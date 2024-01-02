Avangrid ends merger move with PNM

Jan. 2—Avangrid, the East Coast power company that had worked to merge with Public Service Company of New Mexico for most of the decade, is ending the move, according to a news release issued early Tuesday morning.

PNM said Avangrid had decided to terminate the merger, according to the news release.

"We are greatly disappointed with Avangrid's decision to terminate the merger agreement and its proposed benefits to our customers and communities," Pat Vincent-Collawn, PNM Resources Chairman and CEO, said in a statement. "We had been looking forward to providing customers with the immediate benefits in our agreement and also the longer-term benefits of being part of a larger-scale entity with ties to global innovation and experience in the clean energy transition. As a standalone company, we will continue our work of meeting the future energy needs of our customers and communities with affordable and reliable energy."

Avangrid is a subsidiary of the Spanish conglomerate Iberdrola. Officials from both companies had lobbied intensely to bring the merger to fruition.

The companies announced their agreement to merge in October 2020 and had pushed the effort for approval from the state Public Regulation Commission, which denied the request in 2021. That triggered a legal process that was expected to be decided by the state Supreme Court this year.

According to the news release, the most recent extension of the merger agreement carried an expiration date of Dec. 31, 2023. PNM Resources had proposed a further extension of the agreement while the Supreme Court decision remained pending.

This is a developing story and will be updated.