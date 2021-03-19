Availability of the Q1 2021 Memorandum for modelling purposes
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Availability of the Q1 2021 Memorandum for modelling purposes
Attachment
Availability of the Q1 2021 Memorandum for modelling purposes
Attachment
China's Geely plans to roll out electric vehicles under a new marque with different branding and sales strategies, people familiar with the matter said, as the Volvo owner looks to take on its main EV rival Tesla with higher-end vehicles. The brand, positioned in the premium segment and named "Zeekr", will be housed under Geely's to-be-launched EV entity Lingling Technologies, according to three people, who declined to be named as the plan is not yet public. Reuters reported the plans for Lingling last month.
Lordstown Motors Corp shares plunged nearly 12% on Thursday after the electric pickup truck firm disclosed a regulatory inquiry over a short seller's report claiming the company was using "fake" orders to raise capital. The drop was the latest sign of a recent retreat in the once high flying electric vehicle sector, whose ranks have been swollen by the recent boom in special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACS. Nikola, another electric pickup truck startup which has been attacked by the Hindenburg in the past, separately fell more than 7% hit by a key investor cutting its stake.
(Bloomberg) -- Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, said rising inflation could force the Federal Reserve to raise rates earlier than anticipated.“Think of the economy as being like an individual and their pulse is dropping,” Dalio said in an interview with David Westin on Bloomberg TV. “When the pulse is dropping the doctors come running in with the stimulant and they inject the stimulant. Now that the economy is rebounding inflation pressures are rebounding.”Dalio’s remarks are in line with comments Greg Jensen, his co-chief investment officer, made this week. He said that he expected economic conditions and inflation will adjust faster than either markets or the Fed are expecting.Fed Chair Jerome Powell stressed on Wednesday that the central bank won’t raise interest rates until the U.S. economy shows tangible evidence that it has fully healed from Covid-19.“Our basic situation is that we are spending a lot more money than we’re earning,” Dalio said in the interview.In a LinkedIn post this week, Dalio wrote that “the economics of investing in bonds (and most financial assets) has become stupid. Rather than get paid less than inflation why not instead buy stuff — any stuff — that will equal inflation or better?”He also said in the post that assets in the mature developed reserve currency countries will underperform the Asian emerging markets, including China, adding that Chinese bond holdings by international investors are rising fast.Dalio’s flagship hedge fund, Pure Alpha II, lost about 1% so far this year, following a record 12.6% decline in 2020. The $150 billion firm saw several institutional clients pull their money in the wake of the poor performance last year.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
(Bloomberg) -- China, the world’s biggest importer of corn and soybeans, is seeking to reduce their use in livestock feed in an attempt to curb the country’s dependence on foreign supplies, according to an official publication.The top global pork producer has been buying record amounts of both commodities as demand for animal feed, cooking oil and industrial products outstrips the nation’s ability to produce them. China is tackling the issue by boosting support for farmers, raising productivity and reducing wastage, but demand continues to expand driven by economic growth and affluence.The agriculture ministry has drafted a plan to partly replace usage of corn and soybean meal with alternatives such as rice, wheat, potatoes and other oilseed meals, the China Swine Industry Journal said, posting an official ministry document, but gave no details on the target for substitution.The country’s corn demand may exceed 300 million tons by the year 2030, while soybean consumption could hit 120 million tons, which will have a huge impact on food security, the Journal said, citing unidentified experts. The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates corn consumption at 289 million tons in 2020-21 and soybean demand at 116.7 million tons.The domestic corn market climbed to a record in January on increasing use of the grain for hog feed and for refining into starches and syrups, and on depleted state stockpiles. The government has encouraged feed mills to purchase wheat and rice from state stockpiles to replace corn.The country’s soybean imports exceeded 100 million tons in 2020 and corn shipments were more than 11 million tons. The USDA expects corn imports to reach 24 million tons in 2020-21, more than triple a year earlier.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Securities settlement for Irish assets worth more than 100 billion euros ($119 billion) has left London for the European Union in the latest adjustment in markets to Brexit. Pan-European exchange Euronext, which runs the Irish stock exchange, said on Thursday it had completed the migration of securities settlement for 50 Irish companies from Crest in London to Euroclear Bank in Brussels from March 15.
(Bloomberg) -- One of China’s highest-paid macro analysts has left developer China Evergrande Group to return to the securities sector.Ren Zeping, chief economist at the real estate company and head of Evergrande Research Institute, has joined Soochow Securities Co. as its chief economist, the brokerage said in a written reply to Bloomberg. He thanked Evergrande’s Chairman Hui Ka Yan in a post on his social media account Friday.Evergrande didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.Ren drew public attention when he joined Evergrande in late 2017 with an annual salary that reached 15 million yuan ($2.3 million), according to local media. Some Chinese developers have started in-house research arms in recent years to navigate swiftly changing property policies and help devise long-term strategy.Ren was one of the few China watchers to call the nation’s stock boom-and-bust cycle in 2015. In August 2014, he began predicting that the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index could reach 5,000 points after being in a bear market for years. While that entailed more than doubling the level at the time, Ren said his call was “emboldened by the Party.” Then in April 2015 he warned that the rally might have gone too far, and in May said “the market has gone crazy.” The Shanghai Composite peaked in mid-June and almost halved over the ensuing months.He also made his name among retail investors by predicting in 2015 that home prices in tier-one cities would double within a decade. Ren used to be a researcher at the State Council’s Development Research Center before working as an economist at Guotai Junan Securities Co. and Founder Securities Co.Soochow’s former Chief Economist Chen Li will serve as global chief strategy officer, as well as vice chairman of its operation in Hong Kong, according to the securities firm’s reply.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
(Bloomberg) -- Even commodity futures aren’t safe from the inflation fears that are gripping global markets. Crude oil plunged 7%, coffee had its biggest loss in two months, while corn and copper also tumbled.Fresh concerns that the Federal Reserve will let inflation accelerate sparked a selloff in most risk assets on Thursday. U.S. equities dropped from records and Treasury yields jumped. Those moves spilled over into commodities, with physical demand heavily tied into global growth expectations.Still, it was a bit of a paradox for commodities. The markets can sometimes benefit from an inflationary environment since investors think of the raw materials as a good place to find yield. But the inflation equation needs to be just right: Too much, especially if it’s coupled with concerns over economic growth and a higher dollar, and the inflation boost quickly turns into a drag amid deflated demand expectations.Commodities had a supercharged start to the year that saw crude surge more than 30% through Wednesday. Corn, soybeans and copper reached multi-year highs and lumber prices skyrocketed. Bulls took such a command that some traders were gearing up for a new supercycle of prolonged gains.The Reason Commodities Keep Rising? They’re a Home to YieldThat enthusiasm has come to a halt this week as slow vaccine rollouts sparked concern over how long it will be before consumption of energy, metals and grains returns to pre-pandemic levels. That was compounded by gains in the dollar, which make greenback-priced commodities less attractive as a store of value.“Treasury yields and the dollar are responding to the Fed, and that is currently having a negative impact on the commodities,” Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist at StoneX, said in an email.The Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index slumped 2.4%, the biggest drop since mid-September.West Texas Intermediate crude futures declined for a fifth session, the longest stretch of daily losses in more than a year. Global oil demand won’t return to pre-pandemic levels until 2023, and growth will be subdued thereafter amid new working habits and a shift away from fossil fuels, the International Energy Agency said this week.Grain prices also fell. There are signs of improving growing conditions for some crop producers. Beneficial rains for soybeans in Argentina weighed on the market, while favorable weather in the U.S., Russia and Ukraine pressured wheat prices.Meanwhile, the gains for Treasury yields hurt demand for alternative assets like gold and silver, which don’t bear interest.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Oil prices fell on Friday for a sixth day in a row, down nearly 9% for the week, as a new wave of COVID-19 infections in particular across Europe spurred fresh lockdowns and dampened hopes for an imminent recovery in fuel demand. Brent crude was down 10 cents, or 0.16%, to $63.18 a barrel. Oil had edged up in Asia's morning trading after a 7% drop on Thursday as physical buyers leapt at the chance to load up on cheap oil, said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA, in a Friday note.
(Bloomberg) -- India’s rupee is the only currency in Asia to strengthen amid this month’s rout in risk assets, thanks to a spree of share-sale offers that are luring foreign investors.The rupee has advanced 1.3% in March, boosted by $2.9 billion of overseas purchases of local stocks, including inflows related to initial public offerings. Nine share-sale offers worth about 59 billion rupees ($813 million) this month would have added to one of the highest inflows into emerging Asia, according to Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd.The prospect of an economic recovery, a rare current-account surplus and foreign-exchange reserves approaching $600 billion have put India in a strong position to ward off the impact of the U.S. Treasury-led selloff that’s roiled global risk assets. “The rupee has had a decent year so far in the EMFX space, with March being an outlier,” said Madhavi Arora, lead economist at Emkay Global in Mumbai. A large part of the currency’s gains are due to “the huge line-up of IPOs, and possible robust foreign interest,” she said.Read more: India Looks Set to Weather Global Bond Rout With Record ReservesIndia has got about $8 billion of inflows into stocks this year. State-run companies raising dollar loans worth more than $1 billion in March, and the central bank tolerating gains, as opposed to its preference for a weaker currency until a few months ago, have also boosted the currency’s appeal. Still, not all are bullish. Sajal Gupta, head of foreign-exchange and rates trading at Edelweiss Securities Pvt. expects the rupee to come under pressure as it runs into a seasonally weak period in May and June. He predicts the currency will weaken to 74 per dollar by the end of June, from Friday’s 72.5150.(Updates with foreign inflows in the second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were lower on Thursday as Treasury yields resumed their march higher, igniting another drop in technology stocks.
As the global economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, commodities are rallying, but three of them are booming in particular
(Bloomberg) -- Oil plunged by 7%, the most since September, as vaccination efforts in some parts of the world stalled, casting uncertainty over the speed of an economic recovery and a full rebound in global oil demand.West Texas Intermediate crude futures declined for a fifth session, the longest stretch of daily losses in more than a year. China lifting less crude and U.S. Gulf Coast refineries still recovering from a cold blast last month have put short-term pressure on physical oil demand. Meanwhile, some efforts to distribute Covid-19 vaccines have faltered and a stronger dollar is reducing the appeal of commodities priced in the currency.The collapse in prices has wiped out more than two weeks of gains for the U.S. benchmark crude and represents a setback for a market that has otherwise staged a remarkable recovery since the depths of the pandemic. Oil futures are still up well over 20% since the start of the year with the world’s largest oil producers reining in supply and travel around the world recovering post-lockdowns.“Short-term supply and demand considerations are temporarily casting a shadow over the bright future that is likely to arrive in the third quarter of the year,” said Tamas Varga, an analyst at PVM Oil Associates Ltd.Global benchmark Brent also notched considerable losses, falling by the most since June on Thursday. Oil’s move lower may also be linked to some unwinding of long positions by commodity trading advisors as daily price gains or losses of more than 3% can often trigger funds to quickly unload. “This is a risk-off moment with some of the cyclical trades,” said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.Beyond headline prices, crude’s closest timespreads are signaling that, despite the outlook for a longer-term recovery, near-term demand remains fragile. WTI’s front-month contract is trading at a discount again to the following month, while Brent’s backwardation -- a bullish structure signaling tighter supplies -- is weakening.“The plunge is all about the demand outlook,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. “This will be a temporary retreat, but the concern is that we don’t have any strong signs that Europe is about to turn the corner here.”The global recovery from the pandemic remains uneven. In Brazil, Covid-19 cases are expanding by record numbers and crimping activity, while in the U.K., delayed shipments of AstraZeneca Plc’s vaccine will cut supply this month.“Demand hasn’t gotten as far back to normal as we expected, with the vaccine news out of Europe definitely concerning in terms of short-term demand,” said Michael Lynch, president of Strategic Energy & Economic Research. “That’s making people think that the time for $70 Brent has not yet come.”(An earlier version corrected the lead to say oil’s decline was the biggest since September.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
(Bloomberg) -- The talks between U.S. and Chinese officials in Alaska are turning the market spotlight back on key bellwethers that might be affected.Tensions between Washington and Beijing roiled global markets under the Trump administration. While rising bond yields and inflation risk are currently vexing investors, traders are also monitoring the first face-to-face meeting between senior U.S. and Chinese officials since Joe Biden became president.The yuan, stocks in China and Taiwan and corn prices are among areas of focus. The talks began Thursday and descended quickly into bickering and recriminations over human rights, trade and international alliances, suggesting a detente will be hard to achieve.“Markets are likely to look for upside headlines,” Michael Every, Rabobank’s global strategist, wrote in a note. “Yet the underlying dynamic does not run in that direction at all.”China’s benchmark CSI 300 stock index slid Friday, extending a recent tumble, as the complexities around the talks added to a sour investor mood. Here’s a look at some key gauges amid the discussions:StocksChina’s market is down more than 10% from a February peak and may be sensitive to the outcome of the dialog. “Even a slightly sharper tone could be taken as negative news,” said Wenbien Shi, an analyst at Yuanta Securities.While equities in Taiwan are among Asia’s top performers this year, the island is a source of U.S-China tension too.The YuanThe U.S.-China trade war caused the yuan to plunge in August 2019 to its weakest level in a decade. Lately the yuan has been rising as China rebounded from the pandemic. The recent close performance alignment of the yuan and the Taiwan dollar suggests turbulence in the former could spill into the latter.This first set of talks is unlikely to result “in any important agreement” and any plans to extend them could keep the yuan volatile, said Ken Cheung, chief Asia currency strategist at Mizuho Bank Ltd.CommoditiesTraders will be monitoring whether China decides to buy more corn, a key U.S. export. More large purchases are possible because of strong demand from the refining industry as well as feed mills, according to Meng Jinhui, a senior analyst with Shengda Futures in Beijing.Clean EnergyOne of the possibly few points of agreement in Alaska may be a willingness to collaborate on fighting climate change. Chinese solar stocks could be sensitive to any breakthroughs -- or, on the flip side, to fractious comments over Xinjiang, amid allegations of forced labor in the region’s solar and cotton industries.Trade UncertaintyA gauge of U.S. trade policy uncertainty has fallen back to pre-trade war lows ahead of the talks. That’s a sign that the market is too complacent given the underlying disputes between the U.S. and China, according to Laura Cooper, a macro strategist who writes for Bloomberg.(Updates with section on solar stocks.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
(Bloomberg) -- For Brazil’s central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto, it was time for a swift change of course.With inflation expectations quickly deteriorating, Campos Neto not only delivered the biggest interest rate increase in more than a decade but also signaled for the next meeting another hike of the same magnitude: 75 basis points, which boosted the Selic to 2.75% on late Wednesday and will likely take it to 3.5% in May.The move surprised all but one of the 42 economists surveyed by Bloomberg -- most of them expected a half-point increase -- and is likely to support the Brazilian currency, which has suffered amid investor concerns about excessive government spending. It also showed the central bank’s independence from a recent interventionist shift by President Jair Bolsonaro.Just a few months ago, policy makers were still committed to keeping borrowing costs at an all-time low of 2% for the “foreseeable future” as the pandemic caused a historic decline in economic activity. They dropped that pledge in January and now say the “extraordinary” level of monetary stimulus can no longer be sustained, even as the recovery falters amid a new and devastating wave of the coronavirus.“In the Committee’s evaluation, a swifter adjustment has the benefit of reducing the probability of not meeting the inflation target in 2021, as well as of keeping longer horizon expectations well anchored,” policy makers wrote in the statement accompanying their unanimous decision.Read More: Brazil Pushed Toward Tighter Money After Letting Virus Run LooseIt’s the biggest test yet for the inflation-fighting credentials of Campos Neto, a former treasury executive at Banco Santander SA who took the reins of the central bank in 2019. The cost of commodities such as oil is rising, and fiscal concerns are weakening the real and adding to price pressures. Analysts surveyed by the central bank have raised their 2021 inflation calls for 10 straight weeks despite the economic blow from the virus.“Policy makers are trying to get ahead of rapidly building inflation risks and the threat of an increase in fiscal risk premium in the real,” said Sacha Tihanyi, head of emerging Market Strategy at TD Securities. “A more aggressive trajectory is thus warranted in their view.”Bold Hike Puts Central Bank Ahead of the Curve: Inside BrazilThe decision makes Brazil the first Group of 20 nation to raise borrowing costs this year, though Turkey followed suit on Thursday and other emerging-market nations are also expected to tighten monetary policy in coming months. The move contrasts with that of the U.S. Federal Reserve, which earlier on Wednesday projected near-zero interest rates to last at least through 2023.What Bloomberg Economics Says“The central bank’s part-hawkish, part-dovish message leaves some questions open. The bank’s apparent intention is signaling that the rate adjustment will be fast but moderate. But if fiscal risks persist beyond the next policy meeting, it may need to revisit its plans.”-- Adriana Dupita, Latin America economistRead more here‘Bold Move’Fiscal concerns are on the rise in Brazil as congress backed a second yet smaller round of cash handouts to help the nation’s poor ride out the coronavirus crisis. With the virus death toll hitting records, authorities in populous states such as Minas Gerais and Sao Paulo are imposing the harshest restrictions yet on commerce. That may lead the Brazilian economy to contract again in the first quarter, after posting strong growth at the end of 2020.In that context, bank board members wrote that they decided to start a process of “partial normalization” of monetary policy. In other words, their strategy is likely to deliver strong and fast interest rate hikes without completely removing the monetary stimulus, according to Roberto Secemski, a Brazil economist at Barclays Plc.Policy makers acknowledged chances that the worsening of the pandemic may slow inflation. Still, consumer price forecasts have steadily risen, and are currently nearing the upper limit of the target range for this year.Annual inflation spiked to a four-year high of 5.2% in February, above this year’s target of 3.75%, which includes a tolerance margin of plus or minus 1.5 percentage points. Brazil’s real has plunged roughly 7% so far in 2021, fanning consumer price increases by making imports more expensive.“This was a bold move,” said Alberto Ramos, chief Latin America economist at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. “Brazil’s central bank saw no option value in a very gradual rate normalization strategy.”(Updates with Turkey’s interest rate decision in eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
A grandmother who had nearly $90,000 in student debt had her loans cancelled by a bankruptcy court in Nebraska, adding to an emerging trend of student loan borrowers successfully finding relief through personal bankruptcy.
(Bloomberg) -- The lira surged after Turkey’s central bank hiked interest rates more than forecast, driving home Governor Naci Agbal’s pledge to tame inflation and defend the currency.The Monetary Policy Committee lifted the one-week repo rate to 19%, double the 100-basis-points hike predicted in a Bloomberg survey of 24 analysts. That sparked the biggest intraday advance in more than a week for the lira, making it the best performer in emerging markets on Thursday.Despite “political pressure” against further increases, Agbal “delivered a resounding home run,” said Phoenix Kalen, London-based director of emerging-market strategy at Societe Generale.The increase “will go a long way toward bolstering both retail and foreign-investor confidence that the central bank under Governor Agbal will stay engaged in addressing deterioration in inflation expectations,” she said.The pace of price growth in Turkey accelerated for a fifth month in February as oil rallied and the impact of last year’s lira weakness lingered. The currency has taken one of the worst hit among peers from climbing U.S. Treasury yields, and its 7.6% drop since mid-February added to calls for Agbal to backstop the market with higher rates.Inflationary risks prompted a “front-loaded and strong additional monetary tightening,” the central bank said in a statement accompanying its decision.Market Snapshot:The lira traded 2.4% higher at 7.3212 per dollar at 3.17 p.m. in New York The yield on 10-year dollar-denominated government bonds fell by ~7 basis points to 5.95%, while the Borsa Istanbul Banks Index rose 2.2%Credit default swaps dropped 17bps to 308, the biggest decline since November on a closing basisOil prices skyrocketed from below $20 a barrel at the height of global coronavirus lockdowns last year to nearly $70, adding to a range of inflationary pressures building in the economy.After taking over in November, Agbal ended a complicated funding structure and hiked the one-week repo rate by 675 basis points, boosting the bank’s credibility among investors.Despite the recent decline, the lira has strengthened around 14% under his watch, as expectations grow that Turkey’s returning to more orthodox monetary policy. He stood pat in the first two meetings of this year, opting for hawkish messages.The governor has pledged to maintain a tight monetary policy stance until he meets his 5% inflation target, no earlier than 2023. The Turkish statistics agency will publish March inflation data on April 5.Thursday’s hike removes “any doubts on credibility,” said Onur Ilgen, the head of treasury at MUFG Bank Turkey in Istanbul. “This strong action will definitely help lira to gain in coming weeks.”(Updates lira prices)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
(Bloomberg) -- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. will build a $2.35 billion plant with funding from the government of Shenzhen, the first major project to emerge from China’s masterplan to match the U.S. and become more self-reliant as global chip supply dwindles.SMIC on Thursday warned that shortages could worsen this year and next and wallop Chinese businesses if the country doesn’t ramp up domestic capacity now. The company has agreed to a joint venture with the southern municipality in which it will develop and operate a chipmaking plant that can produce silicon of 28 nanometers or above, it said in a stock exchange filing. The partners aim to draw third-party investment, begin production by 2022 and eventually produce 40,000 12-inch wafers a month. Its shares rose as much as 3% in Hong Kong.China wants to build a coterie of technology giants that can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Intel Corp. and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. While specifics of that endeavor won’t emerge for months, Premier Li Keqiang has pledged to boost spending and drive research into cutting-edge chips in the country’s latest five-year targets, laying out a technological blueprint to vie for global influence with the U.S.“The shortage in chip manufacturing capacity is very real and the situation could deteriorate in 2021 and 2022 if Chinese companies don’t speed up expansion,” SMIC Senior Vice President Zhang Xin told the SEMICON China conference in Shanghai.Beijing is moving swiftly to cut a dependence on the West for crucial components like chips, an issue that became more urgent after a global shortage of semiconductors worsened during the pandemic. Washington has also blacklisted major Chinese tech firms including SMIC, cutting it off from American technology while severely impairing its ability to procure the chipmaking gear it needs. It remains unclear whether the Biden administration might allow U.S. firms to resume selling to SMIC on a large scale, or ease up on pressuring allies in Europe and elsewhere to ringfence the Chinese company.Read more: How China’s Top Chipmaker Can Evade Trump’s Newest CrackdownTie-ups with the government may prove essential in achieving the country’s ambitions. Chinese chipmakers aim to progress past the more mature 28 nm nodes -- now used in industries from automaking to TVs -- but need billions of dollars and years of trial-and-error to get into more sophisticated semiconductors for gadgets like smartphones.Much of China’s hopes rest on making headway in burgeoning fields such as AI and third-generation chips: mainly made of materials such as silicon carbide and gallium nitride, they can operate at high frequency and in higher power and temperature environments, with broad applications in 5G, military-grade radar and electric vehicles.On Thursday, a key semiconductor industry official called on domestic chip giants to merge with their peers, creating national champions with the wherewithal to compete globally. Apart from SMIC, China’s other prominent chipmakers include state-backed memory giant Tsinghua Group, which is spending billions to expand capacity, and players such as Huawei Technologies Co.’s HiSilicon division and AI specialist Cambricon Technologies Corp.ByteDance Can Engrave Its Patriotism in Silicon: Tim Culpan“More industry integration is needed to improve our resistance to risk. M&A should be encouraged,” Ye Tianchun, vice director of the China Semiconductor Industry Association, told the conference.SMIC’s Shenzhen project would mark one of the few plants in the country focused on larger 12-inch rather than 8-inch wafers, which save on cost because more chips can be spliced from it, but are far more difficult to fabricate. SMIC already operates fabs or fabrication plants in four cities, including Beijing and Shanghai. It will own 55% of the proposed new plant, with a government-owned entity owning up to a 23% stake.“Silicon wafer is a fundamental raw material in semiconductor manufacturing, yet it is also one of the areas in China’s semiconductor supply chain that has the lowest level of local production, especially 12-inch silicon wafers,” Li Wei, executive vice president of the National Silicon Industry Group, a state-backed wafer manufacturer, said at the conference Wednesday.(Updates with SMIC executive’s comments from the second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
(Bloomberg) -- Texas and other red states sued the Biden administration for canceling the $8 billion Keystone XL pipeline, stepping up a legal fight over the controversial pipeline that is extending into a third presidential administration.President Joe Biden lacks unilateral authority to change energy policy set by Congress, according to a complaint filed in a Texas federal court on Wednesday. The suit was filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen.“The executive’s unilateral decision to revoke the Keystone XL permit is contrary to the constitutional structure to which the states agreed at the time of ratification,” the states said. “The executive’s decision also encroaches upon the states’ abilities to steward and control the lands within their borders.”The states said in the complaint they will lose out on “tens of millions of dollars” in tax revenue from the construction and operation of the Keystone XL, In Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska, the total estimated property tax from the Keystone XL project in the first full year of operations is approximately $55.6 million, according to the complaint.The pipeline permit, which would connect oil sands in Canada to U.S. refiners, was approved by the Trump administration in 2019 after previously being rejected by President Barack Obama. Biden issued an executive order revoking the Keystone XL pipeline’s cross-border presidential permit as soon as he entered office in January. The Keystone pipeline is backed by the Canadian government, construction and energy industries but opposed by environmentalists, tribes and some landowners.Attorneys general from 19 states, including Alabama, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Ohio, Utah and Wyoming, joined in the Texas and Montana lawsuit.“The argument that transporting crude oil via pipeline is worse for the environment than by rail or shipment is preposterous and has been disproven numerous times, even by the Obama-Biden State Department,” said Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter. “The Keystone Pipeline also will move the United States closer to energy independence.”Canadian pipeline giant TC Energy Corp. had sued the Obama administration in a Texas federal court, similarly arguing that Obama’s rejection of the project conflicted with the will of Congress. TC Energy dropped the suit in 2017, without resolution, after Trump granted a presidential permit.Alberta also threw its weight behind Keystone XL last year, committing $5.3 billion in investment and loans for the project.“Currently we are examining all options following the executive order, including looking at all avenues – including trade agreements – to recoup our investment if the project,” the Premier of Alberta’s office said in an emailed statement.If built, the pipeline would stretch some 1,200 miles (1,900 kilometers) from Alberta oil sands to Steele City, Nebraska, to connect with existing infrastructure to move oil to Gulf Coast refineries.The case is State of Texas v. Biden, 3:21-cv-00065, U.S. District Court, Southern District of Texas (Galveston).(Updates with background, details from complaint)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said governments must make sure to roll out their joint spending plan on time to ensure the region’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.The 750 billion-euro ($896 billion) recovery fund “should become operational without delay,” Lagarde told lawmakers in the European Parliament. “By brightening economic prospects for firms and households, fiscal policy would also strengthen the transmission of our monetary policy measures.”The president urged the European Union member states to finalize their spending plans in the coming weeks. National governments are currently in talks with the European Commission on how to use the joint fund, and some submissions have been judged inadequate so far. Plans are due by the end of next month with money to be disbursed in the summer.The euro-zone economy is already lagging behind the U.S. because of its slow vaccine rollout, now complicated even more by the suspension of AstraZeneca Plc’s shot in several member states. The ECB is stepping up the pace of its 1.85 trillion-euro pandemic bond-buying program for the next three months to prevent higher yields further undermining this year’s recovery. Borrowing costs have increased globally in part because of spillovers from the strong U.S. rebound and President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus bill.‘Undesirable’ Yields“What we are responding to is a yield increase that could get ahead of the expected economic recovery,” Lagarde told lawmakers. “While we believe 2021 will be the year of the recovery, we don’t see it happening until the second half of 2021, and any yield increase that could act as a bit of a brake would be undesirable.”The economic outlook remains uncertain, even if the ECB is expressing cautious optimism, Maltese central-bank Governor Edward Scicluna said in an opinion piece published on the institution’s website, warning that now isn’t the time for monetary or fiscal policy to scale back support. “For sure it looks like it will continue to remain a rough ride toward the light in sight at the end of the tunnel,” he said.The Bank of England sidestepped an opportunity on Thursday to calm a surge in market interest rates. Policy makers made no change to their target for asset purchases and maintained the weekly pace of its stimulus program.The ECB announced earlier that it’s handing out 330.5 billion euros to banks in its latest round of targeted long-term loans, at the higher end of analyst estimates. That program to ensure plentiful liquidity is another key plank of the central bank’s monetary support, along with negative interest rates.Lagarde cautioned against reading too much into weekly data on net purchases published by the central bank, saying they will be distorted by short-term factors such as “lumpy redemptions.” The faster pace “will become visible when ascertained over longer time intervals.”Her comments on the recovery fund come after Slovakia’s member of the ECB’s Governing Council, Peter Kazimir, voiced concern that the EU is rolling out its fiscal stimulus too slowly in comparison with the U.S.Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel also warned this week that “we cannot afford a delay” in disbursing EU funds.(Updates with Scicluna comments and Bank of England starting in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Investors are closely watching how fast U.S. Treasury yields may rise after the Federal Reserve this week reiterated its commitment to loose policies that are likely to help further boost economic growth and inflation. That's a key issue for both investors and Fed officials who would rather not have to ride out another bout of bond market volatility, as a growing body of indicators suggests U.S. growth is poised to take off this year. "To me it feels like it is a coiled spring," said Mark Cabana, head of U.S. rates strategy at Bank of America.