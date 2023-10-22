Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.44

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) will pay a dividend of $0.44 on the 2nd of January. This makes the dividend yield 5.8%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Avangrid's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Based on the last payment, earnings were actually smaller than the dividend, and the company was actually spending more cash than it was making. This high of a dividend payment could start to put pressure on the balance sheet in the future.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 65.9%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 73%, which would make us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend, despite the levels currently being quite high.

Avangrid Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 8 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. Since 2015, the annual payment back then was $1.73, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.76. Dividend payments have grown at less than 1% a year over this period. Avangrid hasn't been paying a dividend for very long, so we wouldn't get to excited about its record of growth just yet.

Avangrid May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, Avangrid has only grown its earnings per share at 4.5% per annum over the past five years. The earnings growth is anaemic, and the company is paying out 117% of its profit. As they say in finance, 'past performance is not indicative of future performance', but we are not confident a company with limited earnings growth and a high payout ratio will be a star dividend-payer over the next decade.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The track record isn't great, and the payments are a bit high to be considered sustainable. We don't think Avangrid is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Avangrid (of which 2 are significant!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

