Avado and BT Group accelerate young people into the Jobs of Tomorrow with Skills Bootcamp Launch

Avado Learning and BT Group transform the professional development of thousands of young people with Fast Futures skills development programme

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avado and BT Group have today announced a new series of FastFutures programmes to support 2,000 young adults from diverse and under-represented backgrounds gain critical employment skills as they transition from education to employment.

FastFutures, which was launched in 2020, has already supported over 6,000 young people to build their networks, gain experience, and accelerate their careers. Following its success, the next Fast Futures programmes this year will work to address the UK's skills gap in AI and related technologies. While the AI industry has potential to boost the UK economy by as much as 10% of GDP by 20301, 63% companies are either experiencing or foresee a related skills gap in their business in the next two years2.

Other employers supporting the programmes include AstraZeneca, Agilisys, Barclays, British Airways, CBI, Contentive, Flutter, Health Education, Hive Learning, England NHS, Legal & General, London Stock Exchange, Modulr Finance, Salary Finance, Shell, Standard Chartered, Syncona, Tate & Lyle and Trinnovo.

The Department for Education (DfE) has awarded Avado with the opportunity to deliver four critical skills bootcamps. Similarly to FastFutures, these bootcamps will upskill adults aged 19+ by providing them with key in-demand skills in data literacy, data analysis and digital marketing. From October, these six-week programmes will help over 2,000 individuals gain the in-demand skills that companies need. Upon completing the programmes participants will also be able to interview with one of the companies in the Fast Futures Employer Network.

Adrian Joseph OBE, Chief Data and AI Officer, BT Group:

"Organisations across the UK are facing huge challenges in recruiting young talent into data and digital. At BT Group, we want to help drive a digital talent movement to benefit not just ourselves but the whole of the UK. We're proud to be the lead sponsor of FastFutures this year, and to have funded the development and delivery of the first bootcamp, in data analytics. So, we're thrilled that the DfE has rewarded the commitment of these programmes to broadening the horizons of diverse young people, inspiring them and providing practical support around careers in data and digital."

Story continues

Avado Delivery Director for FastFutures Natalie Pierre-Davis explained: "FastFutures has gained fantastic momentum since its inception. Now with the support of BT Group and a growing pool of employer partners taking up the opportunity to sponsor and input into each bootcamps design, we have gone from strength to strength."

Employers joining the Fast Futures Employer Network and sponsoring a bootcamp share their expertise, their job postings, interview opportunities and mentoring to learners. Working with the Department for Education & Employers, Avado support thousands of job seekers in gaining the skills they need to launch their careers in this digital age.

Interested in learning more? Click here to visit our website for more information on our FastFutures and DfE programmes.

Applications are now open for FastFutures (enabled by BT Group) here.

Skills Bootcamps (funded by the DfE) can be applied for here.

About Avado Learning

Avado Learning are an 'Outstanding' rated Apprenticeship & skills bootcamp provider. Training in tomorrow-ready data, digital and technology skills. They support job seekers & large employers seeking diverse talent & reskilling their teams. Specialist courses are designed to deliver in-demand skills to employers and improved economic prospects to learners.

For more information, visit www.avadolearning.com

About BT Group

BT Group is the UK's leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications and related secure digital products, solutions and services. We also provide managed telecommunications, security and network and IT infrastructure services to customers across 180 countries.

BT Group consists of four customer-facing units: Consumer serves individuals and families in the UK; Enterprise and Global are our UK and international business-focused units respectively; Openreach is an independently governed, wholly owned subsidiary, which wholesales fixed access infrastructure services to its customers - over 650 communication providers across the UK.

For the year ended 31 March 2022, BT Group's reported revenue was £20,850m with reported profit before taxation of £1,963m.

British Telecommunications plc is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group. BT Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

For more information, visit www.bt.com/about

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avado-and-bt-group-accelerate-young-people-into-the-jobs-of-tomorrow-with-skills-bootcamp-launch-301649502.html

SOURCE Avado