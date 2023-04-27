U.S. markets open in 10 minutes

Avalon GloboCare Reports Laboratory Services MSO Revenue of $14.7 Million and Net Income of $6.3 Million in 2022

Avalon GloboCare Corp.
·5 min read
Avalon GloboCare Corp.
Avalon GloboCare Corp.

40% Profit Sharing Arrangement with Laboratory Services MSO is Expected to Result in Significant Future Cash Flow to the Company

FREEHOLD, N.J., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalon GloboCare Corp. (“Avalon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ALBT), a developer of innovative cell-based technology, cellular therapy and precision diagnostics, today reported financial results for Laboratory Services MSO, LLC (“LSM”) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. In February 2023, Avalon acquired a 40% interest in LSM, a premier clinical diagnostics and reference laboratory.

LSM 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue was $14.7 million

  • Gross profit was $8.1 million

  • Total operating expense was $2.4 million

  • Net income was $6.3 million

“We are pleased to report strong financial results and profitability for LSM in 2022, which we believe is further validation of our strategic investment,” stated David Jin, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Avalon GloboCare. “LSM offers an extensive test menu, from general bloodwork to anatomic pathology, urine toxicology, pharmacogenomics (PGx) testing and more, with quick turnaround times. Our goal is to continue to grow LSM’s top and bottom line by taking advantage of a unique roll-up opportunity within the highly fragmented market for laboratory testing and services. By targeting laboratories with exceptional performance, a positive revenue track record and niche-market advantage, we believe we can effectively leverage LSM’s experience and infrastructure to achieve significant synergies.”

Headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, LSM provides a broad portfolio of diagnostic tests including drug testing, toxicology, pharmacogenetics, and a broad array of test services, from general bloodwork to anatomic pathology. Specific capabilities include STAT blood testing, qualitative drug screening, genetic testing, urinary testing, sexually transmitted disease testing and more. LSM has a sophisticated and state-of-the-art facility for clinical diagnostics and reference laboratory. It has also developed a premier reputation for customer service satisfaction and fast turnaround time in the industry. LSM has completed over 600,000 tests since inception and currently has two operational locations in California.

About Avalon GloboCare Corp.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: ALBT) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing and delivering innovative, transformative cellular therapeutics, precision diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services. Avalon also provides strategic advisory and outsourcing services to facilitate and enhance its clients’ growth and development, as well as competitiveness in healthcare and CellTech industry markets. Through its subsidiary structure with unique integration of verticals from innovative R&D to automated bioproduction and accelerated clinical development, Avalon is establishing a leading role in the fields of cellular immunotherapy (including CAR-T/NK), exosome technology (ACTEX™), and regenerative therapeutics. For more information about Avalon GloboCare, please visit www.avalon-globocare.com.

For the latest updates on Avalon GloboCare’s developments, please follow our twitter at @avalongc_avco

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact, including statements regarding LSM. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website (http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

Contact Information:
Avalon GloboCare Corp.
4400 Route 9, Suite 3100
Freehold, NJ 07728
PR@Avalon-GloboCare.com

Investor Relations:
Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: (212) 671-1020 Ext. 304
albt@crescendo-ir.com

(tables follow)

LABORATORY SERVICES MSO, LLC AND AFFILIATES

COMBINED BALANCE SHEETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

 

2022

 

2021

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CURRENT ASSETS:

 

 

 

 

 

Cash

$

439,778

$

607,982

 

Accounts receivable

 

4,088,069

 

3,086,966

 

Other current assets

 

86,277

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Current Assets

 

4,614,124

 

3,694,948

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NON-CURRENT ASSETS:

 

 

 

 

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

 

1,758,063

 

-

 

Finance lease right-of-use assets, net

 

291,419

 

-

 

Property and equipment, net

 

14,667

 

18,667

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Non-current Assets

 

2,064,149

 

18,667

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Assets

$

6,678,273

$

3,713,615

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND MEMBER'S EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

573,395

$

184,139

 

Accrued payroll liability

 

38,589

 

42,077

 

Operating lease obligation

 

229,874

 

-

 

Finance lease obligation

 

112,457

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Current Liabilities

 

954,315

 

226,216

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

Operating lease obligation - noncurrent portion

 

1,680,017

 

-

 

Finance lease obligation - noncurrent portion

 

178,962

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Non-current Liabilities

 

1,858,979

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Liabilities

 

2,813,294

 

226,216

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and Contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

MEMBER'S EQUITY

 

3,864,979

 

3,487,399

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Liabilities and Member's Equity

$

6,678,273

$

3,713,615

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


LABORATORY SERVICES MSO, LLC AND AFFILIATES

COMBINED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the Year Ended

 

For the Year Ended

 

 

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

REVENUE

$

14,689,747

$

18,278,430

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

COST OF REVENUE

 

6,612,268

 

5,002,674

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GROSS PROFIT

 

8,077,479

 

13,275,756

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OPERATING EXPENSES:

 

 

 

 

 

Selling and marketing expense

 

1,344,552

 

480,269

 

Professional fees

 

714,662

 

375,667

 

Other general and administrative expenses

 

296,704

 

281,128

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Operating Expenses

 

2,355,918

 

1,137,064

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OPERATING INCOME

 

5,721,561

 

12,138,692

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)

 

 

 

 

 

Forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program loan

 

-

 

95,000

 

Employee Retention Tax Credit

 

609,634

 

-

 

Other income

 

11,938

 

24,330

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Other Income, net

 

621,572

 

119,330

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

 

6,343,133

 

12,258,022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INCOME TAXES

 

-

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET INCOME

$

6,343,133

$

12,258,022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 