FAURECIA

Nanterre (France), April 6th, 2022

Availability of Universal Registration Document

The 2021 Universal Registration Document of Faurecia S.E. was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers) on April 6th, 2022.

The 2021 Universal Registration Document notably includes:

the annual financial report;

the Board of Directors’ report on the corporate governance;

the management report including extra-financial performance declaration;

the description of the share buyback program;

the reports from the statutory auditors.





The 2021 Universal Registration Document is available to the public in accordance with applicable regulations and can be consulted and downloaded on the Company’s website (https://www.faurecia.com/en/investors/regulated-information/universal-registration-documents-half-year-results) as well as on the French Financial Markets Authority’s website (www.amf-france.org ).





About Faurecia

Founded in 1997, Faurecia has grown to become a major player in the global automotive industry. With 266 industrial sites, 39 R&D centers and 114,000 employees in 35 countries, Faurecia is a global leader in its four areas of business: seating, interiors, Clarion Electronics and clean mobility. The Group’s strong technological offering provides carmakers with solutions for the cockpit of the future and sustainable mobility. In 2021, the Group reported total turnover of €15.6 billion. Faurecia is listed on the Euronext Paris market and is a component of the CAC Next 20 index. For more information, please visit: www.faurecia.com

About FORVIA

FORVIA comprises the complementary technology and industrial strengths of Faurecia and HELLA. With over 300 industrial sites and 77 R&D centers, 150,000 people, including more than 35,000 engineers across 40+ countries, FORVIA provides a unique and comprehensive approach to the automotive challenges of today and tomorrow. Composed of 6 business groups with 24 product lines, and a strong IP portfolio of over 14,000 patents, FORVIA is focused on becoming the preferred innovation and integration partner for OEMS worldwide. FORVIA aims to be a change maker committed to foreseeing and making the mobility transformation happen. For more information, please visit www.forvia.com

