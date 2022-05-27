Avant Brands Inc. Announces Voting Results From 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2022 / Avant Brands Inc. (TSX:AVNT)(OTCQX:AVTBF)(FRA:1BU0) ("Avant" or the "Company"), an award-winning leading producer of handcrafted, high quality cannabis products, held its annual general and special meeting of shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") on May 26, 2022 (the "Meeting").

26,483,507 of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares representing 13.15% of the shares of the Company were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting. The complete voting results from the Meeting are as follows:

1. Election of Directors

Each of the six (6) nominees listed in the management information circular of the Company dated April 18, 2022 (the "Circular") were elected to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until his or her successor is duly elected or appointed. Proxies were tabulated as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes FOR % Votes FOR Votes WITHHELD % Votes WITHHELD Jurgen Schreiber 21,706,561 81.96% 4,776,946 18.04% Norton Singhavon 21,709,688 81.97% 4,773,819 18.03% Michael Blady 21,659,813 81.79% 4,823,694 18.21% Derek Sanders 21,705,588 81.96% 4,777,919 18.04% Ruairi Twomey 21,291,788 80.40% 5,191,719 19.60% Duane Lo 21,265,786 80.30% 5,217,721 19.70%

2. Appointment of Auditor

Manning Elliott LLP was re-appointed as auditor of the Company until the close of the next annual meeting of Shareholders at a remuneration to be fixed by the Board of Directors of the Company. Proxies were tabulated as follows:

Votes FOR % Votes FOR Votes WITHHELD % Votes WITHHELD 26,369,403 99.57% 114,104 0.43%

3. Amendments to the Deferred Share Unit Plan

The Shareholders approved certain amendments to the Company's deferred share unit plan , including any previous grants of deferred share units and all unallocated awards issuable thereunder, as more fully described in the Circular. Proxies were tabulated as follows:

Votes FOR % Votes FOR Votes WITHHELD % Votes WITHHELD 21,563,693 81.42% 4,919,814 18.58%

4. Long Term Incentive Plan

Story continues

The Shareholders approved the adoption of the Company's long term incentive plan and all unallocated awards issuable thereunder, as more fully described in the Circular. Proxies were tabulated as follows:

Votes FOR % Votes FOR Votes WITHHELD % Votes WITHHELD 21,589,241 81.52% 4,894,266 18.48%

About Avant Brands Inc.

Avant is an innovative, market-leading premium cannabis company. Avant has multiple licensed and operational production facilities across Canada, which produce high-quality, handcrafted cannabis products for our highly desired, and award-winning consumer brands, sold across both recreational and medical channels.

Avant's recreational consumer brands include: BLK MKT™, Tenzo™, Cognōscente™ and Treehugger™, all produced from rare and exceptional cultivars, and sold in British Columbia, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, and the Yukon. The Company's medical cannabis brand, GreenTec™, is distributed nationwide, directly to qualified patients through its GreenTec Medical portal, and through various medical cannabis partners.

Avant is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:AVNT), and cross-trades on the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX:AVTBF) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA:1BU0). The Company is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia and has operations in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.

To learn more about Avant, to access the investor presentation, or learn more about its consumer brands, please visit www.avantbrands.ca.

For additional information, please contact:

Investor Relations at Avant Brands Inc.

1-800-351-6358

ir@avantbrands.ca

SOURCE: Avant Brands, Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/702969/Avant-Brands-Inc-Announces-Voting-Results-From-2022-Annual-General-and-Special-Meeting-of-Shareholders



