Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.44

Avangrid, Inc.'s (NYSE:AGR) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.44 per share on 2nd of January. This means the annual payment is 5.6% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Check out our latest analysis for Avangrid

Avangrid's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Before this announcement, Avangrid was paying out 127% of what it was earning, and not generating any free cash flows either. Paying out such a large dividend compared to earnings while also not generating any free cash flow would definitely be difficult to keep up.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 83.4% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 72%, which would make us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend, despite the levels currently being quite high.

Avangrid Is Still Building Its Track Record

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. Since 2015, the dividend has gone from $1.73 total annually to $1.76. Dividend payments have been growing, but very slowly over the period. Modest dividend growth is good to see, especially with the payments being relatively stable. However, the payment history is relatively short and we wouldn't want to rely on this dividend too much.

Avangrid May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Avangrid hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last five years. The earnings growth is anaemic, and the company is paying out 127% of its profit. Limited recent earnings growth and a high payout ratio makes it hard for us to envision strong future dividend growth, unless the company should have substantial pricing power or some form of competitive advantage.

Story continues

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The track record isn't great, and the payments are a bit high to be considered sustainable. We don't think Avangrid is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Avangrid (2 are potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.