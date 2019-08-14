Avast sees strong year after beating first-half forecast

The logo of Avast Software company is seen at its headquarters in Prague

LONDON (Reuters) - Cybersecurity company Avast said revenue growth for the year would be at the upper end of its high, single digit percentage range after a strong first half, driven by demand for products like VPN and AntiTrack that help secure users' privacy.

The London-listed company reported a 9.2% rise in first-half adjusted revenue to $421.7 million, ahead of a company-supplied consensus estimate of $414 million, and adjusted core earnings up 6.5% to $236.5 million, beating a forecast of $229 million.





(Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by Deepa Babington)