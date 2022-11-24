U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,027.26
    +23.68 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,194.06
    +95.96 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,285.32
    +110.91 (+0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,863.52
    +3.08 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.45
    -0.49 (-0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.60
    +8.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    21.58
    +0.21 (+1.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0436
    +0.0037 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2090
    +0.0033 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.8510
    -0.7220 (-0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,686.15
    +193.67 (+1.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.16
    +6.59 (+1.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,465.24
    +12.40 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,383.09
    +267.35 (+0.95%)
     

Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Key information relating to the dividend for the third quarter 2022

Avance Gas Holding Ltd
Avance Gas Holding Ltd
Avance Gas Holding Ltd

Key information relating to the dividend to be paid by Avance Gas Holding Ltd. for the third quarter 2022:

Dividend amount: $0.20

Declared currency: USD

Last day including right: 6 December, 2022

Ex-date: 7 December, 2022

Record date: 8 December, 2022

Payment date: 15 December, 2022

Date of approval: 23 November, 2022

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



