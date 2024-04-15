Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.44

Avangrid, Inc.'s (NYSE:AGR) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.44 per share on 1st of July. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 4.9%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Avangrid's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Avangrid's dividend was making up a very large proportion of earnings, and the company was also not generating any cash flow to offset this. We think that this practice can make the dividend quite risky in the future.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 27.0% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 71%, which would make us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend, despite the levels currently being quite high.

Avangrid Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

It is great to see that Avangrid has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. The annual payment during the last 8 years was $1.73 in 2016, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.76. Dividend payments have grown at less than 1% a year over this period. We like that the dividend hasn't been shrinking. However we're conscious that the company hasn't got an overly long track record of dividend payments yet, which makes us wary of relying on its dividend income.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, Avangrid's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year. Avangrid's earnings per share has barely grown, which is not ideal - perhaps this is why the company pays out the majority of its earnings to shareholders. That's fine as far as it goes, but we're less enthusiastic as this often signals that the dividend is likely to grow slower in the future.

Avangrid's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The payments are bit high to be considered sustainable, and the track record isn't the best. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Avangrid (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Avangrid not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

