U.S. markets close in 6 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,317.45
    -31.42 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,766.64
    -312.54 (-0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,427.86
    -120.21 (-0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.08
    +3.01 (+3.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,906.00
    +6.20 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    24.29
    +0.30 (+1.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1346
    +0.0033 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9370
    +0.0050 (+0.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3551
    -0.0049 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0900
    +0.3910 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,599.84
    -1,021.02 (-2.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    856.90
    +22.60 (+2.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,509.01
    +24.68 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

AvaSure, Equum Medical Team Up on Telehealth Solution for the Nursing and Care Quality Crisis

·4 min read

Alliance of market leaders in virtual patient monitoring and clinical services looks to ease hospital staffing shortages and avert adverse events

NEW YORK and GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AvaSure®, the inventor of the TeleSitter® solution and the market leader in patient safety monitoring, and Equum Medical, a leading telehealth-enabled acute care professional clinical services company, today announced a new strategic partnership to help hospitals address the nurse staffing shortage and slow a sharp spike in adverse events in inpatient care.

AvaSure and Equum Medical Partnership Announcement. Virtual Care leaders unite people, process and technology to ease hospital staffing shortages and avert adverse events.
AvaSure and Equum Medical Partnership Announcement. Virtual Care leaders unite people, process and technology to ease hospital staffing shortages and avert adverse events.

Partnership unites People, Process and Technology to address nursing staff shortages, patient care quality and burnout

Hospitals today are faced with the challenge of doing more with less. A recent study found that 30% of healthcare workers had quit or been laid off since the pandemic began, while 31% of the remaining workforce was thinking about finding another job. Prior to the pandemic, it was estimated that more than 1 million registered nurses would leave the workforce by 2030, most to retirement. With resourced care delivery at the bedside in jeopardy, adverse events are increasing, including patient falls. Nearly 1 million patient falls occur in healthcare settings, with a third being preventable, costing the U.S. healthcare system nearly $34 billion annually, studies show. With an aging population, hospital operating expenses rising, nurse safety and patient experience are at risk without the integration of new models that extend access to resources such as telehealth.

Working together, Equum and AvaSure will provide an affordable, easily adoptable and highly effective virtual monitoring solution. Equum will host monitoring services from its new Virtual Care Collaboration Center in Nashville. The service will utilize AvaSure's hardware and software solutions, including a greater choice of room monitoring devices that provide uninterrupted uptime from thousands of hospital rooms across any geographic area.

"This partnership of telehealth leaders responds to customer demand for cost-effective solutions that make the most of increasingly scarce nursing resources," said Lisbeth Votruba, MSN, RN, AvaSure's chief innovation officer. "We want to free nurses to practice at the top of their license, providing clinical care instead of worrying constantly about fall-risk patients or responding to routine patient requests."

This form of patient monitoring, in which highly trained patient safety specialists keep 24-7 watch via video and intervene via audio or alarms to stop risky behavior, comes amid a sudden rise in adverse events in hospitals nationwide, as exhausted hospital staff struggle just to keep COVID-19 patients alive.

"Equum has been helping hospitals with clinical expertise virtually for a number of years, so this is both a natural extension of our core telehealth services and a new way to address a worsening situation in patient safety," said Corey Scurlock, MD, MBA, Equum's CEO… "We look forward to broadening and deepening this offering to include specialist care and improve patient flow throughout the hospital." In August, growth funding by Heritage has enabled Equum Medical to further enhance its service model and broaden the reach of its experienced team of clinicians to support new telehealth care offerings such as TeleSitter.

The companies share a common commitment to patient safety and an approach to change management within organizations that is evident in the design of the partnership. They came together to help hospital systems that may not have had the funds in the past to implement a comprehensive TeleSitter program with all the elements to implement and manage care.

Scurlock and Votruba will discuss the nurse staffing crisis and the joint solution in a webinar on March 29th. You can register at avasure.com/event/avasure-equum-webinar. Additionally, members of the new venture team will be on hand at the American Organization for Nursing Leadership (AONL) Meeting April 11-14 in San Antonio to discuss the solution.

About AvaSure
AvaSure is the leader in providing virtual monitoring solutions. Implemented in over 900 hospitals and having delivered virtual monitoring for more than 2 million patients, AvaSure's virtual solutions are intuitive, easy to implement, and can integrate with EHR. They are also effective. With over 200 million monitoring hours, and expert 24/7 clinical and IT support, AvaSure is a solution healthcare organizations can rely on to make their lives easier. A name they can trust for peace of mind. For more information, visit www.avasure.com.

About Equum Medical
For over 10 years, Equum Medical has provided acute care telehealth-enabled care teams to address the challenges hospitals and health systems face when trying to fill gaps in coverage. Equum Medical's flexible, customized approach helps clients improve the lives of on-site clinicians, extending patient care in specialty areas and offering program leadership. Equum Medical enables hospitals and health systems to enhance care and serve more patients, while delivering a positive clinical, operational and financial impact. For more information, visit www.equummedical.com.

Contacts:

AvaSure
Holly Martin
813-846-6285
Holly.martin@avasure.com

Equum Medical
Karsten Russell-Wood
410-409-7376
Karsten.russell-wood@equummedical.com

AvaSure and Equum Medical Falls Impact by the Numbers
AvaSure and Equum Medical Falls Impact by the Numbers
AvaSure Equum Medical
AvaSure Equum Medical
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avasure-equum-medical-team-up-on-telehealth-solution-for-the-nursing-and-care-quality-crisis-301487288.html

SOURCE Equum Medical

Recommended Stories

  • Fox anchor survives second Covid case and tells detractors: ‘Sorry to disappoint’

    Neil Cavuto returns to Fox Business to say doctors told him only vaccination saved his life this time Neil Cavuto, seen in 2019. Photograph: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images The Fox anchor Neil Cavuto returned to the air on Monday, to say he nearly died from a second bout with the coronavirus and to tell detractors including those who sent death threats over his support for vaccines: “So sorry to disappoint you.” More than 935,000 Americans have died of Covid-19 in the last two years. The seven-day a

  • FDA Mulling Approving Second Covid Booster Shot: Report

    Planning is still in early stages and authorization would depend on resolving several issues, the Wall Street Journal reported

  • Body Work: Here's what might be behind that severe headache

    Headaches are one of our most common ailments. One study showed 190 million people experienced either migraine or tension-type headaches.

  • Neanderthal gene could explain why some ethnic groups suffer worse from Covid than others

    Neanderthal genes which protected people from smallpox could be the reason some ethnic groups are more at risk from Covid, a new study suggests.

  • Teenager has legs and fingers amputated after eating leftover noodles that caused potentially fatal condition

    ‘Doctors started to notice a rash containing small spots emerging all over his body’

  • A Kendall doctor fined after the state said he didn’t tell a patient about a fatal issue

    A Kendall doctor has to pay a total of $11,426 as part of his professional discipline after, the state said, he failed to make sure a patient learned testing revealed high cholesterol and that the patient was prediabetic.

  • Harrow Health Announces FDA Acceptance of New Drug Application for AMP-100

    NASHVILLE, Tenn., February 22, 2022--Harrow Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: HROW), an ophthalmic‑focused healthcare company, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) filing for AMP-100, the Company’s drug candidate for ocular surface anesthesia and intraoperative pain management during ocular surgery. The FDA has assigned the application standard review and a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of October 16, 2022.

  • Boy who's never had a haircut gets his waist-length locks chopped for cancer charity

    Eli McGee had grown his hair to an impressive 27 inches and had it cut off for charity.

  • Got a COVID Booster? You Probably Won't Need Another for a Long Time

    As people across the world grapple with the prospect of living with the coronavirus for the foreseeable future, one question looms large: How soon before they need yet another shot? Not for many months, and perhaps not for years, according to a flurry of new studies. Three doses of a COVID vaccine — or even just two — are enough to protect most people from serious illness and death for a long time, the studies suggest. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “We’re starting to

  • How can I get tested for Covid now that free testing is ending?

    The country will ‘move from government restrictions to personal responsibility’

  • South Florida doctor convicted in a $110 million addiction treatment fraud scheme

    A South Florida doctor faces decades in prison after a federal jury found he unlawfully billed $110 million in drug tests that were deemed medically unnecessary for patients at a sober living facility.

  • What the heart knows, the brain told it

    When it comes to a person’s overall physical health, there is likely a mental component, as well.

  • '60 Minutes' Releases Eerie 'Havana Syndrome' Audio After White House Incidents

    Several cases of the mysterious condition have now taken place in Washington, according to CBS News.

  • Dr. Paul Farmer, global humanitarian leader, dies at 62

    Dr. Paul Farmer, a U.S. physician, humanitarian and author renowned for providing health care to millions of impoverished people worldwide and who co-founded the global nonprofit Partners in Health, has died. Farmer was a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and chief of the division of global health equity at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. “A compassionate physician and infectious disease specialist, a brilliant and influential medical anthropologist, and among the greatest humanitarians of our time — perhaps all time — Paul dedicated his life to improving human health and advocating for health equity and social justice on a global scale,” wrote George Q. Daley, dean of Harvard University's Faculty of Medicine, in a statement.

  • Neil Cavuto Returns To Fox Airwaves, Reveals He Was In ICU With COVID-19

    The Fox News anchor said it was "touch and go" for a while and credited the vaccine for saving his life.

  • Antibody triggered by Sinopharm COVID booster wanes after six months - study

    Antibodies triggered by a third dose of Sinopharm's COVID-19 shot given to those who completed its primary two-dose regimen dropped sharply after six months, and a fourth shot did not significantly boost them against Omicron, a Chinese study showed. The study, published on Monday before peer-preview, said repeated immunisation using inactivated vaccines such as the Sinopharm shot as a fourth booster may not be ideal to further increase antibody response against Omicron. The study showed that neutralising antibody level dropped by 53% against Omicron around 26 weeks after the third dose of Sinopharm's BBIBP-CorV, versus levels seen two weeks after the third dose, researchers said.

  • Italy recommends fourth COVID vaccine dose for immunocompromised

    Italy's health ministry has recommended that people with a severely compromised immune system receive a fourth mRNA vaccine shot against COVID-19, provided that at least 120 days have passed from their previous booster, it said on Sunday. The ministry added that the decision reflects the still high circulation of the virus and the effectiveness that booster shots had shown in preventing COVID-related deaths and, more generally, symptoms that would require hospitalisation. Italy has registered 152,848 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe behind Britain and the eighth highest in the world.

  • What lack of sleep really does to your body

    We have, it seems, become a society obsessed with sleep – how much we’re getting, how fractured it is, what constitutes enough… And perhaps it’s not surprising. Since the pandemic began, researchers around the world have been documenting a surge in sleep disorders, fuelled by stress, anxiety and lockdowns, that’s been referred to as “coronasomnia” and just last week yet another study revealed the impact of not getting enough sleep. Researchers at the University of Chicago found that going to bed

  • Factbox - The health of Britain's Queen Elizabeth

    Queen Elizabeth, the world's longest reigning monarch, tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. Buckingham Palace tries to avoid releasing details about her health as it says medical matters are private. * COVID: "The Queen has today tested positive for COVID," Buckingham Palace said.

  • Judge awards $374K to lawyers in Winnebago County nurse's wrongful termination lawsuit

    The order stems from ruling that the Winnebago County Health Department and Administrator Sandra Martell violated Sandra Rojas’ rights.