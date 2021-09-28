U.S. markets open in 2 hours 20 minutes

Avantor® to Report Third Quarter 2021 Earnings and Host Earnings Call on Friday, October 29, 2021

2 min read
RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and advanced technologies & applied materials industries, announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter 2021 after the market closes on Thursday, October 28, 2021, and will hold a conference call on Friday, October 29, 2021 to discuss the results at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

To participate by phone, please dial (866) 211-4132 (domestic) or (647) 689-6615 (international) and use the conference code 8097621. A live webcast can be accessed on the investors section of our website and a replay will be available through November 29, 2021. The earnings press release and presentation will also be posted to our website.

About Avantor
Avantor®, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities in the industries we serve. Our global footprint enables us to serve more than 225,000 customer locations and gives us extensive access to research laboratories and scientists in more than 180 countries. We set science in motion to create a better world. For more information, please visit www.avantorsciences.com.

Media Contact
Allison Hosak
Senior Vice President, Global Communications and Brand
Avantor
908-329-7281
Allison.Hosak@avantorsciences.com

Investor Relations Contact
Tommy Thomas
Vice President, Investor Relations
Avantor
781-375-8051
Tommy.Thomas@avantorsciences.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avantor-to-report-third-quarter-2021-earnings-and-host-earnings-call-on-friday-october-29-2021-301386113.html

SOURCE Avantor and Financial News

