AvaSure Recognizes Four AvaPrize Winners for Excellence in Virtual Care Delivery

·3 min read

Program distinguishes those who have advanced patient safety and achieved new efficiencies in care delivery

BELMONT, Mich., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AvaSure, the inventor of the TeleSitter® solution and the market leader in acute virtual care and patient safety monitoring, today announced the winners of the 2022 AvaPrize awards.

AvaSure provides virtual care platforms to health systems challenged to significantly reduce labor costs without sacrificing patient outcomes. Recognized by KLAS Research as the leader in reducing the cost of patient care, AvaSure offers the AvaSure TeleSitter® and TeleNurse™ solutions. AvaSure combines remote patient monitors, virtual nurses and other providers on a single platform to enhance clinical care without placing additional burdens on existing staff. www.avasure.com (PRNewsfoto/AvaSure)
AvaSure provides virtual care platforms to health systems challenged to significantly reduce labor costs without sacrificing patient outcomes. Recognized by KLAS Research as the leader in reducing the cost of patient care, AvaSure offers the AvaSure TeleSitter® and TeleNurse™ solutions. AvaSure combines remote patient monitors, virtual nurses and other providers on a single platform to enhance clinical care without placing additional burdens on existing staff. www.avasure.com (PRNewsfoto/AvaSure)

The AvaPrize awards honor individuals and organizations who have advanced patient and staff safety, eased the working lives of nurses, and achieved new efficiencies in care delivery. Winners demonstrate the ever-evolving role of virtual care as it becomes a vital tool in patient care and staff augmentation throughout a healthcare organization.

"Every day across the nation, healthcare organizations rely on AvaSure's solutions to enhance patient safety, augment bedside care, and improve the efficiency of care delivery," said Adam McMullin, CEO, AvaSure. "We are proud to recognize these distinguished organizations and individuals – out of more than 1,000 of our hospital customers – who have demonstrated their commitment to advancing clinical quality and patient outcomes."

The honors include:

  • The Safety Net Award for the organization that demonstrates the most complete AvaSure TeleSitter program. The award went to MaineHealth, which has improved patient safety through fall prevention and increased nursing job satisfaction through its TeleSitter program. In addition to fall prevention, Maine Health has monitored 1,928 patients who were at low to moderate suicide risk, helping these vulnerable patients continue their journey of emotional and physical health.

  • The Path to Zero Award for the organization with the most impressive fall reduction program centered around the TeleSitter program. The award went to ShorePoint Health for significantly reducing fall rates across multiple locations by up to 46% in their first year of implementation.

  • The Super Star Monitor Staff Member Award for the individual who consistently goes above and beyond to help measure success and uphold effective use of the AvaSure TeleSitter. The award went to Diane Norris of the remote visual monitoring team at Providence Health & Services-Oregon Region. Norris prioritizes building relationships with patients and delivering exceptional bedside care. She was a Providence caregiver for nearly 26 years before joining the remote visual monitoring team over a year ago. For Norris, it's about connecting with patients in a whole new way. Many just want someone to talk to, especially during COVID, when capacity was limited for guests.

  • The VA Healthcare System Award for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs hospital that optimizes use of the AvaSure TeleSitter solution. The award went to VA North Texas Health Care System, which has monitored more than 2,500 patients through its TeleSitter program, increasing the utilization rate from 45% to 78%, greatly improving safety and efficiency measures.

During National Nurses Month in May, VA North Texas Health Care System nurse Juliet Aninye, LVN, Lead for the AvaSure TeleSitter Program, was honored with the Department of Veterans Affairs 2022 Secretary's Award for Excellence in Nursing and Advancement of Nursing Programs.

Aninye was recognized for her leadership in the delivery of patient care through the utilization of the AvaSure program. The VA National Nursing Awards reflect the high-level of professionalism and excellence in service VA nursing represents.

About AvaSure
AvaSure provides the leading hospital virtual care platform to systems with nursing and staffing shortages that are challenged to significantly reduce labor costs without sacrificing patient health outcomes. Recently recognized by KLAS Research as the leader in reducing the cost of patient care, AvaSure is the pioneer in providing best-in-class, video-based AvaSure TeleSitter® and TeleNurse™ solutions. As a trusted partner of more than 1,000 hospitals, AvaSure combines remote patient monitors, virtual nurses and other providers on a single platform to enhance clinical care without placing any additional burdens on existing staff. To learn more about AvaSure visit www.avasure.com.

Media contact: Marcia Rhodes, mrhodes@acmarketingpr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avasure-recognizes-four-avaprize-winners-for-excellence-in-virtual-care-delivery-301729997.html

SOURCE AvaSure

