Avalon Music Academy in running for international award

HOLLAND — Avalon Music Academy is one of seven music schools in the running for an International Music School of the Year Award.

The nomination comes through the Music Academy Success System, an international trade association. Avalon was picked from a group of over 500 schools.

“I’m so grateful for everything we’ve achieved,” said Rich Burkholder, who owns the school with his wife Marie. “This honor is a testament to all our amazing teachers, staff, students and families.”

As part of the nomination, Burkholder will make a presentation at the association’s annual conference in Las Vegas on April 9.

Avalon has served the Holland community for about 20 years, and is approaching 1,000 students. In addition to dance classes, the school offers private lessons in piano, guitar, ukulele, drums, bass, violin, cello and voice.

The nomination caps off a busy year for the local school, which in May 2023 purchased a new facility at 144 Coolidge Ave.

The school was previously located in Holland Town Center.

“We’ve got a lot of fun material to share including the opening of our new location which doubled our size to 11,500-square-feet,” Burkholder said. “The expansion has been incredible. We now have over 40 teachers. The community of our school is such a special thing for all of us.”

To learn more, visit avalonmusicacademyofholland.com.

