U.S. markets open in 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,451.00
    -23.75 (-0.53%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,502.00
    -114.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,715.00
    -126.00 (-0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,011.10
    -10.10 (-0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.13
    -0.42 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.00
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    24.59
    -0.12 (-0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1352
    +0.0035 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7690
    -0.0640 (-3.49%)
     

  • Vix

    26.84
    +2.99 (+12.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3564
    -0.0036 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6490
    -0.4510 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,465.61
    -3,935.19 (-9.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    904.32
    -90.94 (-9.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,485.79
    -99.22 (-1.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,522.26
    -250.67 (-0.90%)
     

Avance Gas Holding Ltd - Enter into Time Charter Agreement for Avance Capella

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Avance Gas Holding Ltd
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AVACF

Bermuda, 21 January 2022 - Avance Gas Holding Ltd ("AGAS" or the "Company") announce that we have entered into a Time Charter Agreement for a period of 2 years for our second dual fuel VLGC, Avance Capella, to LPG & Ethylene Shipowner and LPG trader, Petredec. The vessel will commence the time charter shortly after delivery ex-yard in South Korea end of February 2022 and the time charter hire has a mechanism which gives both parties exposure to the spot market rate.

This transaction is another step in executing on our strategy to increase our time charter portfolio while also maintaining access to the market upside.

For further queries, please contact:
Kristian Sørensen, CEO
Tel: +47 22 00 48 00

Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFO
Tel: +47 22 00 48 00

About Avance Gas: Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carrier (VLGC) and operates a fleet of thirteen ships and six Dual Fuel LPG newbuildings due for delivery in Q1 2022, Q4 2022 and Q1-Q4 2023. For more information about Avance Gas, please visit www.avancegas.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Recommended Stories

  • Nine Crashing Stocks You May Own Are Already In Serious Trouble

    The surface of the S&P 500 makes markets look calm. But look down just one layer, and you see some serious pain.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy and 1 to Avoid in 2022

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two clear buys and one company to shy away from.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Fintech Stocks to Buy on Sale Right Now

    Upsetting signs of inflation and corresponding fear of rising interest rates to combat it are changing how the stock market feels about high-growth fintech stocks. The road ahead of these rapidly growing businesses is probably going to get a little rougher, but that isn't a good reason to abandon them altogether. In fact, at their heavily depressed prices, these stocks have a pretty good chance to deliver market-beating gains to patient investors.

  • ‘Good luck! We’ll all need it’: U.S. market approaches end of ‘superbubble,’ says Jeremy Grantham

    The U.S. is approaching the end of a 'superbubble,' potentially leading to the largest markdown of wealth in its history when pessimism returns to rule markets, according to legendary investor Jeremy Grantham.

  • The Nasdaq Composite just logged its 66th correction since 1971. Here’s what history says happens next to the stock market.

    The yield-sensitive Nasdaq Composite Index on Wednesday logs its first close in correction territory since March. Here's what history says happens next.

  • Bitcoin crashes to five-month low as Russia proposes crypto ban

    Bitcoin's latest crash has wiped billions off the crypto market as it plunged to five-month low to below $40,000 on Friday.

  • 'Netflix stock may be dead money,' says analyst

    Think twice before jumping in the waters to buy the beat-up shares of streaming giant Netflix, warns one Wall Street analyst.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy if the Market Crashes

    Yes, the stock market is going to crash. One of the best things you can do during a significant downturn is to buy strong dividend stocks. Here are three dividend stocks to buy if the market crashes.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Intuitive Surgical, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The surgical robotics leader produces tremendous results, but the pandemic has been a persistent headwind over the past two years.

  • Stock market drop 'is an opportunity for some names,' strategist explains

    CFA and owner of Portia Capital Management Michelle Connell joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Big Tech, energy and financial sector fund data, commodity futures, and Fed policy makers expecting three interest rate hikes in 2022.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Is Climbing Again Today

    Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) stock has seen some volatile swings in this week's trading, but it's back to posting big gains today. The Trump-affiliated special purpose acquisition company's (SPAC) share price was up roughly 5.2% as of 2:30 p.m. ET Thursday. While there isn't any fresh news pertaining to Digital World Acquisition, the stock is getting a boost from today's market rally.

  • Should You Still Invest in Tesla (TSLA) After it Reached a High of $1,243 per Share?

    Claret Asset Management, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In its fourth-quarter letter, the fund talked about the 11 plus one “Interesting” or “Surprising” things about 2021, and described the past year as “another amazing year that few would have predicted and […]

  • 4 Perfect Dividend Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Crash

    Though crashes and corrections are inevitable, they're also an ideal opportunity to buy great stocks at a discount.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures drop, Netflix slides after subscribers miss

    Earlier, the Nasdaq dropped another more than 1%, adding to losses after sinking into a correction earlier this week.

  • Should You Still Keep Your Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Position?

    Claret Asset Management, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In its fourth-quarter letter, the fund talked about the 11 plus one “Interesting” or “Surprising” things about 2021, and described the past year as “another amazing year that few would have predicted and […]

  • Peloton stock plummets after the company halts production of bikes, treadmills

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Akiko Fujita discuss how the market is reacting to Peloton's production pause.

  • Jeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has Started

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Covid EasesJeremy Grantham, the famed investor who for decades has been calling market bubbles, said the historic collapse in stocks he predicted a year ago is underway

  • When no stock-market lead is safe, here’s what history shows the Nasdaq’s near-term returns look like (it’s not pretty)

    Rallies are getting squashed and no lead appears to be safe for the stock market in recent trade. In fact, the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) intraday reversal on Thursday — when it was up 2.1% at its peak but ended down 1.3% — represented its largest reversal for a loss since April 7, 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The disintegration of a big intraday uptrend comes after the Nasdaq Composite entered a correction — defined as a decline of at least 10% (but no more than 20%) from a recent peak — for the first time since March 8, 2021, and reflects the fragility of the market as it braces for a regime of higher interest rates and overall less-accommodative policy from the Federal Reserve.

  • Peloton CEO Calls Report Claiming the Company Is Halting Production False

    Peloton co-founder and CEO John Foley said a media report that claimed the company was halting all production of its bikes and other connected-fitness products amid lower demand from consumers was false. CNBC, citing internal documents from the company, published an article earlier Thursday that said Peloton wouldn’t manufacture its bikes throughout February and March, halt output of its Tread treadmill beginning next month for six weeks, and produce no Tread+ machines in fiscal 2022. According to CNBC’s report, the company, in a confidential presentation dated Jan. 10, blamed increased competition and consumers balking at the high price of its home fitness gear.

  • Investors jump into stocks as Fed "hysterically behind the curve" - BofA

    Investors pumped money into stocks and siphoned funds out of bonds and cash as global markets braced for higher interest rates, BofA's weekly flow show report showed on Friday. In the first 13 trading days of the year compared to the same period last year, equity funds have seen $52 billion of inflows compared to a similar amount last year while bond and credit funds have seen tiny outflows after heavy inflows, according to BofA using EPFR data. "Rates up and profits down is a bad combo for credit and stocks and the Fed is hysterically behind the curve," analysts led by Michael Hartnett, chief investment strategist at the U.S. investment bank, said in a note.