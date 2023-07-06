Avantium N.V.'s (AMS:AVTX) Popularity With Investors Is Clear

When you see that almost half of the companies in the Professional Services industry in the Netherlands have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 1.3x, Avantium N.V. (AMS:AVTX) looks to be giving off strong sell signals with its 8.6x P/S ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/S.

What Does Avantium's Recent Performance Look Like?

Avantium certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing revenue more than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the strong revenue performance to persist, which has raised the P/S. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is Avantium's Revenue Growth Trending?

Avantium's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 63%. As a result, it also grew revenue by 29% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has actually done a good job of growing revenue over that time.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 66% each year during the coming three years according to the four analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to only expand by 5.0% per annum, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we can see why Avantium is trading at such a high P/S compared to the industry. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Bottom Line On Avantium's P/S

While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

Our look into Avantium shows that its P/S ratio remains high on the merit of its strong future revenues. It appears that shareholders are confident in the company's future revenues, which is propping up the P/S. Unless the analysts have really missed the mark, these strong revenue forecasts should keep the share price buoyant.

