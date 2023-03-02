U.S. markets closed

Avantax Announces Corrected Probation Factor for Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer

Avantax
·2 min read
Avantax
Avantax

DALLAS, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTA), a leading provider of technology-enabled, tax-focused financial solutions, earlier announced the final results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer for up to $250 million of its common stock at a price per share not less than $27.00 and not more than $31.00, which expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on February 24, 2023. In that announcement, the Company indicated that it would purchase approximately 93.9% of the shares of stockholders who submitted auction tenders at a price of $30.00 or less per share and purchase price tenders (other than “odd lot” holders, whose shares will be purchased on a priority basis). The actual proration factor for the tender offer will be 97.2%.

The dealer managers for the tender offer are PJT Partners, JMP Securities LLC and Texas Capital Securities. D.F. King & Co., Inc. is serving as information agent for the tender offer, and Computershare is serving as the depositary for the tender offer.

About Avantax®

Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTA) delivers tax-focused wealth management solutions for Financial Professionals, tax professionals and CPA firms, supporting our goal of minimizing clients’ tax burdens through comprehensive tax-focused financial planning. We have two distinct, but related, models within our business: the independent Financial Professional model and the employee-based model. We refer to our independent Financial Professional model as Avantax Wealth Management®. Avantax Wealth Management offers services through its registered broker-dealer, registered investment advisor (“RIA”) and insurance agency subsidiaries and is a leading U.S. tax-focused independent broker-dealer that works with a nationwide network of Financial Professionals operating as independent contractors. We refer to our employee-based model as Avantax Planning Partners℠. Avantax Planning Partners offers services through its RIA and insurance agency by partnering with CPA firms to provide their consumer and small-business clients with holistic financial planning and advisory services. Collectively, we had $77 billion in total client assets as of December 31, 2022.

For additional information, please visit us at www.avantax.com or https://investors.avantax.com.

Source: Avantax, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact:
Dee Littrell
(972) 870-6463
IR@Avantax.com

Media Contacts:
Gagnier Communications
Dan Gagnier
(646) 569-5897
avantax@gagnierfc.com


