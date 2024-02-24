Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.44

The board of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 1st of April, with investors receiving $0.44 per share. This means the annual payment is 5.5% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Avangrid's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Before making this announcement, Avangrid was paying out a fairly large proportion of earnings, and it wasn't generating positive free cash flows either. We think that this practice can make the dividend quite risky in the future.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 27.7%. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 70% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

Avangrid Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

It is great to see that Avangrid has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. Since 2016, the dividend has gone from $1.73 total annually to $1.76. Its dividends have grown at less than 1% per annum over this time frame. Modest dividend growth is good to see, especially with the payments being relatively stable. However, the payment history is relatively short and we wouldn't want to rely on this dividend too much.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Although it's important to note that Avangrid's earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time. There are exceptions, but limited earnings growth and a high payout ratio can signal that a company has reached maturity. When the rate of return on reinvestment opportunities falls below a certain minimum level, companies often elect to pay a larger dividend instead. This is why many mature companies often have larger dividend yields.

Avangrid's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The payments are bit high to be considered sustainable, and the track record isn't the best. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Avangrid (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

