy deserve relief from not only the debilitating symptoms of narcolepsy, but also from the burden of waking up in the middle of the night to take a second dose of their medication. I look forward to joining this strong team as we advance preparations to bring FT218 to patients.”

Brandi Robinson is an accomplished communications executive that brings more than 25 years of experience in the pharmaceuticals, medical device and consumer health industries specializing in strategic communications, media relations, issues management, patient education campaigns, corporate reputation, and product and internal communications. She most recently served as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer for Rafael Holdings, Inc., a company focused on the development of novel cancer and immune metabolism therapeutics. At Rafael Holdings, Brandi led the communications, corporate affairs and patient advocacy functions, and served as a member of the Executive Committee. Prior to Rafael Holdings, she was Chief Communications Officer at Mallinckrodt plc, and before that, Brandi led communications for Seattle Genetics, Sanofi U.S. and Novartis. Earlier in her career, Brandi held numerous healthcare public relations roles. She earned a B.A. in Communication, Journalism and Related Programs from Fairleigh Dickinson University.

In connection with the hiring of Brandi Robinson, the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors approved the grant of non-statutory options to purchase an aggregate of 215,000 ordinary shares under Avadel’s 2021 Inducement Plan. The award was granted as an inducement material to Ms. Robinson’s acceptance of employment with Avadel in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The options have an exercise price of $7.22 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Avadel’s American Depositary Shares as reported by Nasdaq on March 11, 2022. The options have a ten year term and vest over four years, with 25% vesting on the one-year anniversary of Ms. Robinson’s first day of employment with Avadel and the remainder vesting in equal annual installments of 25% for the three years thereafter, subject to her continued service with Avadel on each such vesting date. The options are subject to the terms and conditions of Avadel’s 2021 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of the award agreement covering the grant.

