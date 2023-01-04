U.S. markets close in 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,848.00
    +23.86 (+0.62%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,216.71
    +80.34 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,446.82
    +59.84 (+0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,775.95
    +14.71 (+0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.13
    -3.80 (-4.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.80
    +11.70 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    23.86
    -0.37 (-1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0607
    +0.0056 (+0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7090
    -0.0840 (-2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2057
    +0.0088 (+0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5610
    +1.5780 (+1.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,840.76
    +178.52 (+1.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    392.46
    +0.20 (+0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.19
    +31.10 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,716.86
    -377.64 (-1.45%)
     

Avanos Medical, Inc. to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

·1 min read

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE: AVNS) today announced that Joe Woody, chief executive officer, will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, California on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at approximately 4:30 p.m., PST.

(PRNewsfoto/Avanos Medical Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Avanos Medical Inc.)

A webcast of the conference presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Avanos Medical website and will be archived on that site.

About Avanos Medical: 
Avanos Medical (NYSE: AVNS) is a medical technology company focused on delivering clinically superior breakthrough medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Avanos is committed to addressing some of today's most important healthcare needs, such as reducing the use of opioids while helping patients move from surgery to recovery. Avanos develops, manufactures and markets its recognized brands in more than 90 countries. For more information, visit www.avanos.com and follow Avanos Medical on Twitter (@AvanosMedical), LinkedIn and Facebook.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avanos-medical-inc-to-present-at-the-41st-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-301713768.html

SOURCE Avanos Medical, Inc.

Recommended Stories