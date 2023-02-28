Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Key information relating to the dividend for the fourth quarter 2022

Avance Gas Holding Ltd

Key information relating to the dividend to be paid by Avance Gas Holding Ltd. for the fourth quarter 2022:

Dividend amount: $0.50



Declared currency: USD



Last day including right: 7 March, 2023



Ex-date: 8 March, 2023



Record date: 9 March, 2023



Payment date: 16 March, 2023



Date of approval: 27 February 2023





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act





