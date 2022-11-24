Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Key information relating to the dividend for the third quarter 2022

Avance Gas Holding Ltd

Key information relating to the dividend to be paid by Avance Gas Holding Ltd. for the third quarter 2022:



Dividend amount: $0.20



Declared currency: USD



Last day including right: 6 December, 2022



Ex-date: 7 December, 2022



Record date: 8 December, 2022



Payment date: 15 December, 2022



Date of approval: 23 November, 2022

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act







