Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Key information relating to the dividend for the fourth quarter 2022

Avance Gas Holding Ltd
Avance Gas Holding Ltd
Avance Gas Holding Ltd

Key information relating to the dividend to be paid by Avance Gas Holding Ltd. for the fourth quarter 2022:

Dividend amount: $0.50

Declared currency: USD

Last day including right: 7 March, 2023

Ex-date: 8 March, 2023

Record date: 9 March, 2023

Payment date: 16 March, 2023

Date of approval: 27 February 2023


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


