U.S. markets close in 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,303.03
    -54.01 (-1.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,040.64
    -285.82 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,249.87
    -316.82 (-2.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,216.18
    -25.45 (-1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.64
    +1.76 (+2.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,766.90
    +8.50 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    22.62
    +0.08 (+0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1623
    +0.0027 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4810
    +0.0160 (+1.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3613
    +0.0060 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9470
    -0.0610 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,167.22
    +262.52 (+0.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,213.21
    +970.53 (+399.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,011.01
    -16.06 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,444.89
    -326.18 (-1.13%)
     

Avantive Solutions Expands Global Offerings

·2 min read

New partnership with Outworx Contact Center provides clients with contact center support in South Africa

TULSA, Okla., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantive Solutions, a global technology and business services company specializing in innovative customer engagement, strategic sales and robust digital marketing solutions, today announced it will now offer contact center support in South Africa through a new partnership with Outworx Contact Center, a business process outsourcing and contact center provider. The partnership is expected to bring job opportunities to Durban as Avantive Solutions expands its global customer base.

Avantive Solutions Expands Global Footprint in Latin America with New Guadalajara Location (PRNewsfoto/Avantive Solutions)
Avantive Solutions Expands Global Footprint in Latin America with New Guadalajara Location (PRNewsfoto/Avantive Solutions)

As a result of the partnership, Avantive Solutions will now offer contact center support in four global regions: North America, Latin America, Asia, and Africa. The new location in Durban, South Africa, offers a competitive alternative to the Philippines market and other offshore locations with talented English-speaking teams to support inbound and outbound sales, lead generation, and customer service.

"We are excited to partner with Outworx as we look to expand and diversify Avantive Solutions' global footprint," said Frank Pettinato, CEO of Avantive Solutions. "As we continue to grow, we're committed to strategically investing in our business to offer a wide variety of geographies to deliver solutions that meet — and exceed — the needs of our clients. We look forward to kicking off our partnership with the Outworx team and supporting our clients in South Africa."

Avantive Solutions will benefit from Outworx's significant contact center experience and local market knowledge. Client work delivered in South Africa will continue to leverage Avantive Solutions technology, operational excellence, and innovations.

"We are delighted to be working closely with the Avantive team on this partnership," said Robin Hoekstra, CEO of Outworx. "We look forward to contributing our capabilities and having a strong, mutually beneficial relationship for many years to come."

For more information on Avantive Solutions and its innovative solution offerings, visit avantivesolutions.com.

About Avantive Solutions
Avantive Solutions, founded in 1988, is a Purpose-Driven global technology and business services company specializing in innovative customer engagement, strategic sales, and robust digital marketing solutions. The Company's Omni-Touch™ platform provides actionable insights through a proprietary stack of cloud-based analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence technology. Avantive Solutions partners with world-respected brands, including Fortune 100 companies in the fast-growing tech and communications, financial services, and healthcare industries. To learn more about how Avantive Solutions is bringing purpose to customer experience, go to avantivesolutions.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avantive-solutions-expands-global-offerings-301392070.html

SOURCE Avantive Solutions

Recommended Stories

  • RPC (NYSE:RES) delivers shareholders favorable 88% return over 1 year, surging 22% in the last week alone

    These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But you can...

  • Here's Why We Think Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Is Well Worth Watching

    Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling...

  • Apple stock falls into 'correction' territory as it leads the Dow's losers

    Shares of Apple Inc. dropped 2.5% in afternoon trading Monday, enough to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average's decliners, as they headed toward a three-month low. The technology behemoth's stock has now shed 11.3% since closing at a record $156.69 on Sept. 7. Many on Wall Street define a "correction" as a decline of at least 10% to up to 20% from a significant high, while a decline of 20% or more is a bear market. While Apple's stock is headed for a correction, the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    As Yogi Berra (along with several others) is credited with saying, "It's tough to make predictions, especially about the future." Problem is, that's exactly what investors in semiconductor specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are being called upon to do as they gauge the likely duration of the global semiconductor shortage. Case in point: Shares of Nvidia had dropped 3.7% through 9:50 a.m. EDT today based on what should be good news for the stock.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped on Monday

    One EV maker taking a hit is growing Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO). As of 11 a.m. EDT today, Nio shares were down 5.3%, just off the lows of the morning. Nio released its September and third-quarter 2021 EV delivery data on Friday, and its quarterly deliveries exceeded the internal guidance that it had revised lower on Sept. 1 due to supply chain constraints.

  • Buy the dip has failed. Here’s what investors need to do next, says Morgan Stanley.

    NEED TO KNOW A risk-off Monday is brewing to start the week, with stock futures lower and the 10-year yield edging back toward 1.5%. There’s a lot for investors to think about, such as the start of earnings season that’s just about a week away, as some analysts look under the hood of the third quarter and don’t like what they see.

  • 2 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    In my view, it's a lot easier to be patient with your stocks when they're strong performers right out of the gate as a result of an effective business model and firm fundamentals. Instead, check the business model and fundamentals, if those are solid, your underperforming new stock could be worth the wait with time. The two healthcare companies I'll be discussing today will probably continue to grow steadily over the next decade, just as they have in recent times.

  • Why Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Screaming Higher Today

    Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XENE), a clinical-stage biotech, is having a superb showing in pre-market trading Monday morning. The biotech's shares, in fact, jumped by as much as 98%, on extremely heavy volume, before 8 a.m. today. Ahead of the opening bell, Xenon announced positive mid-stage trial results for XEN1101 as a potential treatment for adult patients with focal epilepsy.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation If There's an October Stock Market Crash

    October is sometimes a scary month for investors. But you don't have anything to be afraid about buying these stocks.

  • Where Do Hedge Funds Stand On Paysafe Limited (PSFE)?

    We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, therefore imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, smart money investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always […]

  • Hut 8 Mining Provides Production Update

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or "the Company"), one of North America's largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers, supporting open and decentralized systems since 2018, is pleased to provide the following corporate update.

  • Why China Evergrande Group Stock Just Jumped 13%

    China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRN.F) is in a bit of a bind. At last report, the Chinese property giant had missed the deadline for two separate interest payments to foreign bondholders -- who are starting to look like foreign bagholders, because Evergrande had no trouble finding the money to pay interest on a domestic debt. As The Wall Street Journal reported this morning, Evergrande's property management business, Evergrande Property Services Group, has advised that it is preparing to report "inside information and a possible general offer for the shares of the company."

  • Facebook down for thousands of users: Tracker

    Facebook goes down for thousands of users across the globe.

  • Market Sell-Off: 1 Tech Stock That Could Triple in 5 Years

    Last week, all three major U.S. indices took a hit, though the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell further than the S&P 500 or the Dow Jones Industrial Average. For instance, Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) stock is now down about 70% from its all-time high. Its edge cloud platform accelerates and secures the delivery of content (e.g.

  • Sell Or Hold? NVDA Stock Shows How To Handle Growth Stocks In A Stock Market Correction

    How should you handle leading growth stocks in a stock market correction? Nvidia shows how to sell or hold.

  • 3 reasons why airline stocks are screaming buys: analyst

    The time to buy airline stock is now, argues Morgan Stanley.

  • Tesla Avoided the Chip Problems That Hit GM and Other Car Makers. Here’s How.

    Tesla is growing while auto production around the globe plummets. The EV pioneer is, apparently, beating other auto makers to chips. How come?

  • 3 Growth Stocks That'll Make You Richer in the Fourth Quarter (and Beyond)

    Since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, growth stocks have been off to the races -- and with good reason. Chances are that growth stocks still have plenty of runway left to shine. Right now, the following trio of fast-growing companies stands out for all the right reasons, and offers the potential to make investors a lot richer in the fourth quarter, and most importantly, well beyond.

  • Is Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Still a Worthy Stock Investment?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Sustainability Leaders Strategy” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Sustainability Leaders Strategy underperformed its Russell 3000 Index benchmark during the second quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains in eight of 10 sectors in which […]

  • Apple Losses Send Stock Into Correction With 11% Slump From Peak

    (Bloomberg) -- More bleeding in technology stocks pushed Apple Inc. into correction territory, making it the third of the five megacap tech companies to fall more than 10% from peaks earlier this year.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia