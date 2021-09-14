Avantor® Announces Pricing of Common Stock Offering

U.S. markets closed

5 min read
In this article:
RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR) ("Avantor," "we" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and advanced technologies & applied materials industries, today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten offering by the Company of 20,833,334 shares of its common stock pursuant to a registration statement filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), at the public offering price of $42.00 per share.

The Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,976,190 shares of common stock on the same terms and conditions. The offering is expected to close on September 16, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering, along with the proceeds from certain debt financing transactions, to finance its previously announced acquisition of the Masterflex bioprocessing business and related assets of Antylia Scientific. To the extent the acquisition is not consummated, the Company anticipates using the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Citigroup and BofA Securities are serving as the joint book-running managers and as representatives of the underwriters for the offering. Barclays is also serving as a bookrunner. Bancroft Capital, Centerview Partners, HSBC, PNC Capital Markets LLC, R. Seelaus & Co., LLC, RBC Capital Markets and Siebert Williams Shank are also acting as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC and has become effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering of these securities will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus for the offering may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department at 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282 or by telephone at 1-866-471-2526; Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone 1-800-831-9146 or by email at Prospectus@citi.com; or BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

About Avantor
Avantor®, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities in the industries we serve. Our global footprint enables us to serve more than 225,000 customer locations and gives us extensive access to research laboratories and scientists in more than 180 countries. We set science in motion to create a better world.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements discuss our current expectations and projections relating to our announced transaction with Masterflex and the related financing, as well as our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "likely," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "project," "projection," "seek," "can," "could," "may," "should," "would," "will," the negatives thereof and other words and terms of similar meaning.

Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions; they are not guarantees of performance. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. Although we believe that our assumptions made in connection with the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that the assumptions and expectations will prove to be correct. Factors that could contribute to these risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, our current expectations and assumptions regarding capital market conditions, our ability to successfully integrate Masterflex into our operations and achieve anticipated synergies and our ability to execute related financing on favorable terms, as well as the factors described in "Risk Factors" in our 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and in any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. In addition, all forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligations to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise other than as required under the federal securities laws.

Media Contact
Allison Hosak
Senior Vice President, Global Communications and Brand
Avantor
+1 908-329-7281
Allison.Hosak@Avantorsciences.com

Investor Relations Contact
Tommy J. Thomas, CPA
Vice President, Investor Relations
Avantor
+1 781-375-8051
Tommy.Thomas@Avantorsciences.com

###

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avantor-announces-pricing-of-common-stock-offering-301375831.html

SOURCE Avantor and Financial News

