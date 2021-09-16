U.S. markets close in 3 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,456.49
    -24.21 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,638.24
    -176.15 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,095.80
    -65.72 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,224.25
    -10.20 (-0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.16
    -0.45 (-0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.30
    -39.50 (-2.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.80
    -1.00 (-4.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1765
    -0.0061 (-0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3330
    +0.0290 (+2.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3784
    -0.0051 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6740
    +0.3140 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,113.29
    -150.99 (-0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,236.78
    +3.49 (+0.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.48
    +10.99 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,323.34
    -188.37 (-0.62%)
     

Avalanche raises $230 million from private sale of AVAX tokens

Romain Dillet
·3 min read

Avalanche, a relatively new blockchain with a focus on speed and low transactions costs, has completed a $230 million private sale of AVAX tokens to some well known crypto funds. Polychain and Three Arrows Capital are leading the investment.

The Avalanche Foundation completed the private sale back in June 2021 and is disclosing it today. Other participants in the private sale include R/Crypto Fund, Dragonfly, CMS Holdings, Collab+Currency and Lvna Capital.

Proceeds from the private sale will be used to support the Avalanche ecosystem, which is relatively nascent when you compare it to the Ethereum blockchain for instance. Among other things, the foundation plans to support DeFi (decentralized finance) projects as well as enterprise applications through grants, token purchases and other forms of investments.

Like Solana and other newer blockchains, Avalanche wants to solve the scalability issues that older blockchains face. For instance, if you’ve recently tried to buy an NFT on the Ethereum blockchain, you probably paid $50 or $100 in transaction fees, or gas fees.

The Avalanche Foundation positions its blockchain as a solid alternative to Ethereum. You can run Dapps (decentralized apps) for a fraction of the costs with a much faster time-to-finality. Avalanche supports smart contracts, which is a key feature to enable DeFi projects.

Here’s what Avalanche’s official website says about its blockchain performance:

Image Credits: Avalanche

Having better performance is just part of the problem when you’re competing with Ethereum and other blockchains. Avalanche also needs to attract developers and build a strong developer community so that it becomes the infrastructure of other crypto projects.

That’s why Avalanche wants to make it as easy as possible to port your Ethereum Dapp to Avalanche. Avalanche’s smart contract chain executes Ethereum Virtual Machine contracts, which means that you can reuse part of your codebase if you’re already active on the Ethereum blockchain.

Similarly, applications that query the Ethereum network can be adapted to support Avalanche by changing API endpoints and adding support for a new network. The Avalanche team has also been working on a bridge to transfer Ethereum assets to the Avalanche blockchain. The equivalent of $1.3 billion in crypto assets have been transferred using this bridge.

Those are technical incentives. As for financial incentives, private sales and grants could help bootstrap developer interest. The Avalanche Foundation says that 225 projects currently support the platform, including popular crypto projects that already run on other blockchains, such as Tether, SushiSwap, Chainlink, Circle and The Graph. Topps, an NFT-based game with partnerships with the MLB and Bundesliga, is also using Avalanche.

Avalanche and its underlying token AVAX is currently the 14th cryptocurrency by total market capitalization according to CoinMarketCap. With a current market cap of $13 billion, Avalanche is ahead of Algorand or Polygon, but behind Polkadot and Solana. Solana also suffered from a major outage earlier this week, raising questions about Solana's ability to scale. It’s going to be interesting to see whether one of these blockchains can catch up with Ethereum or even surpass Ethereum in usage and value.

Recommended Stories

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – September 16th, 2021

    Following a bullish Wednesday, the majors will need to avoid the day’s pivot levels to support another breakout day ahead.

  • AMC Will Accept Cryptos Other Than Bitcoin. These Digital Currencies Are Rising.

    The movie-theater chain and favorite among individual investors previously announced it would accept Bitcoin for ticket and concession payments.

  • 100 smart contracts in first 24 hours as Alonzo goes live on Cardano

    Cardano finally completed the much-anticipated Alonzo Hard Fork on Sunday, delivering smart contract capability to the network.

  • Metaverse raises ‘scary’ question on surveillance of users, ex-Google exec says

    Kai-Fu Lee — who worked as an executive at Google, Apple, and Microsoft — acknowledged "a lot of excitement" in the use of AI technology in the metaverse. But he warned that the new frontier may compromise users' privacy.

  • 3 E-Commerce Stocks That Have Killer Advantages

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) killer advantage is Amazon Web Services (AWS), which controlled 31% of the world's cloud infrastructure market in the second quarter of 2021, according to Canalys. AWS generated just 13% of Amazon's sales in the first half of 2021, but it raked in 50% of the company's operating profits. In other words, Amazon subsidizes the expansion of its lower-margin retail business with AWS' higher-margin cloud revenue.

  • $1b of Ethereum has now been burned since inception of EIP-1559 upgrade

    More than $1bn worth of Ethereum has now been burned since the inception of network upgrade EIP-1559 amid increased demand for the asset and rising competition from rival Layer-1 blockchains. According to data from EthBurned and UltraSound.

  • Vitalik Buterin Among TIME Magazine’s Top 100 Influential People of 2021

    TIME Magazine included co-founder and current leader of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin, in its list of this year’s most influential people.

  • Fintech Startup Pagaya Reaches $9 Billion SPAC Deal to Go Public

    Pagaya is combining with the SPAC EJF Acquisition and uses artificial intelligence to improve lending and other financial processes.

  • China slows game approvals to enforce tough new rules - Bloomberg News

    The media watchdog is re-evaluating titles submitted for approval by game developers from Tencent Holdings Ltd to Netease Inc to make sure they comply with fresh curbs imposed in August, the report https://bloom.bg/3hEq8ix said. Tencent declined to comment on the report, and Netease did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. Last month, China forbade more than three hours of video games a week for those younger than 18, a stringent rule aimed at halting a growing addiction to what it once called "spiritual opium".

  • Comcast Stock Slides After Warning on Slowing Subscriber Growth

    The cable giant said it was experiencing a slowdown in its cable business after surging growth in the early stages of the pandemic.

  • JPMorgan Chases the Online Investing Boom With Senior Hires

    The bank is adding two executives to reinvigorate its online investing platforms, which lagged behind rivals during the pandemic trading boom.

  • Why Polkadot Tokens Are Soaring Today

    Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) tokens rose all the way to $38.51 on Tuesday morning, marking a 12.8% jump from the lowest prices of Monday afternoon. The blockchain protocol, designed to connect various blockchains and other asset types to form the basis of new applications and services, is gearing up for an important technical update at the end of 2021. Well, that launch is scheduled to take place before the end of the year, when developers have approved the final technical design and completed auctions for the first handful of feature-complete Polkadot chains.

  • Theater chain AMC to accept other cryptocurrencies along with bitcoin

    AMC's shares, one of the so-called "meme stocks", were down about 1% in premarket trading. "While I don't think this is going to make any of these coins do any parabolic movements as a result, to me this is just another awesome step in the global adoption of crypto as a whole," said one user in the Reddit group r/cryptocurrency that discusses digital currencies.

  • Cisco Introduces New Metrics to Showcase Shift Toward Software

    The network equipment maker plans to introduce new financial metrics and overhaul its reporting segments.

  • The 10 Worst Performing Cryptocurrencies of the Last Year

    Cryptocurrency has been one of the buzziest areas of the market over the past few years, due in part to the astronomical gains that some coins have achieved. Over the past year, for example, Dogecoin...

  • Investis Digital Publishes Critical Cyber Security Guide for C-Suite Leaders to Consider When Planning their Ransomware Attack Prevention Strategies

    Guide Provides Large Businesses a Digital Roadmap to Address and Prevent Website Vulnerabilities

  • Can DinoSwap Become The Top Yield Farm On Polygon?

    Decentralized exchanges and Automated Market Maker protocols are very popular in the cryptocurrency space today. Uniswap is the market leader for Ethereum, and PancakeSwap holds a similar position on Binance Smart Chain. DinoSwap, a project offering an AMM DEX on the Polygon network, wants to become a force to be reckoned with. Bringing An AMM DEX To Polygon In recent months, there have been numerous developments regarding the Polygon ecosystem. It is a more efficient network than Ethereum and o

  • Ireland probes TikTok's handling of kids' data and transfers to China

    Ireland's Data Protection Commission (DPC) has yet another 'Big Tech' GDPR probe to add to its pile: The regulator said yesterday it has opened two investigations into video sharing platform TikTok. The first covers how TikTok handles children's data, and whether it complies with Europe's General Data Protection Regulation. The DPC also said it will examine TikTok's transfers of personal data to China, where its parent entity is based -- looking to see if the company meets requirements set out in the regulation covering personal data transfers to third countries.

  • Fiberplane nabs € 7.5M seed to bring Google Docs-like collaboration to incident response

    Fiberplane, an Amsterdam-based early stage startup that is building collaborative notebooks for SREs (site reliability engineers)  to collaborate around an incident in a similar manner to group editing in a Google Doc, announced a ​​€ 7.5M (approximately $8.8 million USD) seed round today. The round was co-led by Crane Venture Partners and Notion Capital with participation from Northzone, System.One and Basecase Capital. Micha Hernandez van Leuffen (known as Mies) is founder and CEO at Fiberplane.

  • Analyst Report: Citrix Systems, Inc.

    Citrix Systems provides virtualization software, including Virtual Apps and Desktops for desktop virtualization and Citrix Virtual Apps for application virtualization. The company also provides Citrix Endpoint Management for mobile device management and Citrix ADC for application delivery and Citrix SDWAN for routing, security, and WAN monitoring.