U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,934.38
    -29.13 (-0.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,476.46
    -305.04 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,004.62
    -77.38 (-0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,796.66
    -21.63 (-1.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.59
    +0.13 (+0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.40
    +7.90 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    23.68
    +0.43 (+1.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0523
    -0.0037 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5670
    +0.0760 (+2.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2267
    +0.0029 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5100
    -0.1200 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,236.75
    +45.54 (+0.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    402.11
    -4.14 (-1.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.63
    +4.46 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,901.01
    +326.61 (+1.18%)
     

Avarni is building a comprehensive dataset to analyze supply chain emissions

Catherine Shu
·3 min read

For companies aiming toward net zero, tracking scope 3 carbon emissions is a key challenge. Scope 3 are emissions along a supply and value chain, which means they have to account for a large number of partners. Avarni automates much of the process and says it can cut down the amount of time spent on carbon reporting from months to minutes. The Sydney, Australia-based startup announced today it has raised $3 million for its carbon management platform. The funding was led by deep tech venture firm Main Sequence, with returning investors Vulpes Ventures and Common Sense Ventures. 

Avarni’s platform aggregates supply chain and spending data into one comprehensive dataset, and it uses that and AI to help clients report and forecast their carbon footprint. Since its launch last year, Avarni has analyzed more than $100 billion in corporate spending data and 100 million tones of carbon dioxide equivalents in supply chains, from public and private markets. Its clients include consulting firms like KPMG Australia and Point B, and solar energy startup 5B. 

Avarni was founded by CEO Tony Yammine, previously a management consultant at KPMG Australia, CPO Misha Cajic, a former Atlassian product manager and CTO Anuj Paudel, who was a cloud network engineer at Macquarie Telecom Group. Yammine told TechCrunch that the team’s experience with their former employers gave them the opportunity to speak to hundreds of enterprise companies about the challenges they faced tracking and reporting on scope 3 emissions. 

A CDP report shows that scope 3 emissions account for as much as 75% of total corporate emissions. But they are hard to track because companies need to get emissions data from their supply chain, and that is often incomplete or inconsistent and requires a lot of organization. Avarni deals with that challenge by using its dataset to help identify emissions hotspots in supply chains, and is able to do so regardless of the structure or taxonomy of input data, Yammine said. 

Avarni founders Misha Cajic, Tony Yammine and Anuj Paudel
Avarni founders Misha Cajic, Tony Yammine and Anuj Paudel

Avarni founders Misha Cajic, Tony Yammine and Anuj Paudel

KPMG Australia used Avarni to progressively map climate risk in its supply chain by asking its 20 largest vendors, who account for 40% of total annualized goods and services on spend, to provide carbon performance data. Point B, meanwhile, is working with Avarni to provide quicker greenhouse gas emissions insights to its customers. 

The startup monetizes by charging professional services and consultancies a flat fee each month based on licenses. Enterprises pay a flat fee based on the amount of procurement data analyzed by Avarni. The company doesn’t price by supplier, Yammine said, because it doesn’t want to disincentivize emissions forecasting based on the size of a supply chain. It also recently launched modular pricing that will let clients pay by the components they need, including researching, benchmarking and carbon forecasting. 

Most of Avarni’s competitors are in the U.S. and include Persefoni, SINAL Technologies and Watershed. Yammine said it differentiates by using AI to speed up the decarbonization process. “Carbon reporting companies claim to automate data, but it’s not possible to automate data if you don’t have AI technology and comprehensive dataset to begin with.” 

The company will use its new funding to develop its platform. It will also hire more employees and open an office in the U.S. 

In a statement, Vulpes Ventures managing partner Field Pickering said, “What Avarni has achieved over the last year has been phenomenal and they are on a strong trajectory despite a challenging economic environment. The team is rapidly building one of the biggest datasets available on corporate emissions. This is the intelligence businesses need to inform their decarbonization strategies—and Avarni is at the forefront of rapidly collecting this information.” 

Carbon cap and trade for developing world could spur massive investments — if it works

Recommended Stories

  • NASA’s Orion spacecraft splashes down in Pacific

    The uncrewed spacecraft, part of the Artemis program that will eventually put astronauts back on the moon, splashed down near Baja California on Dec 11.

  • Here's Why Fund Managers Are Turning Bullish On Chinese Stocks For 2023

    China relaxed some of its COVID-19 restrictions last week, following a public backlash to the country's rigorous "zero-COVID" policy. As COVID rules are easing, fund managers are now bullish on Chinese stocks for 2023 and predict a rally for the equities, reports Bloomberg. According to a survey of 134 fund managers by the media outlet, close to 60% recommended buying Chinese stocks, while 31% said they are a sell. The survey found that what attracts most fund managers to Chinese stocks is the c

  • Northern California Dec. 11 forecast at 7 a.m.: Timeline for rain and snow

    Meteorologist Eileen Javora talks about how long rain and snow will linger in Northern California.

  • Another week of layoffs, executive departures and AI-generated everything

    WiR is the newsletter where we take the most read TechCrunch stories from the last seven days and wrap them up in as few words as possible — no fluff, no nonsense,* just a quick blast of everything you probably want to know about in tech this week. Tip your Amazon driver (on Amazon's dime): If you've got an Alexa device at home, Amazon will pay your delivery driver an extra $5 if you say, "Alexa, thank my driver" after a delivery. Amazon could, of course, just pay drivers more to begin with...but that, depressingly, probably wouldn't be a move that would get Amazon one of the most read headlines of the week.

  • JPMorgan Says You Can Safely Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts Yearly

    JPMorgan Chase says ongoing inflation and an outlook for sharply lower returns for investors means that retirees should toss the long-standing 4% rule. That's the rule that says retirees can safely draw down their savings by 4% per year without … Continue reading → The post JPMorgan Says You Can Safely Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts Yearly appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Toyota Halts Car's Sales and Production for U.S.

    Toyota is known for a lot of different things, mainly automobiles, but the company also makes sewing machines, forklifts, robotics, boats and even houses. Of course, the main line of business Toyota handles is automobiles. While being a true leader in the automobile industry, Toyota has dealt with its own setbacks.

  • Wegmans faces global challenges to become regional supermarket power

    Beloved grocery chain Wegmans has come a long way from a single Rochester market a century ago. Its future path is lined with new challenges.

  • Albertsons’ $4 Billion Dividend Payout Remains Blocked

    A Washington state judge extended a temporary restraining order blocking a $4 billion dividend that Albertsons planned to pay its shareholders amid its plans to be bought by Kroger.

  • 3 Incredible Tech Stocks Down More Than 50% to Buy Before the Next Bull Market

    Three such companies with stocks that have fallen by at least 50% are The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Sea (NYSE: SE). Here's why three Fool.com contributors think they are buys before the next bull market starts. Nicholas Rossolillo (The Trade Desk): The digital ad industry is in disarray at the end of 2022, but The Trade Desk is doing just fine.

  • Tesla, GM facing 'a nightmare' in China, analyst says

    As mainland China backs away from its zero-COVID policy and loosens restrictions, business optimism and a slight return to normalcy are welcome changes for citizens and investors.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Exceptionally Cheap Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These bargain-basement-priced growth stocks are ripe for the picking following a 38% peak decline in the Nasdaq Composite.

  • Investors Call Time on FAANG Stock Dominance After Nasdaq’s Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- For some investors, this year’s rout in high-flying technology stocks is more than a bear market: It’s the end of an era for a handful of giant companies such as Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. and Amazon.com Inc.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Russia May Add Nuclear First Strike to StrategyHarry and Meghan Throw the Gauntlet to William and KateElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluThe Harry and

  • How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 30?

    Saving for a financially secure retirement is a long-term project with a sometimes indistinct final objective, especially when people are just starting in their careers. Retirement is far in the future at that point and key concerns such as career … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 30? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Microsoft Tops the Best-Managed Companies of 2022

    The company is No. 1—again—in the Drucker Institute’s annual Management Top 250 ranking. But below No. 1, there were a lot of changes, especially among technology companies.

  • Is a 2023 recession coming? Job growth likely to slow sharply, companies brace for impact

    Job growth will slow sharply in 2023 as inflation, Fed rate hikes risk recession, economists predict. But some say payrolls will keep growing.

  • You’re Hired! No Interview Required in Tight Labor Market

    Some companies are dropping interviews for hourly and temporary roles amid a persistent shortage of workers.

  • Juul will pay $1.2 billion to settle multiple youth-vaping lawsuits

    Juul will pay approximately $1.2 billion to settle around 10,000 lawsuits, including 8,500 personal injury cases.

  • More Penalties, Industry Bans Come From Wells Fargo Scandal

    Over the last few years, it seems like Wells Fargo has come under investigation for no small number of regulatory infractions or discrimination practices. Just under a month ago, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) launched an investigation into the bank's automobile lending, consumer-deposit accounts, and mortgage lending practices. The ongoing investigation could cost the bank more than $1 billion in settlement fees.

  • Among the Best-Managed Companies of 2022, Some Warning Signs

    These companies score well overall in the WSJ Management Top 250. But there are red flags in at least one area.

  • Flexible work on Wall Street is here to stay, whether bosses like it or not

    Wall Street's top bosses have tried to bring back the office culture that defined the business pre-pandemic. Employees say the old world is never coming back.