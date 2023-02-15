U.S. markets closed

Avantax Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Avantax
·15 min read
Avantax
Avantax

DALLAS, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTA), a leading provider of technology-enabled, tax focused financial solutions, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Highlights and Recent Developments

  • Following the close of the TaxAct sale in December, the Company changed its corporate name and ticker symbol to Avantax, Inc. and AVTA, respectively. In the fourth quarter and for the year, Avantax set record highs in many of its performance metrics.

  • Avantax added over $401 million of newly recruited assets during the fourth quarter for a total of approximately $1.7 billion of newly recruited assets for the full year of 2022, which was a new record. This exceeds full year 2021 newly recruited assets of $929 million.

  • Avantax continued to deliver net positive asset flows with $495 million for the quarter and $1.3 billion for the year, which was a new record.

  • Avantax reported total revenue of $172.4 million for the quarter, which was a new record, an increase of 0.1% versus the fourth quarter of the prior year.

  • Avantax ended the fourth quarter with total client assets of $76.9 billion, $38.3 billion of which were advisory assets, representing 49.8% of total client assets, which was a new record.

  • The Company ended the year with $263.9 million in cash and cash equivalents and no outstanding indebtedness under its credit facility, compared to $100.6 million in cash and cash equivalents and $561.3 million of outstanding indebtedness under its credit facility at December 31, 2021.

Chris Walters, Chief Executive Officer of Avantax said, “I am extremely proud of the progress that we have made following the close of the TaxAct sale in December, and I would personally like to thank all of our financial professionals and our employees who have played a part in getting our company to this point. We have completed our refinancing of the Company’s debt and commenced the modified Dutch Auction tender offer to return capital to shareholders.” Mr. Walters continued, “Also, we have begun streamlining our organization and are positioning our team to execute our wealth-only growth strategy. As part of this work, we have announced the departure of multiple leaders and our team has been aligned to deliver on our strategic priorities. These efforts have positioned the Company well as we enter into this new phase as a pure-play wealth management company.”


Summary Financial Performance: Q4 and Full Year 2022

($ in millions, except per share amounts)

Q4 2022

 

Q4 2021

 

Change

 

Full Year
2022

 

Full Year 2021

 

Change

GAAP:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$

172.4

 

 

$

172.2

 

 

0.1

%

 

$

666.5

 

$

658.2

 

 

1.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of income taxes

$

(1.6

)

 

$

(8.0

)

 

80.0

%

 

$

3.1

 

$

(43.5

)

 

107.1

%

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

 

369.6

 

 

 

(15.7

)

 

2454.1

%

 

 

417.1

 

 

51.3

 

 

713.1

%

Net Income (Loss)

$

368.0

 

 

$

(23.7

)

 

1652.7

%

 

$

420.2

 

$

7.8

 

 

5287.2

%

Net Income (Loss) per share — Basic:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Continuing operations

$

(0.03

)

 

$

(0.16

)

 

81.3

%

 

$

0.07

 

$

(0.90

)

 

107.8

%

Discontinued operations

 

7.69

 

 

 

(0.33

)

 

2430.3

%

 

 

8.69

 

 

1.06

 

 

719.8

%

Net Income (Loss) per share — Basic

$

7.66

 

 

$

(0.49

)

 

1663.3

%

 

$

8.76

 

$

0.16

 

 

5375.0

%

Net Income (Loss) per share — Diluted:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Continuing operations

$

(0.03

)

 

$

(0.16

)

 

81.3

%

 

$

0.06

 

$

(0.90

)

 

106.7

%

Discontinued operations

 

7.69

 

 

 

(0.33

)

 

2430.3

%

 

 

8.48

 

 

1.06

 

 

700.0

%

Net Income (Loss) per share — Diluted

$

7.66

 

 

$

(0.49

)

 

1663.3

%

 

$

8.54

 

$

0.16

 

 

5237.5

%

Non-GAAP:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$

25.9

 

 

$

12.0

 

 

115.8

%

 

$

53.7

 

$

46.1

 

 

16.5

%

_________________________
Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding.
(1)   See reconciliations of all non-GAAP to GAAP measures presented in this release in the tables below.


Full Year 2023 Outlook

($ in millions, except per share amounts)

Full Year 2023 Outlook

GAAP:

 

Revenue

$750.0 - $758.0

Net Income

$25.5 - $40.1

Net Income per share — Diluted

$0.63 - $0.96

Non-GAAP:

 

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$124.5 - $135.5

____________________________
(1)   See reconciliations of all non-GAAP to GAAP measures presented in this release in the tables below.

Our expectations for 2023 financial performance assume 4% market growth during 2023, a 25 basis point increase in the Federal Funds rate in March 2023, between $12.7 million and $13.5 million in interest expense, $14 million in depreciation expense, $25 million in amortization expense, and the achievement of meaningful cost efficiencies in our business.

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call and live webcast will be held on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time during which the Company will further discuss fourth quarter results, its outlook for full year 2023, and the Company’s strategic transformation. We will also provide supplemental financial information to our results on the Investor Relations section of the Avantax corporate website at www.avantax.com prior to the call. A replay of the call will be available on our website.

About Avantax®

Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTA) delivers tax-focused wealth management solutions for Financial Professionals, tax professionals and CPA firms, supporting our goal of minimizing clients’ tax burdens through comprehensive tax-focused financial planning. We have two distinct, but related, models within our business: the independent Financial Professional model and the employee-based model. We refer to our independent Financial Professional model as Avantax Wealth Management®. Avantax Wealth Management offers services through its registered broker-dealer, registered investment advisor (RIA), and insurance agency subsidiaries and is a leading U.S. tax-focused independent broker-dealer that works with a nationwide network of Financial Professionals operating as independent contractors. We refer to our employee-based model as Avantax Planning Partners℠. Avantax Planning Partners offers services through its RIA and insurance agency by partnering with CPA firms to provide their consumer and small-business clients with holistic financial planning and advisory services. Collectively, we had $77 billion in total client assets as of December 31, 2022. For more information on Avantax, visit www.avantax.com.

Source: Avantax

Investor Relations Contact:
Dee Littrell
Avantax, Inc.
(972) 870-6463
IR@Avantax.com

Media Contacts:
Tony Katsulos
Avantax, Inc.
(972) 870-6654
tony.katsulos@avantax.com

Kendra Galante
StreetCred PR for Avantax
(402) 740-2047
kendra@streetcredpr.com
avantax@streetcredpr.com

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including without limitation, statements regarding the outlook of Avantax, Inc. (the “Company”), the anticipated business strategy and corporate focus of the Company following consummation of the sale of our tax software business (the “TaxAct Sale”) and the intended use of proceeds from the TaxAct Sale. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Forward-looking statements can also be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “future,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continues,” “target,” “outlook,” and similar terms and expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that the statement is not forward-looking. Actual results may differ significantly from management’s expectations due to various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to: our ability to effectively compete within our industry; our ability to generate strong performance for our clients and the impact of the financial markets on our clients’ portfolios; our expectations concerning the revenues we generate from fees associated with the financial products that we distribute; our ability to attract and retain financial professionals, employees, and clients, as well as our ability to provide strong client service; the impact of significant interest rate changes; our ability to maintain our relationships with third-party partners, providers, suppliers, vendors, distributors, contractors, financial institutions, industry associations, and licensing partners, and our expectations regarding and reliance on the products, tools, platforms, systems, and services provided by these third parties; political and economic conditions and events that directly or indirectly impact the wealth management industry; risks related to goodwill and acquired intangible asset impairment; our ability to respond to rapid technological changes, including our ability to successfully release new products and services or improve upon existing products and services; our future capital requirements and the availability of financing, if necessary; the impact of new or changing legislation and regulations (or interpretations thereof) on our business, including our ability to successfully address and comply with such legislation and regulations (or interpretations thereof) and increased costs, reductions of revenue, and potential fines, penalties, or disgorgement to which we may be subject as a result thereof; risks, burdens, and costs, including fines, penalties, or disgorgement, associated with our business being subjected to regulatory inquiries, investigations, or initiatives, including those of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. and the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”); any compromise of confidentiality, availability, or integrity of information, including cyberattacks; risks associated with legal proceedings, including litigation and regulatory proceedings; our ability to close, finance, and realize all of the anticipated benefits of acquisitions, as well as our ability to integrate the operations of recently acquired businesses, and the potential impact of such acquisitions on our existing indebtedness and leverage; our ability to retain employees and acquired client assets following acquisitions; our ability to manage leadership and employee transitions, including costs and time burdens on management and our board of directors related thereto; our ability to develop, establish, and maintain strong brands; our ability to comply with laws and regulations regarding privacy and protection of user data; our assessments and estimates that determine our effective tax rate; our ability to protect our intellectual property and the impact of any claim that we infringed on the intellectual property rights of others; any downgrade of the Company’s credit ratings; our failure to realize the expected benefits of the sale of our tax software business; disruptions to our business and operations resulting from the transition services we are providing in connection with the TaxAct Sale; our inability to return capital to stockholders in the amount anticipated; and the effects on our business of actions of activist stockholders. A more detailed description of these and certain other factors that could affect actual results is included in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as may be required by law.

Important Additional Information

The Company intends to file a definitive proxy statement, accompanying WHITE proxy card and other relevant documents with the SEC in connection with the solicitation of proxies for the Company’s 2023 annual meeting of stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”). BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING DECISION, STOCKHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY ARE URGED TO READ ALL RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH OR FURNISHED TO THE SEC, INCLUDING THE COMPANY’S DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT AND ANY AMENDMENTS AND SUPPLEMENTS THERETO, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Investors and stockholders will be able to obtain a copy of the definitive proxy statement and other documents filed by the Company with the SEC free of charge from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. In addition, copies will be available at no charge by selecting “SEC Filings” under “Financial Information” in the “Investors” tab of the Company’s website at www.avantax.com.

The Company, its directors and certain of its executive officers are participants in the solicitation of proxies from the Company’s stockholders in connection with the Annual Meeting. The names of these directors and executive officers and their respective direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, in the Company are set forth in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on January 23, 2023.


AVANTAX, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)

 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Revenue

$

172,392

 

 

$

172,192

 

 

$

666,496

 

 

$

658,213

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue

 

103,475

 

 

 

121,519

 

 

 

444,918

 

 

 

466,464

 

Engineering and technology

 

1,968

 

 

 

2,018

 

 

 

8,701

 

 

 

8,190

 

Sales and marketing

 

27,088

 

 

 

22,498

 

 

 

97,914

 

 

 

84,828

 

General and administrative

 

23,367

 

 

 

22,437

 

 

 

92,755

 

 

 

81,668

 

Acquisition and integration

 

524

 

 

 

4,285

 

 

 

(4,186

)

 

 

32,798

 

Depreciation

 

3,454

 

 

 

2,046

 

 

 

11,882

 

 

 

8,987

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

6,415

 

 

 

7,073

 

 

 

25,850

 

 

 

28,320

 

Total operating expenses

 

166,291

 

 

 

181,876

 

 

 

677,834

 

 

 

711,255

 

Operating income (loss) from continuing operations

 

6,101

 

 

 

(9,684

)

 

 

(11,338

)

 

 

(53,042

)

Interest expense and other, net

 

(52

)

 

 

(156

)

 

 

(475

)

 

 

(422

)

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

 

6,049

 

 

 

(9,840

)

 

 

(11,813

)

 

 

(53,464

)

Income tax benefit (expense)

 

(7,648

)

 

 

1,833

 

 

 

14,934

 

 

 

9,959

 

Income (loss) from continuing operations

 

(1,599

)

 

 

(8,007

)

 

 

3,121

 

 

 

(43,505

)

Discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) from discontinued operations before gain on disposal and income taxes

 

(21,673

)

 

 

(25,992

)

 

 

52,492

 

 

 

52,003

 

Pre-tax gain on disposal

 

472,237

 

 

 

 

 

 

472,237

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) from discontinued operations before income taxes

 

450,564

 

 

 

(25,992

)

 

 

524,729

 

 

 

52,003

 

Income tax benefit (expense)

 

(80,922

)

 

 

10,305

 

 

 

(107,603

)

 

 

(741

)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations

$

369,642

 

 

$

(15,687

)

 

$

417,126

 

 

$

51,262

 

Net income (loss)

$

368,043

 

 

$

(23,694

)

 

$

420,247

 

 

$

7,757

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic net income (loss) per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Continuing operations

$

(0.03

)

 

$

(0.16

)

 

$

0.07

 

 

$

(0.90

)

Discontinued operations

 

7.69

 

 

 

(0.33

)

 

 

8.69

 

 

 

1.06

 

Basic net income (loss) per share

$

7.66

 

 

$

(0.49

)

 

$

8.76

 

 

$

0.16

 

Diluted net income (loss) per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Continuing operations

$

(0.03

)

 

$

(0.16

)

 

$

0.06

 

 

$

(0.90

)

Discontinued operations

 

7.69

 

 

 

(0.33

)

 

 

8.48

 

 

 

1.06

 

Diluted net income (loss) per share

$

7.66

 

 

$

(0.49

)

 

$

8.54

 

 

$

0.16

 

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

48,034

 

 

 

48,834

 

 

 

47,994

 

 

 

48,578

 

Diluted

 

48,034

 

 

 

48,834

 

 

 

49,183

 

 

 

48,578

 


AVANTAX, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)

 

December 31,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

263,928

 

 

$

100,629

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

24,117

 

 

 

21,214

 

Commissions and advisory fees receivable

 

20,679

 

 

 

25,073

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

15,027

 

 

 

11,731

 

Current assets of discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

41,632

 

Total current assets

 

323,751

 

 

 

200,279

 

Long-term assets:

 

 

 

Property, equipment, and software, net

 

53,041

 

 

 

50,040

 

Right-of-use assets, net

 

19,361

 

 

 

20,466

 

Goodwill, net

 

266,279

 

 

 

266,279

 

Acquired intangible assets, net

 

266,002

 

 

 

282,789

 

Other long-term assets

 

35,081

 

 

 

20,414

 

Long-term assets of discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

231,676

 

Total long-term assets

 

639,764

 

 

 

871,664

 

Total assets

$

963,515

 

 

$

1,071,943

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

7,531

 

 

$

6,493

 

Commissions and advisory fees payable

 

13,829

 

 

 

17,940

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

111,212

 

 

 

55,658

 

Current deferred revenue

 

4,583

 

 

 

4,792

 

Current lease liabilities

 

5,139

 

 

 

4,896

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

 

 

 

1,812

 

Current liabilities of discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

20,131

 

Total current liabilities

 

142,294

 

 

 

111,722

 

Long-term liabilities:

 

 

 

Long-term debt, net

 

 

 

 

553,134

 

Long-term lease liabilities

 

30,332

 

 

 

33,267

 

Deferred tax liabilities, net

 

20,819

 

 

 

19,124

 

Long-term deferred revenue

 

4,396

 

 

 

5,322

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

22,476

 

 

 

6,752

 

Long-term liabilities of discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

1,000

 

Total long-term liabilities

 

78,023

 

 

 

618,599

 

Total liabilities

 

220,317

 

 

 

730,321

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share—900,000 authorized shares; 51,260 shares issued and 48,079 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022; 50,137 shares issued and 48,831 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2021

 

5

 

 

 

5

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

1,636,134

 

 

 

1,619,805

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(829,542

)

 

 

(1,249,789

)

Treasury stock, at cost—3,181 shares at December 31, 2022 and 1,306 shares at December 31, 2021

 

(63,399

)

 

 

(28,399

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

743,198

 

 

 

341,622

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

963,515

 

 

$

1,071,943

 


AVANTAX, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited) (In thousands)

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Operating activities:

 

 

 

Net income

$

420,247

 

 

$

7,757

 

Less: Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

 

417,126

 

 

 

51,262

 

Income (loss) from continuing operations

 

3,121

 

 

 

(43,505

)

Adjustments to reconcile income (loss) from continuing operations to net cash from operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

37,732

 

 

 

37,307

 

Stock-based compensation

 

21,153

 

 

 

18,119

 

Change in the fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration

 

(5,320

)

 

 

22,400

 

Reduction of right-of-use lease assets

 

1,495

 

 

 

2,749

 

Deferred income taxes

 

1,695

 

 

 

(8,909

)

Accretion of lease liabilities

 

2,012

 

 

 

1,250

 

Other non-cash items

 

5,230

 

 

 

2,390

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and disposals:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

(2,747

)

 

 

(9,304

)

Commissions and advisory fees receivable

 

4,394

 

 

 

1,059

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

(1,661

)

 

 

(5,130

)

Other long-term assets

 

(21,430

)

 

 

(18,154

)

Accounts payable

 

1,038

 

 

 

2,290

 

Commissions and advisory fees payable

 

(4,111

)

 

 

(857

)

Lease liabilities

 

(5,095

)

 

 

(1,553

)

Deferred revenue

 

(1,134

)

 

 

(829

)

Accrued expenses and other current and long-term liabilities

 

80,702

 

 

 

(21,657

)

Net cash provided (used) by operating activities from continuing operations

 

117,074

 

 

 

(22,334

)

Investing activities:

 

 

 

Purchases of property, equipment, and software

 

(14,892

)

 

 

(20,999

)

Asset acquisitions

 

(7,887

)

 

 

(8,316

)

Net cash used by investing activities from continuing operations

 

(22,779

)

 

 

(29,315

)

Financing activities:

 

 

 

Proceeds from credit facilities, net of debt discount and issuance costs

 

 

 

 

(502

)

Payments on credit facilities

 

(561,344

)

 

 

(1,812

)

Acquisition-related contingent consideration payments

 

(15,148

)

 

 

(14,075

)

Stock repurchases

 

(35,000

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of stock through employee stock purchase plan

 

3,983

 

 

 

3,277

 

Proceeds from stock option exercises

 

935

 

 

 

579

 

Tax payments from shares withheld for equity awards

 

(2,589

)

 

 

(1,644

)

Net cash used by financing activities from continuing operations

 

(609,163

)

 

 

(14,177

)

Net cash used by continuing operations

 

(514,868

)

 

 

(65,826

)

Net cash provided (used) by operating activities from discontinued operations

 

(10,452

)

 

 

42,890

 

Net cash provided (used) by investing activities from discontinued operations

 

688,619

 

 

 

(9,277

)

Net cash provided by financing activities from discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by discontinued operations

 

678,167

 

 

 

33,613

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

163,299

 

 

 

(32,213

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

100,629

 

 

 

132,842

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

263,928

 

 

$

100,629

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental cash flow information:

 

 

 

Cash paid for income taxes

$

5,986

 

 

$

3,056

 

Cash paid for interest

$

32,442

 

 

$

28,897

 


AVANTAX, INC.
Revenue Recognition
(Unaudited) (In thousands)

Revenues by major category are presented below:

 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

Total revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Advisory

$

92,445

 

$

104,633

 

$

398,839

 

$

395,800

Commission

 

41,153

 

 

53,480

 

 

173,431

 

 

210,677

Asset-based

 

31,269

 

 

5,587

 

 

65,043

 

 

22,101

Transaction and fee

 

7,525

 

 

8,492

 

 

29,183

 

 

29,635

Total revenue

$

172,392

 

$

172,192

 

$

666,496

 

$

658,213


AVANTAX, INC.
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures (1)
(Unaudited) (In thousands)

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (1)

 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Net income (loss) (2)

$

368,043

 

 

$

(23,694

)

 

$

420,247

 

 

$

7,757

 

Less: Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

 

369,642

 

 

 

(15,687

)

 

 

417,126

 

 

 

51,262

 

Income from continuing operations, net of income taxes

 

(1,599

)

 

 

(8,007

)

 

 

3,121

 

 

 

(43,505

)

Stock-based compensation

 

6,371

 

 

 

4,586

 

 

 

21,153

 

 

 

18,119

 

Depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible
assets

 

9,869

 

 

 

9,119

 

 

 

37,732

 

 

 

37,307

 

Interest expense and other, net

 

52

 

 

 

156

 

 

 

475

 

 

 

422

 

Acquisition and integration—Excluding change in the fair value of HKFS Contingent Consideration

 

524

 

 

 

1,385

 

 

 

1,134

 

 

 

10,398

 

Acquisition and integration—Change in the fair value of HKFS Contingent Consideration

 

 

 

 

2,900

 

 

 

(5,320

)

 

 

22,400

 

Contested proxy, transaction and other legal and consulting costs

 

1,197

 

 

 

3,646

 

 

 

5,062

 

 

 

10,939

 

TaxAct divestiture costs (3)

 

1,813

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,252

 

 

 

 

Income tax (benefit) expense

 

7,648

 

 

 

(1,833

)

 

 

(14,934

)

 

 

(9,959

)

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$

25,875

 

 

$

11,952

 

 

$

53,675

 

 

$

46,121

 


Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation for Forward-Looking Guidance (1)

 

Ranges for year ending

 

December 31, 2023

 

Low

 

High

Net income

$

25,500

 

$

40,050

Stock-based compensation

 

22,500

 

 

21,500

Depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

39,500

 

 

39,000

Interest expense and other, net

 

13,500

 

 

12,700

Restructuring

 

13,000

 

 

7,000

Acquisition, integration, and contested proxy, transaction and other legal and consulting costs (4)

 

1,500

 

 

750

Income tax expense

 

9,000

 

 

14,500

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$

124,500

 

$

135,500


Notes to Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures

(1)

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding the effects of discontinued operations, stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets, interest expense and other, net, acquisition and integration costs, contested proxy, transaction and other legal and consulting costs, TaxAct divestiture costs, and income tax (benefit) expense. Interest expense and other, net primarily consists of interest expense, net. Acquisition and integration costs primarily relate to the acquisitions of Avantax Planning Partners and 1st Global.

 

 

 

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. We use this non-GAAP financial measure for internal management and compensation purposes, when publicly providing guidance on possible future results, and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a common measure used by investors and analysts to evaluate our performance, that it provides a more complete understanding of the results of operations and trends affecting our business when viewed together with GAAP results, and that management and investors benefit from referring to this non-GAAP financial measure. Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant and necessary components to the operations of our business and, therefore, Adjusted EBITDA should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, GAAP net income (loss). Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently and, therefore, our Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

 

 

(2)

As presented in the condensed consolidated statements of operations (unaudited).

 

 

(3)

These costs do not include $17.6 million of transaction costs that were determined to be directly attributable to the sale of TaxAct, and are included within income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes, as a reduction to the gain on disposal. TaxAct divestiture costs primarily relate to incremental professional services, consulting, and insurance costs that were incurred in connection with the divestiture.

 

 

(4)

The breakout of components cannot be determined on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts.


