AVANTIS INVESTORS LAUNCHES U.S. SMALL CAP EQUITY ETF

·4 min read

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantis Investors®, a $9.2 billion* investment offering from global asset manager American Century Investments®, today announced the expansion of its investment capabilities with the launch of its latest exchange traded fund, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC).

Eduardo Repetto Ph.D., Avantis Investors Chief Investment Officer

AVSC, listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE Arca, Inc.), relies on a proprietary systematic investment approach that combines the latest in financial science with common sense investment principles. Its expense ratio is .25%.

"As one of the fastest-growing ETF issuers in the industry, we're excited to announce an expansion of the investment offerings from Avantis Investors," said Avantis Chief Investment Officer Eduardo Repetto. "Small caps can play an important role in investors' allocations, and we are pleased to provide them with an option that complements what we already offer in the small cap space. We remain committed to delivering the strategies our clients ask for."

AVSC shares the Avantis Investors philosophy of being diversified, tax efficient and cost effective. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation and invests primarily in a diverse group of U.S. small cap companies across market sectors and industry groups taking into consideration valuation, profitability and levels of investment when selecting and weighting securities. The ETF will trade on the NYSE Arca.

The ETF will be co-managed by Repetto and Senior Portfolio Managers Ted Randall, Mitchell Firestein and Daniel Ong, CFA.

The new fund joins Avantis Investors' lineup of eight ETFs and corresponding mutual funds: Avantis Core Fixed Income; Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income; Avantis Emerging Markets Equity; Avantis International Equity; Avantis International Small Cap Value; Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income; Avantis U.S. Equity and Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value. Additionally, the firm launched the following four ETFs in September: Avantis® Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES); Avantis® International Large Cap Value ETF (AVIV); Avantis® U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV); and Avantis® Real Estate ETF (AVRE).

Avantis Investors, established to help clients achieve their investment goals through a persistent focus on providing well-diversified investment solutions that fit seamlessly into asset allocations and combine the potential for added value with the reliability of indexing, is led by Repetto and Chief Operating Officer Patrick Keating, CFA, CPA.

About American Century Investments

American Century Investments is a leading global asset manager focused on delivering investment results and building long-term client relationships while supporting breakthrough medical research. Founded in 1958, American Century Investments' 1,400 employees serve financial professionals, institutions, corporations and individual investors from offices in New York; London; Frankfurt; Hong Kong; Sydney; Mountain View, Calif.; and Kansas City, Mo. Jonathan S. Thomas is president and chief executive officer, and Victor Zhang serves as chief investment officer. Delivering investment results to clients enables American Century Investments to distribute over 40 percent of its dividends to the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, a 500-person, non-profit basic biomedical research organization. The Institute owns more than 40 percent of American Century Investments and has received dividend payments of $1.8 billion since 2000. For more information about American Century Investments, visit www.americancentury.com.

*Assets under supervision as of 12/31/2021.

You should consider the fund's investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before you invest. The fund's prospectus or summary prospectus, which can be obtained by visiting www.AvantisInvestors.com or calling 1-833-9AVANTIS, contains this and other information about the fund, and should be read carefully before investing. Investments are subject to market risk.

Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) are bought and sold through exchange trading at market price (not NAV), and are not individually redeemed from the fund. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their NAV in the secondary market. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Historically, small-cap and/or mid-cap stocks have been more volatile than the stock of larger, more-established companies. Smaller companies may have limited resources, product lines and markets, and their securities may trade less frequently and in more limited volumes than the securities of larger companies.

These funds are actively managed ETFs that do not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. To determine whether to buy or sell a security, the portfolio managers consider, among other things, various fund requirements and standards, along with economic conditions, alternative investments, interest rates and various credit metrics. If the portfolio manager considerations are inaccurate or misapplied, the fund's performance may suffer.

Investment return and principal value of security investments will fluctuate. The value at the time of redemption may be more or less than the original cost. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This information is for educational purposes only and is not intended as tax advice. Please consult your tax advisor for more detailed information or for advice regarding your individual situation.

  • IRS Circular 230 Disclosure: American Century Companies, Inc. and its affiliates do not provide tax advice. Accordingly, any discussion of U.S. tax matters contained herein (including any attachments) is not intended or written to be used, and cannot be used, in connection with the promotion, marketing or recommendation by anyone unaffiliated with American Century Companies, Inc. of any of the matters addressed herein or for the purpose of avoiding U.S. tax-related penalties.

Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs): Foreside Fund Services, LLC, Distributor, not affiliated with American Century Investment Services, Inc.

Mutual Funds: American Century Investments Services, Inc., Distributor

©2022 American Century Proprietary Holdings, Inc. All rights reserved.

Contact: Laura Kouri
(816) 516-7729

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avantis-investors-launches-us-small-cap-equity-etf-301459718.html

SOURCE American Century Investments

