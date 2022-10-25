U.S. markets open in 5 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,806.25
    -3.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,508.00
    -37.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,478.25
    -0.50 (-0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,754.40
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.12
    -0.46 (-0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,649.90
    -4.20 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    19.08
    -0.10 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9867
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.83
    +0.14 (+0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1299
    +0.0016 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.9330
    -0.0870 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,312.47
    +9.43 (+0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.41
    +0.06 (+0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,987.27
    -26.72 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,250.28
    +275.38 (+1.02%)
     

avateramedical to present at ERUS meeting after successful completion of first live surgery at DRUS congress

avateramedical GmbH
·5 min read
avateramedical GmbH
avateramedical GmbH

  • First broadcast of a live surgery with the avatera system performing a radical prostatectomy during the DRUS meeting

  • avateramedical’s CEO Greg Roche to present at the ERUS (EAU Robotic Urology Section) meeting on October 28th

  • Expansion of avatera use in clinical routine across Europe ongoing for both urologic and gynecologic indications

JENA, Germany, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- avateramedical GmbH, an innovative German medical technology company specializing in robot-assisted, minimally invasive surgery, is pleased to announce that its avatera system, which is in clinical use at several clinics across Europe, has successfully completed its first live surgery during the annual meeting of the German Society for Robot-Assisted Urology (DRUS). The radical prostatectomy was conducted by Prof. Dr. Evangelos Liatsikos, Director Department of Urology, University of Patras (Greece), an expert urological surgeon and Chairman of the European School of Urology, and was broadcast live to the DRUS audience in the auditorium.

“I have been using the avatera system since May for surgeries in our urology department and am very impressed by the reliable results and well-thought-out design. This is also why I was excited to demonstrate the capabilities of the system live in front of an expert audience. I can say that avatera meets the needs of many surgeons and I believe can be a valuable addition to many hospitals looking to add surgical robotics to their offerings or expand their current capacities,” commented Prof. Dr. Evangelos Liatsikos, Director Department of Urology, University of Patras.

“It was a fascinating event to watch Prof. Liatsikos doing live surgery on the new avatera transmitted live from the University of Patras to the audience of the 12th Annual Meeting of the German Urological Robotic Society in Stuttgart. During the successfully performed radical prostatectomy the possibilities of the new avatera machine were nicely demonstrated,” added Prof. Dr. med. Arnulf Stenzl, Medical Director of the Clinic for Urology, Tübingen University Hospital, and conference president of the DRUS meeting.

Following the successful live debut of avatera during DRUS, avateramedical will attend the ERUS meeting in Barcelona. Here, attendees will have the opportunity to virtually trial the avatera system using VR goggles at the Company’s booth. Further, there will be a company presentation by avateramedical’s CEO Greg Roche who will present the key features of avatera, such as single-use instruments, and an ergonomic design with the needs of surgical teams in mind, and discuss the Company’s mission to make robotic surgery widely accessible.

“I am extremely proud of the important progress we have made in the past months and that we continue to achieve our ambitious goals. After the clinical premiere of avatera at the University of Leipzig Medical Center, only a few months ago, we are steadily adding renowned surgical centers who are using our system in clinical routine. I would like to thank all hospitals involved, their teams, as well as the avateramedical team for enabling this smooth and timely roll out. The live surgery at DRUS was another exciting step forward for us and a personal highlight for me to watch. I am thrilled to present our robot and our mission at the ERUS meeting. This is truly a transformative time for our company as we are on our way to become a globally competitive player in the field,” said Greg Roche, CEO of avateramedical.

avateramedical is continuing to expand its network of key clinical sites across Europe, as planned. With a regulatory approval (CE mark) for both urological and gynecological procedures in the European Economic Union, the avatera system is now being used to perform surgeries in both fields.

19th Meeting of the EAU Robotic Urology Section (ERUS22) –
Barcelona Robotika

26-28 October 2022 | Barcelona (Spain) | Palau de Congressos de Barcelona (Montjuïc)

Presentation by Greg Roche, CEO: Driving Innovation for EVERY Patient
Friday, October 28, 10:15 to 10:30 a.m. during the Technology Forum
Location: Auditorium
More information here.

avateramedical will be available for meetings and is looking forward to your visit at booth no. 3 to virtually try out the avatera system.

About avatera®

avatera® is the first German system for robot-assisted, minimally invasive surgery. Tailored to address specific user needs, the cutting-edge system enables precise keyhole surgery with the highest level of safety for patients and maximum ergonomic comfort for surgeons and surgical teams. Thanks to avatera’s single-use concept, surgeons always work with new, reliable instruments without the risk of cross-contamination or the need for cost-intensive sterilization processes. The application of German and European data protection standards ensure maximum security for the protection of all sensitive data of clinics and patients. With a certified quality management system and the CE mark, avatera complies with all legal and formal requirements and meets high safety and efficacy standards.

avateramedical GmbH is an innovative German medical technology company in the field of robot-assisted surgery with high tech sites in Jena, Ilmenau, Hanover and Altingen. The private company was founded in 2011 and combines the expertise of leading European surgeons, German top managers and excellent German engineers and software developers. avateramedical, with its current workforce of over 200 employees, aims to combine state-of-the-art medical technology with economic efficiency, quality, ergonomic comfort and reliability. avateramedical GmbH is a subsidiary of avateramedical N.V.

For more information, please see https://www.avatera.eu.

Contact

avateramedical GmbH
Claudia Reichenbach
Manager Marketing Communication
Email: Claudia.Reichenbach[at]avateramedical.com

Media Inquiries

MC Services AG
Katja Arnold / Eva Bauer / Dr. Regina Lutz
Phone: +49 (0)89 210 22 880
Email: avatera[at]mc-services.eu


Recommended Stories

  • Tricida Collapses 94%, Vaxcyte Soars as Drug Trials Diverge

    (Bloomberg) -- The make-or-break nature of biotech trading was on full display Monday as a pair of stocks charged in opposite directions following key clinical trial data.Most Read from BloombergRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersDove, Other Unilever Dry Shampoos Recalled Over Cancer RiskKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesStocks Keep Rally Going as Big-Tech Earnings Loom: Markets Wrap

  • Goldman Sachs Says These 2 Buy-Rated Stocks Have at Least 60% Upside Potential

    A Wall Street Journal article helped propel stocks forward on Friday after the piece implied the rate-setters at the Fed might put the brakes on heavy rate rises from December onwards. On account of the surge, all three major indexes put in the best weekly performance since June with the Nasdaq’s 5.2% gain leading the charge followed by the respective 4.9% and 4.7% upticks of the Dow and the S&P 500. Investors will naturally be hoping the market’s latest move upwards has staying power as each pr

  • Failed trial sends Peninsula kidney drug company's stock tumbling 94%

    The company had hoped to translate positive late-stage study results into more money, which has dwindled since the FDA forced it to revamp its study two years ago.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks Near a 52-Week Low to Buy Now and Hold For the Long Term

    These growth stocks have fallen hard this year, but that creates a buying opportunity for patient investors.

  • BlackBerry Wins High Profile NATO Clearance

    The NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCI Agency) has vested security accreditation to BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) for global use in official NATO secure communications. The NCI Agency has awarded SecuSUITE security accreditation for high-level secure communications, which allows the global NATO network to extend SecuSUITE as a solution of choice for conducting secure voice and messaging communications. "BlackBerry SecuSUITE enables our teams to use their smartphones for secure, encr

  • 10 Best Pharma Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best pharma stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out the 5 Best Pharma Stocks To Buy Now. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%, the global pharmaceuticals industry is projected to expand to $1587.1 billion in 2022 from […]

  • iPadOS 16 and MacOS release: Apple releases controversial new software for iPad

    Apple has released its controversial new iPad update, iPadOS 16, as well as a major new version of MacOS. Both updates bring Apple’s devices in line with the iPhone, which received its own iOS 16 update last month. A new tool, named Stage Manager, aims to make it easier to multitask and switch between different apps – but has received sustained criticism.

  • Bill Gates' Big Vaccine Bet Might Beat Pfizer

    A vaccine candidate from Vaxcyte appears to offer better protection against bacterial infections than the Prevnar franchise from Pfizer.

  • These Sony headphones are 43% off — their best price since Amazon Prime Day

    Amazon shoppers say these Sony headphones "excel at everything," and right now, they're $150 off.

  • Complacency is biggest cyber risk, not hackers, Information Commissioner says

    John Edwards has warned firms to better protect themselves as the ICO issues £4.4 million fine to one company for failing to protect personal data.

  • Documents Reveal the Navy's Ambitious Plans for Terrifying Drone Swarms

    The U.S. Navy is reportedly working towards making the nightmarish drone swarms seen in Call of Duty and movies like Angel has Fallen a reality in modern combat. These AI enabled flocks of autonomous buzzing drones could potentially be launched to overwhelm air defense or nose dive from the sky in kamikaze-esque airstrikes according to budget documents reviewed by the MIT Technology Review. The project’s name: Super Swarm.

  • Apple Music and Apple TV+ prices are going up. Here’s how much you’ll soon pay for streaming.

    Netflix Inc. and Walt Disney Co. both raised prices of their U.S. streaming services this year, and now Apple Inc. is following suit.

  • Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple One Now Cost More

    Apple raised the price of its Apple Music and Apple TV+ streaming services, effective Monday. Apple Music is going up $1 a month to $10.99, while Apple TV+ will see a $2-a-month price increase to $6.99, the company said. Apple Music’s annual cost will go up to $109 from $99.

  • Apple raises the price of Music and TV+ subscriptions

    Apple has increased the prices of Music, TV+ and One bundles.

  • Almost everything is in the cloud—and experts are worried

    The huge tech companies that run these computers aren’t afraid to use their power to muscle into their customers’ industries.

  • Deadly Fungi Are Infecting More Americans

    It wasn’t the cancer or rounds of chemotherapy and radiation that almost killed David Erwin. Fungal infections kill more than 1.6 million people yearly, according to Global Action for Fungal Infections, a research and fundraising organization. Fungi are adapting to rising temperatures in ways that may make them better suited to thrive in the human body, researchers said.

  • ‘Absolutely terrified’: A growing scam could have real consequences for cell phone customers

    SIM swapping is a growing scam where criminals take over your cell service without ever touching your phone.

  • Three New Yorkers die of fentanyl overdose after ordering cocaine from drug delivery service

    Three New Yorkers attempted to order cocaine from a drug delivery service but later died of a fentanyl overdose when their batch was laced with the deadly drug.

  • My Doctor Told Me to Eat More Plants to Lower My Blood Pressure. What Happened.

    Working in financial services is stressful and advisors will find this article on the health benefits of a mostly plant-based diet well worth reading. Our writer changed his diet and with in a month his blood pressure dropped more than 10 points. His diet emphasizes foods rich in potassium, calcium, and magnesium—which help control blood pressure—and limits foods high in sodium, saturated fat, and added sugars.

  • Apple Plans to Quietly Give You More Ads

    A happy life on the internet requires a delicate balance between instant access to information and an onslaught of digital advertising. Whether its an independently-run blog or a major social media giant like Meta or TikTok, internet advertising has become a ubiquitous part of everyone's life. On the other hand, the use of ad services allows online content creators and entrepreneurs to monetize their content.