Avadel Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of Data from Pivotal Phase 3 REST-ON Trial of FT218 in Adults with Narcolepsy in SLEEP

DUBLIN, Ireland, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL), a company focused on developing FT218, an investigational, once-nightly formulation of sodium oxybate for treating excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy, announced today the publication of data from its pivotal Phase 3 REST-ON trial of FT218 in SLEEP, the journal of the Sleep Research Society. The paper, titled “Once-Nightly Sodium Oxybate (FT218) Demonstrated Improvement of Symptoms in a Phase 3 Randomized Clinical Trial in Patients With Narcolepsy,” can be accessed at https://academic.oup.com/sleep/advance-article/doi/10.1093/sleep/zsab200/6343406?searchresult=1.



“The publication of the REST-ON trial results in the peer-reviewed journal SLEEP validates the potential of FT218 as a once-at-bedtime option that could, if approved, transform the treatment landscape for adults suffering from the burdensome symptoms of narcolepsy,” said Jennifer Gudeman, Pharm.D., Vice President of Medical and Clinical Affairs at Avadel. “We believe FT218 has tremendous potential to provide clinically meaningful results for people with narcolepsy. As we approach our October PDUFA date, we remain confident in the potential of FT218 and are committed to making FT218 accessible to patients, if approved.”

Topline data from the completed randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled REST-ON trial were announced in April 2020. The study was designed to investigate the efficacy and safety of once-at-bedtime FT218 for the treatment of EDS and cataplexy in patients with narcolepsy. FT218 is currently under review at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target date of October 15, 2021.

About FT218

FT218 is an investigational, once-nightly formulation of sodium oxybate that includes Avadel’s proprietary, drug delivery technology. In March of 2020, the Company completed the REST-ON study, a pivotal, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 3 trial, to assess the efficacy and safety of FT218 in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in patients suffering from narcolepsy. In December 2020, the Company submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for FT218 to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The NDA for FT218 was accepted by the FDA in February 2021 and assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of October 15, 2021. FT218 has been granted Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for the treatment of narcolepsy. The designation was granted on the plausible hypothesis that FT218 may be clinically superior to the twice-nightly formulation of sodium oxybate already approved by the FDA for the same indication. In particular, FT218 may be safer due to ramifications associated with the dosing regimen of the previously approved product.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL) is a biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the development and FDA approval of FT218, an investigational, once-nightly, extended-release formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. For more information, please visit www.avadel.com.



