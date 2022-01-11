Availity Selects Experienced Healthcare Leader Bobbi Coluni as Chief Product Officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Availity , the nation's largest real-time health information network, announced today that Bobbi Coluni has joined the company as chief product officer (CPO). In her role, Coluni is responsible for leading Availity's product design and management, developing innovative solutions, and launching products for the healthcare market.

Availity is the place where healthcare finds the answers needed to shift focus back to patient care. As the nation’s largest health information network, Availity facilitates over 4 billion clinical, administrative, and financial transactions annually. The company’s suite of dynamic products, built on a powerful, intelligent platform, enables real-time collaboration for success in a competitive, value-based care environment.

"I'm very excited to welcome Bobbi to the Availity leadership team," said Jim McNary, chief operating officer, Availity. "Her experience and expertise will be extremely valuable overseeing product management and working with stakeholders across the healthcare industry on dynamic solutions. As we explore new business opportunities in 2022, Availity will benefit from having Bobbi's insights as well as her commitment to delivering strategic, results-oriented leadership."

In her most recent role, Coluni served as Leader of Payer Product Management at IBM Watson Health, where she was responsible for product innovation and evaluating new market opportunities. In this position, she managed the portfolio of solutions for health plans and employers that use data, analytics, and AI to boost quality, reduce costs, improve user experience, and reduce friction in healthcare.

"I'm eager to join Availity and influence the design, development, and launch of new products that aim to benefit the healthcare sector," said Coluni. "Availity is in a unique position to support intelligent digital transformation in the market. I look forward to bringing my perspective and experience to drive innovation, problem-solving, and value for our customers."

Prior to IBM, Coluni worked at Johnson & Johnson as Strategic Head of Product Management, where she led the digital health coaching product management team and helped organizations renew the health, energy, and performance of their employees and members. In her career, Coluni has worked with constituents across the healthcare ecosystem and also held leadership positions at Altarum Institute, Truven Health Analytics (Thomson Reuters), and Cerner Corporation.

