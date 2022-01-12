U.S. markets close in 2 hours 36 minutes

AvantStay Releases Exclusive First Look at the Best Markets To Invest in a Vacation Home

·4 min read

The new report gives those looking to purchase short-term vacation rental homes insight into which destinations will drive the best ROI in 2022

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AvantStay, a hospitality brand focused on redefining the way in which people travel, invest in, and manage vacation properties, released their exclusive report "25 Best Places To Buy a Vacation Home in 2022" in which they recommend the top US destinations to invest in vacation rentals. The report uses proprietary AvantStay vacation rental data and survey data compiled from US-based investors to provide a comprehensive rundown of US short-term rental vacation investment market trends and insights.

Colina, AvantStay's Mediterranean-style, hilltop home is a 6-bedroom, 4-bathroom sweet escape. The home overlooks the stunning mountains and vineyards of Temecula, where guests can enjoy sun-lit floor-to-ceiling windows, sophisticated and elegant interiors, a pool, hot tub, putting green, alfresco dining table and more.

For those looking to purchase a vacation home, AvantStay predicts that 2022 will be an advantageous year to invest. "After nearly two years of uncertainty, the short-term rental market has truly accelerated throughout the pandemic," says Sean Breuner, Founder & CEO of AvantStay. "We're seeing travelers, homeowners, and even investors view vacation rentals as a 'home away from home' with all the benefits and comforts found within a hotel."

As Americans become more accustomed to ever-changing regulations and shifting travel plans throughout the pandemic, short-term rentals continue to be a reliable solution for people looking to reconnect safely. Single-family rentals—especially those that are professionally managed—offer all the amenities of a home away from home, with the added benefits of closer proximity to preferred attractions.

To rank the top 25 vacation rental home markets, AvantStay used proprietary data to calculate each market's investment score, taking into account year-over-year growth, cap rate, population density, cash-on-cash returns, and median market price. Here are the top 5 locations to consider when purchasing a vacation home this year:

  1. Joshua Tree, California takes the top spot on AvantStay's top 25 destinations. With an AvantStay investment score of 9.90 and a median home price of $400,000, Joshua Tree's desert summers and cool autumns attract nearly 2.4 million tourists annually, making it an ideal destination for travelers to experience the unique nature, sculpture gardens, museums, and more.

  2. Temecula, California, "A Tourist's Secret Paradise" scored a 9.80 investment score with a median home price of $685,000. Most notably known for its famous vineyards, 100+ miles of bike trails and more, Temecula is a designated "Playful City USA" and ideal investment destination.

  3. Smoky Mountains, Tennessee takes the third top spot for home investment location due to its excellent ROI, investment score of 9.73 and a median home price of $819,990. Attracting nearly 12 million tourists annually, the Smoky Mountains are an up-and-coming East Coast destination.

  4. Cape Coral/Captiva, Florida serves as a perfect family destination drawing in nearly 5 million annual visitors. With an AvantStay investment score of 9.67 and median home price of $360,000, the "Waterfront Wonderland" is a consistent rental destination for snowbirds.

  5. Charleston, South Carolina takes the fifth spot with an investment score of 9.60 and a median home price of $429,364. Voted the #1 US city for 10 consecutive years by Conde Nast Traveler, Charleston ranks among the top "highest occupancy markets" within AvantStay's portfolio.

Additional locations include Savannah, GA; Coachella Valley, CA; Sarasota, FL; Palm Springs, CA; and Austin, TX amongst others. To view the full list of 25 best places to buy a vacation home, please see here.

Following a year of tremendous growth, AvantStay continues to evolve and transform the hospitality industry. Coming off the heels of its recent Series B raise, AvantStay also launched their full-service brokerage division late last year. The vertically integrated approach assists existing clients and homeowners in purchasing income-producing homes with AvantStay handling the sourcing, onboarding, design, property management, and guest experience all under one platform. For more information on AvantStay's brokerage division, please visit the website at https://avantstay.com/vacation-rental-management.

For more information on AvantStay, please visit: www.avantstay.com.

About AvantStay
AvantStay is the premier next generation hospitality platform redefining the way in which people travel, transact and invest. AvantStay delivers a highly curated experience customized to guests' needs, using a proprietary tech platform to power bookings, seamlessly operationalize in-field and remote management, and activate authentic and elevated consumer touch points. AvantStay currently operates in over 100 cities, with a drive-to-market approach, including 1,000+ premier properties across their diversified portfolio, and an AUM of more than $2B. In 2019, AvantStay became one of the initial twelve partners of Homes & Villas by Marriott International, and currently offers distribution on more than 60 OTAs. Since then, AvantStay's revenue has grown tenfold in the last two years and raised $160 million in Series B funding in late 2021. AvantStay was founded by experienced real estate and technology entrepreneurs Sean Breuner and Reuben Doetsch.

Contact: avantstay@quinn.pr

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avantstay-releases-exclusive-first-look-at-the-best-markets-to-invest-in-a-vacation-home-301459699.html

SOURCE AvantStay

