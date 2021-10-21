U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,549.78
    +13.59 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,603.08
    -6.26 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,215.70
    +94.02 (+0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,296.18
    +6.42 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.65
    -0.77 (-0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.60
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    24.21
    -0.24 (-0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1629
    -0.0023 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6760
    +0.0400 (+2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3788
    -0.0038 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0350
    -0.2940 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,593.18
    -3,306.18 (-5.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,490.26
    -44.39 (-2.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.30
    -32.80 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,708.58
    -546.97 (-1.87%)
     

Avantor® Declares Dividend on Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock

3 min read
In this article:
RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences, advanced technologies and applied materials industries, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend to holders of its 6.250% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock of $0.78 per share at a rate per share of 1.560%, payable on November 15, 2021 to holders of record on November 1, 2021.

Avantor introduces new brand identity (PRNewsfoto/Avantor)
About Avantor
Avantor®, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities in the industries we serve. Our global footprint enables us to serve more than 225,000 customer locations and gives us extensive access to research laboratories and scientists in more than 180 countries. We set science in motion to create a better world. For more information, visit avantorsciences.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
This press release contains, and oral statements made from time to time by Avantor's representatives may contain, "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the proposed public offerings and other statements identified by words such as "could," "may," "might," "will," "likely," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "continues," "projects" and similar references to future periods, or by the inclusion of forecasts or projections. Forward-looking statements are based on Avantor's current expectations and assumptions regarding capital market conditions, Avantor's business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, Avantor's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include the scale and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic; regional, national or global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions; Avantor's ability to anticipate consumer demand; changes in consumer confidence and spending; Avantor's competitive environment and other factors set forth under "Risk Factors" in Avantor's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Avantor undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Global Media Contact
Allison Hosak
Senior Vice President, Global Communications and Brand
Avantor
+1 908-329-7281
Allison.Hosak@avantorsciences.com

Investor Relations Contact
Tommy J. Thomas, CPA
Vice President, Investor Relations
Avantor
+1 781-375-8051
Tommy.Thomas@avantorsciences.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avantor-declares-dividend-on-mandatory-convertible-preferred-stock-301406188.html

SOURCE Avantor and Financial News

