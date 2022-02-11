U.S. markets close in 5 hours 55 minutes

Avantor® Breaks Ground on New Distribution Center to Serve Growing Biopharmaceutical Industry in Ireland

·2 min read

Facility strategically placed to enhance supply chain security and agility for customers

RADNOR, Pa., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences, advanced technologies and applied materials industries has started construction on a distribution center which will help expedite access to essential production materials for biopharmaceutical manufacturers in Ireland. Expected to open later this year, the facility will significantly increase distribution capacity to meet the growing demand for production materials by Ireland's biopharma industry.

Avantor introduces new brand identity (PRNewsfoto/Avantor)
Avantor introduces new brand identity (PRNewsfoto/Avantor)

"Our new Dublin distribution center places essential content closer to our customers," said Sheri Lewis, Executive Vice President, Global Supply Chain Operations. "The facility is the latest in a series of capital investments we have made to increase capacity and capabilities. By supporting our customers in virtually every stage of research, scale-up and manufacturing we continue to grow as a trusted biopharma partner to keep breakthrough science moving forward."

The more than 68,800 square foot distribution facility will be Avantor's second in Dublin, adding capacity while streamlining processes. The center will feature capabilities such as warehousing of cGMP certified products, batch-to-batch traceability, and customized palletization. On-site clean rooms will also enable customers to conduct raw material sampling to expedite quality inspection and material receipt.

This most recent investment demonstrates Avantor's commitment to strengthening its global biopharma supply chain. In 2021 the company opened a new logistics hub in Westminster, Mass., a single-use solutions facility in Hillegom, Netherlands and completed major capacity expansions for critical process ingredients, excipients and single-use clean rooms in multiple sites across our network in Europe and the US. These investments are in addition to capabilities and capacity added through the acquisitions completed in 2021 including Ritter GmbH, RIM Bio, and Masterflex.

Avantor
Avantor®, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities in the industries we serve. Our global footprint enables us to serve more than 225,000 customer locations and gives us extensive access to research laboratories and scientists in more than 180 countries. We set science in motion to create a better world. For more information, please visit www.avantorsciences.com and find us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Media Contact
Petro Kacur
Director, PR & External Communications
Avantor
M: +1 404-408-0663
Petro.Kacur@avantorsciences.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avantor-breaks-ground-on-new-distribution-center-to-serve-growing-biopharmaceutical-industry-in-ireland-301480678.html

SOURCE Avantor and Financial News

