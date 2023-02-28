Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Key information relating to the dividend for the fourth quarter 2022
Key information relating to the dividend to be paid by Avance Gas Holding Ltd. for the fourth quarter 2022:
Dividend amount: $0.50
Declared currency: USD
Last day including right: 7 March, 2023
Ex-date: 8 March, 2023
Record date: 9 March, 2023
Payment date: 16 March, 2023
Date of approval: 27 February 2023
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act