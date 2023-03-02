U.S. markets open in 2 hours 11 minutes

Avail Medsystems awarded telehealth/telemedicine agreement with Premier, Inc.

·3 min read

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avail Medystems has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement for telehealth/telemedicine with Premier, Inc. Effective January 1, 2023, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for placement of Avail's telepresence technology in operating rooms and use of Avail to livestream procedures to providers throughout a facility or across health systems for medical education, training and clinical collaboration.

Avail Logo (PRNewsfoto/Avail Medsystems)
Avail Logo (PRNewsfoto/Avail Medsystems)

"Avail is playing a key role as hospitals and health systems look for ways to be more efficient, expand training opportunities for staff, differentiate within their markets, and most importantly provide the best care possible," stated Daniel Hawkins, CEO of Avail. "We are very excited to be working with Premier. Following thorough research into the capabilities of the platform, Premier has determined that Avail can deliver significant value to its members by ensuring the right clinical expertise is in the room when it's needed and that by deploying our technology, their members can be better prepared to harness the power of innovation as digitization of the operating room continues."

Avail's telepresence technology enables physicians and the MedTech industry to be virtually present in operating or procedure rooms. Clinical teams can invite remote healthcare providers and medical device experts to learn, share knowledge, collaborate, or provide product expertise by joining live procedures, both audibly and visually.

Avail is a complete hardware and software telepresence system that securely connects human expertise and digital tools in, and out of, the operating room. The mobile Avail console is equipped with built-for-the OR audio and video, enabling remote OR access while serving as a platform for digital tools including procedural imaging and software applications like AI and machine learning. Remote physicians and device industry representatives join procedures conveniently from their laptop or tablet and control high-resolution video and view procedural imaging and software, sharing those views with the clinical team on a large console monitor. The complete system adheres to high security and privacy standards including encrypted communications, HIPAA compliance, and SOC2 Type 2.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,400 U.S. hospitals and 250,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

ABOUT AVAIL
Avail enables the MedTech industry and healthcare providers to work together more often and more efficiently, harnessing expertise and technology in and out of the OR to accelerate the innovation, adoption, and reach of tools and techniques to improve patient care. Avail was founded in 2017 by MedTech veterans with a vision to leverage Silicon Valley technology expertise to support the digitization of the operating room and enable MedTech and healthcare to deliver the best care possible. Avail is trusted by providers and institutions across many procedural and surgical specialties including interventional cardiology, interventional radiology, neurosurgery, neurovascular, and orthopaedic surgery, and by more than 50 leading medical device companies. Avail.io

CONTACT:
Michelle Stevens, mstevens@avail.io, 435-503-1278

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avail-medsystems-awarded-telehealthtelemedicine-agreement-with-premier-inc-301760206.html

SOURCE Avail Medsystems

