U.S. markets open in 7 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,990.00
    +2.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,926.00
    +17.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,094.25
    +11.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,899.00
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.02
    +0.34 (+0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.10
    -3.80 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    20.72
    -0.08 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0592
    -0.0017 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.95
    -0.72 (-3.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2048
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2380
    +0.0570 (+0.04%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,409.60
    +6.19 (+0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    532.26
    -2.15 (-0.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,935.11
    +56.45 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,445.56
    +21.60 (+0.08%)
     

Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

Avance Gas Holding Ltd
·5 min read
Avance Gas Holding Ltd
Avance Gas Holding Ltd

Bermuda, February 28, 2023 - Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OSE: AGAS) ("Avance Gas" or the "Company") today reports unaudited results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022.

  • The average time charter equivalent (TCE) rate was $46,478/day, in line with guidance of $45,000-50,000/day. The fourth quarter results have a significant load-to-discharge adjustment of negative $10.8 million or reduction of $9,300 in TCE/day. The TCE basis discharge-to-discharge was therefore at $55,813 slightly higher than the guided level of $50-55,000/day. TCE for the full year 2022, was $38,236/day compared to $31,302/day in 2021. The TCE on discharge-to-discharge basis was $40,000/day for 2022 for comparison.

  • Daily operating expenses (OPEX) were $8,738 during the fourth quarter and $8,403 year to date.

  • Net profit of $34.7 million compared to $11.6 million for the third quarter 2022, or earnings per share of 45 cents compared to 15 cents for the third quarter. Net profit year to date is $89.0 million and is the best results Avance Gas has delivered in seven years since 2015.

  • The Company benefited from the interest rate hedges with gains of $26.5 million for the full year 2022 recognized through Other Comprehensive Income (OCI).

  • During the fourth quarter, the Company sold the 2009-built VLGC Promise with a Time-Charter (TC) attached resulting in a gain on sale of vessels of $7.9 million. Promise is the third older vessel sold during the year bringing the total gains on sale of $18.7 million for these three ships during 2022.

  • For the first quarter of 2023, we estimate a TCE rate for the quarter to be approximately $58,000/day on a load-to-discharge basis and $55,000/day on a discharge-to-discharge basis.

  • The Company declared a dividend of $0.50 cent per share for the fourth quarter, for fiscal year 2022 total declared dividend is $1.10 per share.

Øystein M. Kalleklev, Executive Chairman, commented:
“Fourth quarter 2022 was the best spot freight market for VLGCs since 2015. We are pleased that Avance Gas also benefitted from firmer markets with average Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) earnings increasing from $33,000/day in third quarter to $46,500/day in fourth quarter on a load-to-discharge basis. This was in line with previous guidance of $45,000 to $50,000/day. As the market strengthen sharply during the fourth quarter, our full roundtrip numbers measuring TCE from discharge to discharge was substantially higher at $55,800/day which was slightly higher than our guidance of $50,000 to $55,000/day.

After a short-lived slump in freight rates at the start of the year, the freight market has rebounded sharply lately. This has enabled us to replicate the strong earnings from fourth quarter also in the first quarter. We are now 98% booked and expect TCE in the first quarter to be approximately $55,000/day on discharge-to-discharge basis and slightly higher at about $58,000/day on load-to-discharge basis.

Higher earnings and the successful sale of the VLGC Promise at a book gain of $7.9 million in the fourth quarter resulted in a net profit for the quarter increasing to $34.7 million or $0.45 per share. The combination of solid earnings and a very robust balance sheet with no unfunded capex and $224 million of free cash puts Avance Gas in a very good financial position. The Board has therefore decided to increase our quarterly dividend per share from $0.20 the previous three quarters to $0.50 for the fourth quarter. This means that we will pay out a dividend of $1.10 in total for the fiscal year of 2022 in line with earnings per share of $1.16. This should provide our investors with an attractive dividend yield of about 16 per cent which we do hope make Avance Gas a compelling investment alternative.”

Please see attachments for the Q4 Earnings Presentation and Interim Financial Report:

1. Avance Gas Q4 2022 Earnings Presentation
2. Avance Gas Q4 2022 Interim Financial Report

Avance Gas will host an audio webcast and conference call to discuss the company’s results for the period ended 31 December 2022 on Tuesday, 28 February 2023, at 14:00 CET. There will be a Q&A session following the presentation. The presentation and webcast will be hosted by:

  • Mr. Øystein Kalleklev - Executive Chairman

  • Mrs. Randi Navdal Bekkelund - CFO

The presentation will also be available via audio webcast, which can be accessed at Avance Gas’ website www.avancegas.com or using the link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tkk46ek8

Guests can log into the conference call using the following link https://register.vevent.com/register/BI1d1c1010c0934e878cd8ddfe28cef347   

For further queries, please contact: 
Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFO  
Tel: +47 23 11 40 00

About Avance Gas:
Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carriers (VLGCs) and operates a fleet of thirteen modern ships including three dual fuel LPG newbuidlings and an additional three Dual Fuel LPG newbuildings due for delivery in 2023 and Q1 2024. For more information about Avance Gas, please visit www.avancegas.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

 

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Time to buy these energy stocks with over 40% upside potential, analysts say

    Energy stocks outperformed last year, with the sector generally gaining 59% in a year when the S&P 500 dropped 19%. That’s serious performance, the kind that will always delight investors, and it has traders and analysts alike watching the energy sector closely in this first quarter of 2023. So far, the energy sector is holding back from the action. Inflation appears to be cooling and the Federal Reserve has indicated that it may take a slower pace for future interest rate hikes, both developmen

  • Down More Than 40%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current economic situation is turbulent for investors, to say the least. From the threat of a looming recession to high inflation, current market conditions mean that it is becoming increasingly difficult for investors to predict what’s happening next. Wall Street’s analysts, however, are up to the task, and from BMO, chief investment strategist Brian Belski has noted some important factors that investors will need to consider. First, in Belski’s view, is the fact that bear markets typically

  • Drug, Biotech Stocks' Q4 Earnings on Feb 28: NVAX, IOVA & More

    Let us look at four drug and biotech companies, NVAX, IOVA, ALLO, SRPT and FATE, which are gearing up for their earnings release.

  • JPMorgan Says Quants to Sell $50 Billion of Stocks If Chart Test Fails

    (Bloomberg) -- After fueling the big Wall Street rebound, trend-following quants now look poised to offload stocks if the S&P 500 falls below a key technical threshold, warns JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s trading desk. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Goldman Turns to ‘Make-or-

  • How 16 Cents And A Shift To Real Estate Allowed The Richest Man In The World To Build An Empire Worth Over $200 Billion

    While he’s not as popular as Jeff Bezos or Elon Musk in the U.S., Bernard Arnault doesn’t need to be — he’s the richest person in the world and may have the most unique story amongst his billionaire peers. Arnault, 73, born in France, may be most well-known today for his founding and current leadership of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world's largest luxury goods company, but how he got there involved one French Franc ($0.16 USD), real estate in the French Riviera, and condominiums in Pa

  • Luminar (LAZR) Q4 Earnings Preview: High Costs to Mar Margins

    The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Luminar's (LAZR) Q4 loss per share and revenues is pegged at 22 cents and $12.9 million, respectively.

  • AMC Stock Soars as Hearing Risks Delaying APE Conversion

    (Bloomberg) -- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. common stock surged 23% after a Delaware court said it will hold a preliminary injunction hearing on April 27, signaling a highly anticipated conversion between the shares and preferred units may take longer than expected.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti

  • ‘We are going to be living with inflation,’ warns BlackRock, offering this advice to investors

    Here's how BlackRock Inc., the world's largest asset manager, is bracing for the economic damage it expects to result from high interest rates.

  • Why Warren Buffett’s Letter Was Such a Big Disappointment

    Every year, investors await Warren Buffett’s annual shareholder letter with excitement, hoping for the insights and flair that make it a must-read. The eagerly anticipated missive released Saturday didn’t address some key issues, including the slowdown in stock buybacks at Berkshire Hathaway the troubles at Geico, and succession. The stake is now worth $24 billion, well above Berkshire’s cost of $1.3 billion.

  • Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Q4 FFO and Revenues Beat Estimates

    Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) delivered FFO and revenue surprises of 8.72% and 2.71%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Norwegian Cruise (NCLH) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

    Norwegian Cruise's (NCLH) Q4 performance is likely to have benefited from improved booking trends, relaxation in COVID-related protocols and fleet expansion efforts.

  • CBS '60 Minutes' Gaffe Turns FDA Headlights On Diabetes and Weight Loss Drug Stock

    Growth stock Novo Nordisk is showing strength after FDA approval of breakthrough oral drug for type 2 diabetes. Shares are in a base.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Pivots on Nvidia and Buys Shares

    Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF has stumbled 45% during the past year but has rebounded 24% so far this year.

  • Viatris' (VTRS) Q4 Earnings In-Line, Revenues Miss Estimates

    Viatris (VTRS) reports in-line Q4 earnings but misses on sales. The company is now looking to reshape its business after selling its biosimilars portfolio.

  • JPMorgan Says Prepare to Dump Value Stocks for Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Last year’s strong outperformance in cheaper, so-called value stocks over growth peers is likely to reverse soon as the economic recovery slows, say JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.TD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeGoldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Unit as

  • NVDA Stock In Buy Zone As Top Funds Drive AI, Metaverse Demand

    With AI and the metaverse driving demand for Nvidia among top mutual funds, NVDA stock is in buy zone after soaring on earnings.

  • Ready Capital (RC) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

    Ready Capital (RC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 2.44% and 44.40%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Ask an Advisor: We Are 70 Years Old, Have $99K in Retirement Income, a $1.4M IRA and Other Investments. Is It Too Late to Convert to a Roth?

    My wife and I are 70 years old. We've paid off everything, including the house. Between my pension of $29,000 and Social Security, we're getting a gross of $99,000 a year in income, which is more than enough. Our current … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: We Are 70 Years Old, Have $99K in Retirement Income, a $1.4M IRA and Other Investments. Is It Too Late to Convert to a Roth? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Elon Musk Climbs Back to the Top of the World

    Elon Musk has recovered his title of richest man in the world that he had taken away in mid-December by the French businessman Bernard Arnault. Arnault, 73, is chief executive of the French luxury-goods giant LVMH , owner of prestigious brands like Christian Dior, Louis Vuitton, Tiffany, and Veuve Clicquot Champagne. The French tycoon took first place from Musk on Dec. 13.

  • Oneok Inc. (OKE) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates

    Oneok (OKE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 5.88% and 10.28%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?