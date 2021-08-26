U.S. markets open in 1 hour 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,491.75
    -1.25 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,396.00
    +36.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,345.50
    -18.75 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,236.90
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.62
    -0.74 (-1.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.90
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.72
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1779
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.31
    +0.09 (+0.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3736
    -0.0027 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1000
    +0.1170 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,934.45
    -646.18 (-1.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,177.09
    -33.44 (-2.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,128.09
    -22.03 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,742.29
    +17.49 (+0.06%)
     
COMING UP:

New weekly jobless claims expected to hover near pandemic-era low

Check back for results at 8:30 a.m. ET

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Corporate Name Change from Cerecor Inc.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cerecor Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

  • Name change underscores the Company’s transition to developing innovative targeted therapies in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases

  • Robust pipeline of six product candidates advancing in development with eight ongoing clinical programs

  • Four therapies with Rare Pediatric Disease Designation with each potentially eligible for a Priority Review Voucher upon approval

  • Multiple data readouts anticipated in the second half of 2021

WAYNE, Pa. and ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVTX), a leading clinical-stage precision medicine company that discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with significant unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases announced today that it has launched its new corporate name Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. This new name reflects the Company’s dedication to helping address the significant unmet medical need for patients, as well as to align with the forward momentum of its large and promising pipeline of potential first-in-class therapeutic candidates. In conjunction with the corporate name change, the Company will trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the new ticker symbol "AVTX". The new ticker will become effective at the open of the market on August 26, 2021. In addition, the Company will launch a new website address: www.avalotherapeutics.com.

“The rebranding from Cerecor to Avalo Therapeutics comes at a defining moment in our Company's history and better reflects who we are today with our increased focus on immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases," said Michael F. Cola, President and Chief Executive Officer of Avalo Therapeutics. "We are excited to continue the advancement of our programs, including our recent expansion of AVTX-002, a promising first-in-class monoclonal antibody, into moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis refractory to anti-TNF alpha therapies. As we enter this exciting period of our corporate journey, we look forward to the numerous data readouts in the second half the 2021.”

Avalo Therapeutics Pipeline

The Company’s current pipeline consists of six product candidates advancing in development with eight ongoing clinical programs.

  • AVTX-002: Anti-LIGHT mAb targeting immune-inflammatory diseases including acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and moderate-to-severe inflammatory bowel disease (Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis)

  • AVTX-007: Anti-IL-18 mAb targeting immuno-oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases including multiple myeloma and Still’s disease

  • AVTX-006: A dual mTORc1/c2 inhibitor targeting complex lymphatic malformations. This product candidate currently has Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation and is eligible for a Priority Review Voucher upon approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

  • AVTX 800 programs (AVTX-801, AVTX-802, and AVTX-803): Therapeutic doses of monosaccharide therapies for congenital disorders of glycosylation (CDGs). Each product candidate has Orphan Drug, Fast Track and Rare Pediatric Disease Designations and is eligible for a Priority Review Voucher upon approval by the U.S. FDA.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics is a leading clinical-stage precision medicine company that discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with significant unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases. The company has built a diverse portfolio of innovative therapies to deliver meaningful medical impact for patients in urgent need. The company’s clinical candidates commonly have a proven mechanistic rationale, biomarkers and/or an established proof-of-concept to expedite and increase the probability of success.

For more information about Avalo Therapeutics, please visit www.avalotherapeutics.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond Avalo Therapeutics’ control), which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to Avalo’s plans, objectives, projections, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as “projects,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “continue,” “seeks,” “aims,” “predicts,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential,” or similar expressions (including their use in the negative), or by discussions of future matters such as: the development of product candidates or products; timing and success of trial results and regulatory review; potential attributes and benefits of product candidates; and other statements that are not historical. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Avalo’s management but are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including: drug development costs, timing and other risks, including reliance on investigators and enrollment of patients in clinical trials, which might be slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic; regulatory risks; Avalo's cash position and the potential need for it to raise additional capital; general economic and market risks and uncertainties, including those caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; and those other risks detailed in Avalo’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, Avalo expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Avalo’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

For investor inquiries

Chris Brinzey
Westwicke, an ICR Company
chris.brinzey@westwicke.com
339-970-2843

or

Schond L. Greenway
Investor Relations
Chief Financial Officer
Avalo Therapeutics, Inc.
sgreenway@avalotx.com
610-522-6200

For media inquiries

Robert Stanislaro or Helen O’Gorman
FTI Consulting
robert.stanislaro@fticonsulting.com
helen.o’gorman@fticonsulting.com


Recommended Stories

  • Better Biotech Stock: Cassava Sciences vs. Annovis Bio

    It boils down to which company's clinical trial results look better for treating Alzheimer's at the moment.

  • RedHill Biopharma's Opaganib Demonstrates Strong Inhibition of COVID-19 Delta Variant

    RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDHL) ("RedHill" or the "Company"), a specialty biopharmaceutical company, today announced preliminary results of a new preclinical study showing strong inhibition by opaganib (ABC294640)[1] of Delta variant replication while maintaining cell viability at relevant concentrations.

  • 2 Popular Robinhood Stocks I Wouldn't Buy With Free Money

    Robinhood Markets is the company behind investing platform Robinhood. Particularly popular among younger generations, Robinhood has received a lot of praise because of its efforts to "democratize finance." Considering the stock market remains one of the best wealth generators for the common person, that is not a bad thing.

  • Cassava Plunges After Alzheimer’s Data Draws Scrutiny, Shorts

    (Bloomberg) -- Cassava Sciences Inc. plummeted 31% on Wednesday after a lawyer sought to stop studies of the biotech company’s experimental treatment for Alzheimer’s disease. A citizen petition from a former Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement lawyer questioned the quality and integrity of the results from the more than 20-year-old company with no products on the market. “As a science company, we champion facts that can be evaluated and verified,” Remi Barbier, Cassava’s chief executi

  • Why Shares of Moderna and Novavax Are Higher This Morning

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) are 2.7% and 3.5% higher, respectively, as of 11:10 a.m. EDT today, after more news showing booster shots are likely in the cards for those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine. With many of those in the U.S. and U.K. already receiving their jab, and the delta variant circulating, much of Wall Street's work has been trying to calculate how much of an opportunity booster shots represents. In the U.K., the two will participate in a government-funded study named Octave Duo -- along with Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) -- to evaluate the effectiveness of an additional shot for people with weaker immune systems.

  • Alabama doctor explains COVID-19 situation in the South

    Dr. David Thrasher, President of Montgomery Pulmonology Services, a Critical Care Physician and Director of Respiratory Services at Jackson Hospital, details the latest on COVID-19 in the South.&nbsp;

  • Humanigen: Lenz Could Become a $1.45 Billion Drug, if Approved, Says Analyst

    So the FDA has finally given its stamp of approval to Pfizer's (PFE) Comirnaty (yes, that's really what they're going to call it) coronavirus vaccine -- and that's a huge relief. Only about 57% of Americans had signed up to be vaccinated with Pfizer's product while it was designated for only "emergency use" during the Covid-19 epidemic. Hopefully, now that the vaccine has the FDA's full endorsement as safe and effective, more people will consent to taking it. And yet, there's still the matter of

  • Pfizer Stock Falls After Seeking Full FDA Approval For Covid Vaccine Boosters

    Pfizer stock dipped Wednesday after the company said it began submitting data to the FDA to gain full approval for its Covid booster shot.

  • Will BioNTech Be a Trillion-Dollar Company by 2023?

    BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) is a popular coronavirus stock with a return of 805.7% since the beginning of the pandemic in January 2020. In addition, it has an additional 1 billion doses of orders lined up for 2022 and beyond.

  • CVM: Primum Non Nocere

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NYSE:CVM READ THE FULL CVM RESEARCH REPORT Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Operational and Financial Results CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) announced third quarter fiscal year 2021 results, filing Form 10-Q with the SEC on August 13, 2021. Highlights for the third quarter ended June 30, 2021 and to date include: ➢ Bought deal offering announcement and closing - June 2021

  • Pfizer Stock Falters As It Prepares To Roll Out Boosters — Is It A Buy?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the company asked for full FDA approval of a third booster shot of its Covid vaccine?

  • Top Healthcare Stocks for September 2021

    These are the healthcare stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Moderna Is Up 500% in 12 Months. Can It Keep Going?

    Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine technology has rewarded investors with serious gains. What's next for the stock?

  • Newly reported COVID death in Kansas county may be the first known in US. Here’s where

    “I think it’s safe to say that COVID-19 was probably in the United States before December and it probably did take lives ...”

  • Why Shares of Option Care Health Are Popping Today

    Option Care Health (NASDAQ: OPCH) was up more than 7% in early trading on Wednesday. Joining the index is a status symbol for up-and-coming companies and when a stock is added to the benchmark index, index funds and other investments tied to it automatically buy the stock. The healthcare company specializes in infusion therapy through the use of trained nurses who go to a patient's home to administer, through an IV, drugs for chemotherapy or to treat autoimmune disorders, congestive heart failure, and various blood disorders, among other conditions.

  • 2 Little-Known Nasdaq Stocks Making Big Moves Wednesday

    The stock market had a generally positive tone on Wednesday morning, although gains were modest after more sizable advances earlier in the week. As of 11:30 a.m. EDT, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) was higher by just 0.1%, although that will be enough to send the index to a new record high if it holds on to its gains for the remainder of the trading session. Big-name Nasdaq stocks get a lot of attention, but on Wednesday it was a couple of smaller stocks that made noteworthy moves.

  • Health Canada Grants Marketing Authorization for KALYDECO® (ivacaftor) as First and Only CFTR Modulator to Treat Eligible Infants With CF as Early as Four Months of Age

    Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Canada) (Nasdaq: VRTX) today announced that Health Canada has granted Marketing Authorization for PrKALYDECO® (ivacaftor) for use in children with cystic fibrosis (CF) as young as four months of age who have at least one of the following gating mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene: G551D, G1244E, G1349D, G178R, G551S, S1251N, S1255P, S549N or S549R.

  • Theravance Stock Crashes; Can Longer Testing Salvage Its J&J-Partnered Drug?

    Theravance said its ulcerative colitis treatment failed in midstage testing, and the biotech stock plummeted Tuesday.

  • The U.S. will reportedly approve booster shots for all 3 COVID-19 vaccines at 6 months, not 8

    The U.S. will reportedly approve booster shots for all 3 COVID-19 vaccines at 6 months, not 8

  • Warren Buffett Sold Off This Biotech Stock. Should You?

    For those accustomed to following stock market news, Warren Buffett needs no introduction. The legendary CEO and chairman of Berkshire Hathaway is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of all time. Berkshire Hathaway's latest 13-F filing (a quarterly report some institutional investment managers are required to file) revealed that the conglomerate closed its stake in biotech Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB).