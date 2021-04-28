U.S. markets open in 9 hours 20 minutes

Avalon SteriTech attains Robotics Award for Health Products & Services at Singapore Business Review Technology Excellence Awards

·3 min read

The company's autonomous robotic solution ushers in a new era of "Smart Cleaning"

HONG KONG, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon SteriTech ("Avalon") today announced that it has been named the winner of the Robotics Award in the health products and services category at Singapore Business Review's Technology Excellence Awards 2021. This award is a remarkable recognition for Whiz Gambit, the flagship 2-in-1 commercial cleaning and disinfection robot developed with SoftBank Robotics Group ("SBRG"), where "Whiz" is an AI-cleaning robot of SoftBank Robotics and "Gambit" is Avalon's bio-decontamination unit dedicated for "Whiz". The Technology Excellence Awards is held annually by Singapore Business Review, a leading business magazine serving Singapore's dynamic business community, recognizes outstanding companies worldwide which have made exceptional contributions in pursuit of technological innovation.

Logo
Logo

Avalon has always aimed to provide next-generation cleaning, disinfection and sterilization technology infrastructure for public spaces. Recently, the company – together with SBRG – introduced Whiz Gambit as a flagship product for cleaning and bio-decontamination in all commercial environments. Whiz Gambit is the inaugural project under the newly formed Joint Venture between the two companies, leveraging Avalon's strength in biotechnology and healthcare, and SBRG's expertise in robotic solutions.

Whiz was commercially launched by SBRG in 2018 and the robot quickly established itself as the industry-leading autonomous AI cleaning robot. Advocating the vision of the Joint Venture, i.e. "Beyond the visible", Avalon introduces bio-decontamination capabilities, Gambit, to SBRG's Whiz. The 2-in-1 AI-powered cleaning and disinfection robot, Whiz Gambit, is the first disinfection robot to achieve Performance Mark by SGS Hong Kong with proven efficacy to eliminate >99% microbial burden. Along with its bio-decontamination performance, the two companies strive to bring back public confidence, well-being and safety, putting into practice the idea of "Smart Cleaning".

The Technology Excellence Awards was presented by Singapore Business Review via video conferencing throughout the second and third week of April. This year's nominations were judged by Daryl Pereira, Head of Cyber at KPMG; Cheang Wai Keat, Partner, Consultant at Ernst & Young Advisory Pte. Ltd.; Henry Tan, Group Chief Executive Officer and Chief Innovation Officer at Nexia TS; Sivakumar Saravan, Senior Partner at Crowe Singapore; Cecil Su, Director, Head of Cybersecurity of BDO Singapore.

"We are extremely honored and proud to receive this award from Singapore Business Review, which further recognizes the urgent need for 'Smart Cleaning' solutions," said Lewis Ho, Avalon's Chief Executive Officer. "Whiz Gambit is the true definition of a multidisciplinary product, combining robotics and biotechnology elements from SoftBank Robotics and Avalon, respectively. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, it has never been more relevant and important for corporates and public sectors to restore people confidence, yet to set new standards for safety and hygiene. Winning this award is the perfect start for Avalon – we will continue to expand, collaborate and innovate sustainable products that addresses unmet public health needs."

About Avalon SteriTech

Avalon SteriTech strives to provide next-generation cleaning, disinfection and sterilization technology infrastructure for public spaces. Led by a diverse team of world-class scientists, medical doctors, academic advisors and business professionals, Avalon SteriTech is able to use its knowledge and market insights to deliver customized solutions that address unmet public health needs. As part of the Avalon Group, a Hong Kong homegrown biomedical group founded in 2013, Avalon SteriTech aspires to become a worldwide leader in public health infrastructure and protection.

About Singapore Business Review

The SBR Technology Excellence Awards is organized by Singapore Business Review (SBR), the definitive magazine for Singapore's business elite. Not only has it built its reputation and credibility as a publication, but it has also become a recognized symbol of excellence for multinational companies with offices in Singapore. Since then, SBR continuously strives to provide a platform where companies can showcase and celebrate their growth and success.

SOURCE Avalon SteriTech

