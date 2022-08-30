AVANTE LOGIXX INC. ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST FISCAL QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

Avante Logixx Inc.

The Company is debt free, has cash balances of $12 million and access to $12 million of unused credit facilities. First quarter year-over-year revenue growth from continuing operations of 13.4% and Recurring Monthly Revenues improved by 3.8%.

TORONTO-Ontario, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avante Logixx Inc. (TSX.V: XX) (OTC: ALXXF) (“Avante” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2022 (all amounts in Canadian dollars thousands, unless otherwise indicated).



SUMMARY FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30 , 20 2 2 :

Three Months Ended $ thousands unless otherwise noted June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2021

INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION : Q1 F23

Q4 F22

Q1 F22

RMR in the period, continuing operations (1) (3) $ 2,463 $ 2,488 $ 2,372 Revenues, continuing operations (1) $ 4,568 $ 4,938 $ 4,029 Gross profit, continuing operations (1) (3) $ 1,995 $ 2,087 $ 1,776 Gross profit margin, continuing operations (1) (3) 43.7 % 42.3 % 44.1 % Adjusted EBITDA, continuing operations (1) (3) $ 565 $ 675 $ (363 ) Net loss, continuing operations (1) (2) $ (230 ) $ (2,972 ) $ (973 ) Net Income (loss) (2) $ 3,505 $ (3,354 ) $ 277 Average Common Shares during the quarter 26,489,438 22,767,445 21,192,004 As At BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION : June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2021

Cash balances & GIC investments (1) $ 12,085 $ 354 $ 2,920 Total funded debt as reported, IFRS $ 0 $ 8,865 $ 17,995 Total funded debt & lease obligations, IFRS (1) $ 724 $ 9,706 $ 21,402 Common Shares at period end 26,489,438 26,489,438 21,192,004

(1) The Company sold Logixx Security Inc. (“Logixx Security”) on June 1, 2022. Its financial results are treated as discontinued operations for the reporting periods noted above. Prior year’s balance sheet information summarized above as at June 30, 2021 has not been restated.

(2) The net income (loss) during the fiscal quarters ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022 reflect costs related to the Board’s strategic review initiated in August 2021 and restructuring costs related to the transition of the Board and Management on March 30, 2022. The estimated gain on sale of Logixx Security is reflected in first quarter fiscal 2023’s net income.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA and Recurring Monthly Revenues (“RMR”) are non-IFRS financial measures that have no standard meaning under IFRS and as a result may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures by other companies. See Description of Non-IFRS Financial Measures. Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA and RMR to Net Income or Revenues, as applicable, are provided in the Company’s Management Discussion & Analysis (“MD&A”).





“I am pleased with the transition of this company since March 30, 2022 and we now have a solid foundation in place to continue the evolution of our business.” said Manny Mounouchos, Founder, CEO & Board Chair of Avante. “I am thankful for the support received from Avante’s employees, shareholders and Board of Directors as we continue the momentum towards achieving our objectives.”

Added Stephen Rotz, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, “Reported net income in respect of the first quarter reflects the gain on sale of Logixx Security that closed during the quarter offset by restructuring and related costs arising from the change in Board and Management announced prior to the start of the quarter. The Company’s first quarter operating expenses did not benefit fully from cost reduction actions implemented during the quarter.”

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE FIRST FISCAL QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30 , 2022 :

Within continuing operations, the Company reported year-over-year revenue growth of 13.4%, or $539, during the first quarter of fiscal 2023, increasing to $4,568 from $4,029. Gross profit margins within continuing operations declined to 43.7% of revenue, versus 44.1% during the prior year’s first quarter, with total gross profit increasing by $219. During the first quarter of fiscal 2023, revenues declined sequentially versus Q4 of fiscal 2022 by 7.5%, or $370, but gross profit margins improved to 43.7% versus 42.3% and gross profits were largely unchanged sequentially.

The Company’s recurring monthly revenues (“RMR”) from continuing operations during the last eight quarters are summarized below. The Avante Security segment delivered RMR of $2,463 during the first quarter of fiscal 2023, down slightly from $2,488 during the Company’s fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, but a year-over-year growth of 3.8% versus the $2,372 generated during the prior year’s first quarter. On a trailing twelve-month basis to June 30, 2022, the Company’s RMR was $9,739 and total revenue was $18,695.

Gross profit margins over the last eight quarters ranged between 40.1% and 45.1%, and were 43.2% on a trailing twelve-month basis to June 30, 2022:

Avante Security F21(1)

F22(1) F23(1) $thousands Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 RMR in the period $ 2,070 $ 2,126 $ 2,314 $ 2,372 $ 2,372 $ 2,416 $ 2,488 $ 2,463 Other revenue 2,376 2,202 2,339 1,657 2,066 2,335 2,450 2,105 Total revenue $ 4,446 $ 4,328 $ 4,653 $ 4,029 $ 4,438 $ 4,751 $ 4,938 $ 4,568 Total Gross Profit $ 1,874 $ 1,848 $ 1,865 $ 1,776 $ 1,842 $ 2,143 $ 2,087 $ 1,995 Gross Profit % 42.2 % 42.7 % 40.1 % 44.1 % 41.5 % 45.1 % 42.3 % 43.7 %

(1) The Company’s fiscal year end is on March 31 of each year. “F21” means the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021; “F22” means the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022; and “F23” means the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023.





SEGMENT RESULTS :

The Avante Security segment reported increased Adjusted EBITDA of $765 during the first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2023, versus $293 during the first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2022. This increase of $472 was largely due to lower divisional operating costs and higher year-over-year revenues.

The loss from central corporate costs, net of eliminations, within continuing operations was $199 during the first quarter of fiscal 2022. This represented an improvement of $456 versus the $655 of net central costs during the first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021, as the current quarterly period benefited from corporate overhead reductions that began with the Board and Management changes initiated on March 30, 2022.

On June 1, 2022, the Company sold its ownership interest in Logixx Security. During first quarter ended June 30 2022, Discontinued Operations reflected two months of operations from the Logixx Security Segment, whereas the first quarter of the prior fiscal year reflected three months. During the first quarter ended June 30, 2022, Adjusted EBITDA of Discontinued Operations was $526, compared to $2,371 during the first quarter ended June 30, 2021, a decrease of $1,845. In addition to one less month of operations reflected this quarter, Logixx Security’s prior year quarterly period benefited more significantly from strong margins on COVID-19 related service revenues.

LIQUIDITY HIGHL IGHTS :

On June 1, 2022, all remaining funded debt of the Company was repaid from proceeds of the sale of Logixx Security. On the same date, the Company entered into amended and restated credit facilities with its bank to provide a $2 million revolving credit facility, provided on a demand basis and subject to a customary borrowing base. To date, the Company has not drawn on this credit facility.

On July 7, 2022, the Company entered into a definitive loan agreement with affiliates of its largest shareholder. This agreement permits the Company to draw term loans, on a non-revolving basis, for up to $10 million at a fixed rate of 5.0% with terms to maturity ending July 7, 2027. Drawings are subject to a minimum senior leverage test and other conditions. A standby fee on the unused portion of the facility of 0.5% is payable annually in arrears. To date, the Company has not drawn on this term loan facility.

With cash balances of $12 million, and access to the senior secured revolver of $2 million and to the $10 million unsecured term loan facility, the Company has excess liquidity to more than meet its existing requirements.

Readers should refer to the Company’s financial statements and MD&A in respect of its first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2022 for additional risk factors, accounting policies, detailed financial disclosures, reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measures, related party transactions, contingencies and reporting of subsequent events since the fiscal period ended June 30, 2022. Such financial statements and MD&A are incorporated by reference into this news release and are filed electronically through the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”), which can be accessed at www.sedar.com.

A BOUT A VANTE L OGIXX INC. :

Avante Logixx Inc. (TSXV: XX), provides high-end security services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Avante Security Inc., serving residential customers located in Toronto and Muskoka regions of Ontario, Canada. With an experienced team, a focus on customer service excellence and development of innovative solutions, we remain committed to providing our shareholders with exceptional returns. Please visit our website at avantelogixx.com.

Emmanuel Mounouchos

Founder, CEO & Board Chair, Avante Logixx Inc.

416-923-6984

manny@avantesecurity.com

