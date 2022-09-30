U.S. markets closed

AVANTE LOGIXX INC. ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM ITS ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Avante Logixx Inc.
·3 min read
Avante Logixx Inc.
Avante Logixx Inc.

TORONTO, ON, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avante Logixx Inc. (“Avante” or the “Company”) (TSXV: XX) is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on September 29, 2022 (the “Meeting”).

The Company put forward the following resolutions to be voted on by shareholders at the Meeting: (i) to set the number of directors at five (5); (ii) the election of directors; (iii) to appoint RSM Canada LLP as auditors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company; (iv) to approve the Company’s amended and restated 10% rolling stock option plan; and (v) to authorize the Corporation to change its name from Avante Logixx Inc. to Avante Corp. Resolutions (i) to (v) were approved by shareholders.

A total of 10,512,786 Common Shares of the 26,489,438 Common Shares of the Company that were outstanding as at the record date were voted at the Meeting, representing 39.687% of the Common Shares.

The results are as follows:

1.        SETTING OF NUMBER OF DIRECTORS

Votes For

% of Votes For

Votes Against

% of Votes Against

10,215,020

97.596

251,573

2.404

2.        ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

Nominee

Votes For

% of Votes For

Votes Withheld

% of Votes Withheld

Daniel Argiros

10,214,093

97.588

252,500

2.412

Wade Burton

10,464,093

99.976

2,500

0.024

Robert Klopot

10,214,093

97.588

252,500

2.412

Emmanuel Mounouchos

9,796,793

93.601

669,800

6.399

Leland Verner

10,214,093

97.588

252,500

2.412

3.        REAPPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR

Votes For

% of Votes For

Votes Withheld

% of Votes Withheld

10,510,286

99.976

2,500

0.024

4.        APPROVAL OF STOCK OPTION PLAN

Votes For

% of Votes For

Votes Against

% of Votes Against

9,748,695

93.141

717,898

6.859

5.        APPROVAL OF CORPORATE NAME CHANGE

Votes For

% of Votes For

Votes Against

% of Votes Against

10,511,213

99.985

1,573

0.015

Each of the directors elected at the Meeting, being Daniel Argiros, Wade Burton, Robert Klopot, Emmanuel Mounouchos and Leland Verner, will hold office until the next annual meeting of the shareholders of the Company or until their earlier resignation or removal.

Further information with respect to the matters considered at the Meeting can be found in the management information circular dated August 18, 2022, which is available under Avante’s issuer profile at www.sedar.com.

About Avante Logixx Inc.

Avante Logixx Inc. (TSXV: XX), provides high-end security services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Avante Security Inc., serving residential customers located in Toronto and Muskoka regions of Ontario, Canada.  With an experienced team, a focus on customer service excellence and development of innovative solutions, we remain committed to providing our shareholders with exceptional returns.  Please visit our website at www.avantelogixx.com.

Avante Logixx Inc.
Emmanuel Mounouchos
CEO and Board Chair
416 923 6984
manny@avantesecurity.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities described herein in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities described herein have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration under U.S. federal and state securities laws or an applicable exemption from such U.S. registration requirements.


