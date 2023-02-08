Avanti Helium Announces Listing of Warrants on TSX-V

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Avanti Helium Corp. (TSXV: AVN) (OTC: ARGYF) ("Avanti" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce, further to the completion of its overnight marketed best efforts public offering of 9,035,665 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.70 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $6,324,966 on February 6, 2023, it has received approval of its application to list the 4,517,832 common share purchase warrants partially comprising the Units (the "Warrants") on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V"). The Warrants will commence trading on the TSX-V on February 10, 2023 under the trading symbol "AVN.W.A".

Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $1.00 until February 6, 2025.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

About Avanti Helium Corp

Avanti Helium Corp is focused on the exploration, development, and production of helium across western Canada and the United States. Avanti's professional oil and gas exploration and production team is actively targeting untapped potential helium reserves to help meet the increasing global demand for an irreplaceable and scarce element critical to advanced technology, medical and space exploration industries. For more information, please go to the Company's website at www.avantihelium.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Avanti Helium Corp.

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/08/c7688.html